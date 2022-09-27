Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley incorporates anti-racist, inclusive strategies in 10 large courses
Ten large-enrollment courses at UC Berkeley have changed their approach to incorporate more inclusive and anti-racist curriculums and teaching strategies. Motivated by campus graduate students who wanted to see increased inclusivity in the sciences, the changes took place in courses within campus’s department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management, or ESPM; Nutritional Sciences and Toxicology; and Integrative Biology.
Daily Californian
'Forefront of innovation': 2 UC-Berkeley-led research teams to receive national grant
Two teams led by UC Berkeley researchers will be among the 14 California research projects to receive part of the more than $43 million in grants from the National Science Foundation, or NSF. U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein announced the grants in a press release Friday. Seven universities,...
Daily Californian
The Clog’s power-ranking of fast food in Berkeley
Although sit-down restaurants can give you a more unique eating experience, you may not have the time to sit down and wait for a meal in between classes. Even though Berkeley doesn’t have that many options when it comes to fast-food chains, there’s still a handful where you can go for a quick meal. Here’s the Daily Clog’s ranking of the biggest fast-food chains in the city!
Daily Californian
Tang Center to offer free flu vaccine, omicron booster clinics
UC Berkeley’s University Health Services, or UHS, will provide flu vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots equipped against the highly infectious omicron variant to campus students at clinics Sept. 27, 28 and 30. The vaccines will be free for all campus students regardless of insurance, according to an update posted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Californian
'Think about maps in a different way': Bancroft exhibit shows maps from around world
Update 9/28/22: This article has been updated to reflect information provided by director of The Bancroft Library Kate Donovan. Containing items ranging from handmade Indigenous maps to those based on works of fiction, Bancroft Library’s newest cartography exhibit brings a rich breadth of treasures for public display. The exhibit,...
Daily Californian
Libby Black on seductive objects, not-so-solo solo show at The David Ireland house
The David Ireland House in San Francisco’s Mission District holds dual rank as the artist’s residence for more than 30 years and his most ambitious artistic project. Walking through the home’s interior doesn’t feel as much like taking a tour of a building, but performing an autopsy — the gash in the foyer floorboards is one of the many scars that texture both the physical space and the space it holds within collective memory.
Daily Californian
Swedish House Mafia rattles, revives Chase Center on ‘Paradise Again’ tour
On Sept. 16, Swedish House Mafia shook the roof of San Francisco’s Chase Center as part of the revival tour for its new album, Paradise Again. In the midst of an era when staples of the 2000s are making vivacious comebacks — see Green Day, Blondie, TLC and Queen — the Swedish house music supertrio is revamping its house tracks to bring houses down all over the world on a sprawling 2022 tour.
Daily Californian
Cal men’s, women’s golf look to pull off upset in Big Match
In a unique adaptation of one of the most storied college rivalries, Cal’s men’s and women’s golf teams will join forces Thursday to take on Stanford in the Big Match. Both teams will create six mixed duos that will face off in a four-ball contest. In this format, each player has their own ball, with the player who shoots the lowest score winning the hole for their team. The duo that wins the most out of 18 holes will win their two-on-two matchup, counting as one point on the scoreboard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Californian
Cal men’s soccer prepares to face rival Stanford
Established in 1892, the Big Game is one of the oldest traditions in football. Every single year on this highly anticipated day, Cal and Stanford face off on the gridiron for the ultimate bragging rights and opportunity to “bring home the axe!”. This week, the Big Game won’t be...
Comments / 0