Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life." Biden said the...
NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision by regulators in California has cleared the way for New York to move forward on its goal of requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. State regulations being...
AP News Summary at 8:45 p.m. EDT
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina. PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has regained some strength after exiting Florida and taking aim at South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said the storm spent only a few hours as a weakened tropical storm over Florida before it spun up into a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews were wading through water and using boats to rescue Florida residents stranded in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Orange County fire department posted photos of crews in a flooded neighborhood in the Orlando area. At least one person in Florida was confirmed dead on the state's eastern coast. Forecasters have issued a hurricane warning for coastal South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina ahead of another landfall Friday.
Florida government needs to step back in real world
Beware, we are entering the Florida twilight zone of politics. Our legislature allocates millions to remove immigrants from the state even though we are not a border state and have no immigrant problem. Florida does have migrants and some might be illegal. We need to get rid of all those...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Dalton Daily Citizen. September 28, 2022. Editorial: Please consider donating to the United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign.
'Whoa, 98-0': Coach of team on end of huge loss OK with it
Two days after his Warner University football team lost 98-0 to Stephen F. Austin in one of the most lopsided games of all time, Dialleo Burks channeled his inner P.T. Barnum. Like the 19th-century circus impresario once said, there's no such thing as bad publicity. It was in that vein that Burks recalled a conversation he had last week with the production manager for the ESPN+ streaming service that carried Saturday's blowout.
