Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.
People Who Married For Money Are Sharing What It's Actually Like, And It's Not What I Expected At All
"I was 25 and had $200 to my name. He was 35, and his dad was a millionaire. We've been married for 10 years now. It was exciting in the beginning, but now, I have regrets."
I turned my crazy side hustle into a real business making $500k a year – the idea is so simple everyone can do it
AN entrepreneur has revealed he earned around $500,000 a year from his side hustle of wearing t-shirts. Jason Sadler was the founder of the company IWearYourShirt and decided to launch the venture during the 2008 recession. He told the site Wandering Aimfully that he wanted to get paid for wearing...
sixtyandme.com
Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?
I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
psychologytoday.com
Are You "Reeling in the Years, Stowing Away the Time?"
Can you relate now to the person you were at the start of each previous decade?. The top benefits of aging indicate that more life experience means gaining wisdom, which bestows more confidence. There are a number of facts as well as myths about aging. Point in fact: The writer...
"We Called It The Murder Death Cabin": People Are Sharing Their AirBnb Horror Stories, And I'm Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up, For Real
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show, saying he wants to do more standup
Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show after hosting it for seven years, indicating he wants to dedicate more time to standup comedy. The 38-year-old comedian, who moved to the United States in 2011 and was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, had big shoes to fill when he took over in 2015 after the exit of longtime host Jon Stewart.
Teens Love The App BeReal. Am I Just Too Jaded?
Emma Chao/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Courtesy Katie Bingham-Smith. I have a love/hate relationship with social media apps. When I first signed on to Instagram and Facebook about a decade ago, I felt excited and inspired. Then I felt less than, and I got off of them for a spell. The whole “social media apps aren’t real life” movement has been strong over the years and it hasn’t been lost on me.
I was a chaos merchant who fell into sewers. I wonder: do we ever change?
Sometimes it feels as though nothing really ends, that we carry things and people around with us over a lifetime. Tim Winton put it well when he wrote in The Turning, “The past is in us, and not behind us. Things are never over.”. Things are never over. This...
Upworthy
These kids' reaction to seeing landline for the first time is pure joy: 'This phone actually works'
Social media users are feeling old after seeing a video of two kids using a landline phone for the first time. The pair's shocked response to the old piece of technology has viewers in stitches. User @lmhurd1 posted a video of two kids who looked at a landline and wondered if it was really a real phone. The older girl in the video appears shocked when she puts her ear to the landline phone and discovers that it "really works." The two young girls' behavior in the video can be explained by statistics, especially given that most American homes have probably moved even more toward mobile use in the last decade.
What's your style? For word nerds, that's a loaded question
My wife Beth recently took on some editing work for a regional magazine, and the first thing they did was send her the publication’s “stylesheet,” which she passed on to me. If you are a normal human being, you will find a stylesheet about as interesting as...
Slate
Who Gets to Read Your Text Messages After You Die?
This week, the New York Times reported on the forthcoming publication of a new unauthorized biography of the late TV star Anthony Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018. The story included one particularly striking detail about author Charles Leerhsen’s sourcing: “The book’s most revealing material comes from files and messages pulled from Mr. Bourdain’s phone and laptop, both of which are part of the estate.”
The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day
The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
There's A Lot Of Shame Around Being Child-Free, So Let's Discuss What It's Actually Like
Children are a blessing, but so is sleeping in on weekends.
How To Remember Everything You Read
Focus on these effective tips. Why you don’t remember anything after you finished a book?. Reading the book by itself is not enough. Our goal is to remember and use the acquired information for the future, not memorize it. In this case, we should use practical and scientific approaches in order to make the knowledge stick.
