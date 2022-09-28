ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life." Biden said the...
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. September 28, 2022. Editorial: Please consider donating to the United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 8:45 p.m. EDT

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina. PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has regained some strength after exiting Florida and taking aim at South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said the storm spent only a few hours as a weakened tropical storm over Florida before it spun up into a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews were wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. At least one person in Florida was confirmed dead on the state's eastern coast. Forecasters have issued a hurricane warning for coastal South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina ahead of another landfall Friday.
Citrus County Chronicle

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
Citrus County Chronicle

No. 19 BYU hosts Utah State in rivalry clash

Utah State (1-3) at No. 19 BYU (3-1), 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: BYU by 24.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
PROVO, UT
Citrus County Chronicle

'Whoa, 98-0': Coach of team on end of huge loss OK with it

Two days after his Warner University football team lost 98-0 to Stephen F. Austin in one of the most lopsided games of all time, Dialleo Burks channeled his inner P.T. Barnum. Like the 19th-century circus impresario once said, there's no such thing as bad publicity. It was in that vein that Burks recalled a conversation he had last week with the production manager for the ESPN+ streaming service that carried Saturday's blowout.
UNIVERSITY, FL

