In a unique adaptation of one of the most storied college rivalries, Cal’s men’s and women’s golf teams will join forces Thursday to take on Stanford in the Big Match. Both teams will create six mixed duos that will face off in a four-ball contest. In this format, each player has their own ball, with the player who shoots the lowest score winning the hole for their team. The duo that wins the most out of 18 holes will win their two-on-two matchup, counting as one point on the scoreboard.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO