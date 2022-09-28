The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have issued an official statement confirming their decision to keep Sunday's (September 29) game at Raymond James Stadium. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian," the team announced on its official website. "We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled."

TAMPA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO