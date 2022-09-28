ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, CA

Update: Rape suspect captured hours after standoff ends inside Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIsgD_0iD3z9eR00

Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill evacuated due to police activity. 00:23

PLEASANT HILL  -- A rape suspect, believing he had outwaited pursuing officers by hiding inside the ceiling of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store Wednesday afternoon.

Pleasant Hill police said  26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos had been booked on several counts including rape, domestic violence and driving a stolen vehicle.

Pittsburg police hold the original arrest warrant for Ramos and will assume custody of the suspect.

The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and Ramos began with a Tuesday night high-speed pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect then abandoned his stolen vehicle and ran to the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack location, setting the scene for a 12-hour standoff as SWAT officers surrounded the store.

After a meticulous search of the building came up empty, the large law enforcement contingent rolled up the crime scene tape and left the building at around 8:30 a.m.

But they left behind an undercover officer just in case Ramos returned to the crime scene. Meanwhile, Nordstrom loss prevention agents elected to keep the store closed for the day.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Ramos lowered himself from his ceiling hiding place and fled through the back door of the business.

He was quickly tackled by loss prevention agents and taken into custody by the undercover officer without further incident.

Pleasant Hill police told reporters that Ramos was recorded on surveillance video climbing into a crawl space in the store's ceiling. A methodical search was conducted utilizing drones, a K-9, a robot and SWAT team members.

After the exhaustive search of the building, Ramos was not located. Investigators believed at the time that he may have changed clothes and slipped out of the store undetected during the evacuation of customers and employees.

Comments / 4

Related
crimevoice.com

Armed Robbery and Carjacking Suspect Held in Lieu of $350,000 Bond

OAKLEY — An armed robbery and carjacking suspect was arrested, and a firearm confiscated from him. Johnathan R. Bordelon, a 26-year-old resident of Concord, is being held in custody in lieu of $350,000 bond. Bordelon allegedly robbed a night clerk at the AMPM convenience store and gas station at...
OAKLEY, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect in Custody Accused of Murdering a Father and Son

HAYWARD — A man suspected of murdering a father and son is in custody and faces 16 charges. The victims were stabbed to death inside a residence on the 100 block of Lund Avenue. Police received a 911 call September 25 shortly before 4:30 a.m., concerning an altercation inside...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrests made in deadly stabbing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police arrested two men this week in connection with the Sept. 18 stabbing of two people, one of whom died.Joshua Burnham, 51, and Jay Bucy, 52, both of San Francisco, were arrested, respectively, Tuesday and Wednesday on suspicion of multiple felonies, including homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal conspiracy.The arrests come following an investigation into the stabbing of two people on the evening of Sept. 18, when officers responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of the incident in the 900 block of Geary Street.Upon arrival, officers found two men with apparent stab wounds and began providing medical aid to the victims before they were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died of his injuries.Police said that although an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. They urge anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasant Hill, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Two arrested for Geary Street homicide: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were arrested for the Sept. 18 killing of a man in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department said on Friday. Joshua Burnham, 51, of San Francisco was taken into custody Tuesday, and Jay Bucy, 52, of San Francisco was arrested Wednesday. At 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 18, SFPD […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shots fired Friday during carjacking in Pacifica

PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica are investigating a Friday evening carjacking incident involving armed suspects.Officers responded at 6:45 p.m. to the area of Humboldt Court on the report of a possible carjacking. Upon arrival, officers confirmed with the victim that his work van was stolen by at least two suspects armed with handguns. One of the suspects had fired several shots during the incident, though no one was injured.Pacifica police later located the stolen van abandoned in a parking lot in the city. The contents of the van were emptied and the suspects had fled.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 359-4444 and refer to case number 22-2739.
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Fairfield shooting that left man critically hurt

FAIRFIELD -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting in Fairfield this week that left a man with critical injuries, police said Friday afternoon.Just after midnight Tuesday, a man was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Tabor Ave, when two males walked by him, according to a Fairfield police social media post. All three exchanged words before one person pulled a gun and shot the victim. A follow-up post said detectives arrested the teen for the Tuesday early morning shooting on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim, a Fairfield resident, emained hospitalized Friday afternoon with injuries that were life-threatening.The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder, police said.The investigation into the incident was ongoing and police said no further details will be released at this time. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Arrest 17-Year-Old Female on Suspected DUI After Pursuit

At 2:40 am, the Oakley Police Department arrested a 17-year-old female on suspicion of driving under the influence after a vehicle crash at the onramp to westbound Highway 4 at Laurel in the City of Oakley. According to Oakley Police, an officer spotted the driver coming off the Highway with...
OAKLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Hill#Swat
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested after elderly couple's rare coin collection stolen in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of rare coins and currency from a brokerage business run out of the home of an elderly couple in Menlo Park earlier this month, police said. The thefts were reported on Sept. 6 and occurred on several occasions in August, according to Menlo Park police. Investigators eventually identified Rodolfo Navasanchez, 46, and Eric Rodriguez, 24, both of Redwood City, and arrested them Thursday, then went to a home in Redwood City with a search warrant for the stolen currency and recovered some of the stolen items, police said. The pair was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse and conspiracy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300. 
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, accused of cutting phone lines in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Fremont man was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of cutting phone lines and fiber optic lines in a residential neighborhood, Fremont police said. Roshan Patel, 46, faces four felony counts. Throughout September, the Fremont Police Department said it has been investigating several incidents of cut phone and fiber […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police release photo of vehicle in deadly January pedestrian hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- Investigators released a surveillance camera photo Friday of a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run collision in January in hopes someone will recognize it and provide information leading to the arrest of the driver.The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma, extended cab, two wheel drive model and pictured below.    Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP,...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A carjacking suspect shot at Milpitas Police Department (MPD) detectives who attempted to stop a car burglary early Thursday morning, MPD said in a press release. The detectives were not struck and did not return fire. MPD said that detectives were near the 1200 block of Edsel Drive where they saw […]
MILPITAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Police Standoff in San Jose

A suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday. The suspect was barricaded inside a San Jose business in the 5400 block of Snell Avenue at around 5 p.m. "The suspect may be armed and is wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order,"...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 2 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
SAN JOSE, CA
news24-680.com

Vallejo Guitar Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor In San Ramon

A Vallejo guitar instructor and registered sex offender was taken into custody by San Ramon police Thursday after allegations of lewd and lascivious acts committed against a child during a lesson in San Ramon. Rex Lee Bell, 69, was arrested on nine counts of lewd and lascivious acts against a...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 fatal, in Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) - Vallejo police announced investigations Thursday into two shootings the night before amid, which occurred during a streak of violent crimes there over the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital. At 11:07 p.m., another call came in about a shooting in the 1300 block of Santa Clara Street, a few blocks west of the Sacramento Street shooting....
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
91K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy