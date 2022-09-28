Alzheimer's Progression Slowed Down By Biogen's New Drug In Late-Stage Study: Analyst Sees 25% Upside For Stock

Read full article on original website
Related
Biohaven's ALS drug fails to meet study goals
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (BHVN.N) said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) failed a clinical study, the second therapy by the drugmaker to fail trials in recent months.
CNBC
Biogen shares surge on upbeat Alzheimer's study results
Biogen shares are surging after the company said a late-stage study found its experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and CNBC contributor, joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's study.
News Channel 25
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
U.S. health officials approved a drug Thursday that is supposed to treat the deadly illness known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The approval Thursday follows an intense lobbying campaign by patients and advocates, though it's also likely to raise questions about the standards used to review experimental medicines. The Food and...
How Alzheimer's drug breakthrough opens the door for two MORE experimental treatments that could yield results in MONTHS — after decades of failed trials
A breakthrough treatment that slows Alzheimer's disease has boosted scientists' hopes for two more experimental drugs. Lecanemab, which is given as an injection every two weeks, was found to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease in patients by 27 per cent. It makes it the first ever drug shown to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
msn.com
Detecting early Alzheimer’s might be easier with new retinal imaging technology
An estimated 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. There is no cure, few effective treatments and the only way to diagnose Alzheimer’s is with an expensive PET scan or a painful lumbar puncture, which measures spinal fluid. Now, researchers are testing a new device that may make testing easier and may lead to a diagnosis earlier.
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease increases by 50-80% in older adults who have had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer's disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published today in the...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
Is Biogen a Smart Biotech Stock to Buy Right Now?
New clinical trial results are great, but this company's Alzheimer's disease program has deeply disappointed investors in the past.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biogen, Eli Lilly And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 39.7% to $276.32 in pre-market trading. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.
ajmc.com
Alzheimer Disease Drug Lecanemab Successfully Reduces Cognitive, Functional Decline
The topline results showed the phase 3 trial met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. A drug to treat early Alzheimer disease has shown success in reducing cognitive and functional decline. Eisai and Biogen announced topline results from a large global page 3 confirmatory trial of lecanemab that met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.
Experts encouraged by Alzheimer drug preliminary data
Experts on Wednesday said they were encouraged after preliminary data for a new Alzheimer's drug showed it slowed cognitive decline, the first medicine to accomplish this goal. "This is the first drug that's been shown to not only remove the build-up of a protein called amyloid in the brain, but to have a small but statistically significant impact on cognitive decline in people with early-stage disease," said Susan Kohlhaas of Alzheimer's UK. But experts cautioned their comments were tempered by the preliminary nature of the results, which were announced by press release ahead of publication in a peer-reviewed journal, as the companies look to bring the treatment to market as early as January 2023 in the United States.
technologynetworks.com
Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug Lecanemab Slows Cognitive Decline in Clinical Trial
A significant development in Alzheimer’s disease research has been announced by the drug company Eisai. In a press release, the company said that their investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody lecanemab has produced modest but highly statistically significant results in trial. The drug met its primary endpoint of slowing cognitive decline in individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a clinical presentation thought to be a precursor to Alzheimer’s, and those with mild Alzheimer’s. The compound had been tested in a trial dubbed CLARITY AD.
neurologylive.com
Alzheimer Disease Agent Lecanemab Shows Reduction in CDR-Sum of Boxes in Clarity AD
The investigational treatment from Eisai and Biogen significantly reduced the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes scores among patients with early AD, with safety and ARIA-E and ARIA-H incidence as expected. Lecanemab, previously known as BAN2401, reduced the decline in Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) by 27% compared with placebo...
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 5.77% to $64.42 and 4.43% to $121.72 Thursday morning, respectively, amid overall market weakness. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields. The weakness in the...
PepGen's Duchenne Candidate Has Potential For Greater Exon Skipping Capabilities At Lower Doses Versus Sarepta's Candidate, Says Analyst
PepGen Inc PEPG reported data from PGN-EDO51's SAD study in adult healthy volunteers that suggest best-in-class exon skipping capabilities. SVB notes that PGN-EDO51's safety profile was generally well-tolerated. However, the 15mg/kg dose saw mild hypomagnesemia and an SAE of transient kidney biomarker changes, both events commonly linked to the peptide conjugates that aid oligo delivery.
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
170K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0