ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Alzheimer's Progression Slowed Down By Biogen's New Drug In Late-Stage Study: Analyst Sees 25% Upside For Stock

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Biogen shares surge on upbeat Alzheimer's study results

Biogen shares are surging after the company said a late-stage study found its experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and CNBC contributor, joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's study.
ECONOMY
News Channel 25

ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data

U.S. health officials approved a drug Thursday that is supposed to treat the deadly illness known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The approval Thursday follows an intense lobbying campaign by patients and advocates, though it's also likely to raise questions about the standards used to review experimental medicines. The Food and...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

How Alzheimer's drug breakthrough opens the door for two MORE experimental treatments that could yield results in MONTHS — after decades of failed trials

A breakthrough treatment that slows Alzheimer's disease has boosted scientists' hopes for two more experimental drugs. Lecanemab, which is given as an injection every two weeks, was found to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease in patients by 27 per cent. It makes it the first ever drug shown to...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
Benzinga

Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Upside For Stock#Biogen Inc#Biib#Eisai Co Ltd#Esaly#Medicare
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study

Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
ajmc.com

Alzheimer Disease Drug Lecanemab Successfully Reduces Cognitive, Functional Decline

The topline results showed the phase 3 trial met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints. A drug to treat early Alzheimer disease has shown success in reducing cognitive and functional decline. Eisai and Biogen announced topline results from a large global page 3 confirmatory trial of lecanemab that met both the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

Experts encouraged by Alzheimer drug preliminary data

Experts on Wednesday said they were encouraged after preliminary data for a new Alzheimer's drug showed it slowed cognitive decline, the first medicine to accomplish this goal. "This is the first drug that's been shown to not only remove the build-up of a protein called amyloid in the brain, but to have a small but statistically significant impact on cognitive decline in people with early-stage disease," said Susan Kohlhaas of Alzheimer's UK. But experts cautioned their comments were tempered by the preliminary nature of the results, which were announced by press release ahead of publication in a peer-reviewed journal, as the companies look to bring the treatment to market as early as January 2023 in the United States.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug Lecanemab Slows Cognitive Decline in Clinical Trial

A significant development in Alzheimer’s disease research has been announced by the drug company Eisai. In a press release, the company said that their investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody lecanemab has produced modest but highly statistically significant results in trial. The drug met its primary endpoint of slowing cognitive decline in individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a clinical presentation thought to be a precursor to Alzheimer’s, and those with mild Alzheimer’s. The compound had been tested in a trial dubbed CLARITY AD.
HEALTH
neurologylive.com

Alzheimer Disease Agent Lecanemab Shows Reduction in CDR-Sum of Boxes in Clarity AD

The investigational treatment from Eisai and Biogen significantly reduced the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes scores among patients with early AD, with safety and ARIA-E and ARIA-H incidence as expected. Lecanemab, previously known as BAN2401, reduced the decline in Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) by 27% compared with placebo...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 5.77% to $64.42 and 4.43% to $121.72 Thursday morning, respectively, amid overall market weakness. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields. The weakness in the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PepGen's Duchenne Candidate Has Potential For Greater Exon Skipping Capabilities At Lower Doses Versus Sarepta's Candidate, Says Analyst

PepGen Inc PEPG reported data from PGN-EDO51's SAD study in adult healthy volunteers that suggest best-in-class exon skipping capabilities. SVB notes that PGN-EDO51's safety profile was generally well-tolerated. However, the 15mg/kg dose saw mild hypomagnesemia and an SAE of transient kidney biomarker changes, both events commonly linked to the peptide conjugates that aid oligo delivery.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality

Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
170K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy