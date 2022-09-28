ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Daily Mail

Buccaneers-Chiefs game WILL be played in Tampa after NFL backed off contingency plan to move Week 4 matchup to Minneapolis amid fallout from deadly Hurricane Ian

The NFL is going to take its chances with Hurricane Ian by keeping Sunday night's Chiefs-Buccaneers game at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The league previously selected US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site for the game after the Bucs evacuated Florida's Gulf Coast to practice in Miami ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Chiefs.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5

CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League’s final wild card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers’ game against Miami.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Tampa Bay mayor vows to make Chiefs play at Bucs, rain or shine

Hurricane Ian is threatening events in the southeast part of the country, but Tampa Bay’s mayor is firm on keeping the game in town. Sporting events in the southeastern region of the United States are facing cancellation, relocation, or, at the very least, lots of inclement weather thanks to Hurricane Ian. The marquee Sunday Night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of them.
TAMPA, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm

Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) — The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League's final wild card berth as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers'...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar

DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Citrus County Chronicle

Saints coach Allen gets 2nd chance in London against Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Get to London early in the week, bond as a team, then try to snap a losing streak. New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen has been here before, in 2014 when his then-Oakland Raiders lost 38-14 to the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears' defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants' Barkley

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While the Chicago Bears have experienced more trouble passing the ball than any team in coach Matt Eberflus’ first season, they’ve found playing defense far less frustrating. Despite switching to a 4-3 scheme from a 3-4, the Bears quickly seemed to solve...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Watt now? Steelers defensive warts exposed in star's absence

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The solution for much of what is ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is right there hiding in plain sight on the practice field most days, simultaneously close at hand and tantalizingly out of reach. T.J. Watt's legs are fine. The status of his left pectoral muscle,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Wilson returns for Jets; Trubisky stays course in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are where the Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Kenny Pickett. The only question, it seems, is when. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
iheart.com

Tampa Mayor Addresses Status Of Buccaneers Game After Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have issued an official statement confirming their decision to keep Sunday's (September 29) game at Raymond James Stadium. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian," the team announced on its official website. "We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled."
TAMPA, FL

