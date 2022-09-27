ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracey Folly

Little girl at Walmart sparks theological discussion in line at checkout: 'Where does God get all that skin?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother met a variety of people when she worked at a retail department store. These people provided plenty of entertainment to my mother as she worked. My mother has always enjoyed eavesdropping. She told me that listening to customers' conversations always made her days pass faster and more pleasantly.
Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?

I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
Are You "Reeling in the Years, Stowing Away the Time?"

Can you relate now to the person you were at the start of each previous decade?. The top benefits of aging indicate that more life experience means gaining wisdom, which bestows more confidence. There are a number of facts as well as myths about aging. Point in fact: The writer...
Teens Love The App BeReal. Am I Just Too Jaded?

Emma Chao/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Courtesy Katie Bingham-Smith. I have a love/hate relationship with social media apps. When I first signed on to Instagram and Facebook about a decade ago, I felt excited and inspired. Then I felt less than, and I got off of them for a spell. The whole “social media apps aren’t real life” movement has been strong over the years and it hasn’t been lost on me.
These kids' reaction to seeing landline for the first time is pure joy: 'This phone actually works'

Social media users are feeling old after seeing a video of two kids using a landline phone for the first time. The pair's shocked response to the old piece of technology has viewers in stitches. User @lmhurd1 posted a video of two kids who looked at a landline and wondered if it was really a real phone. The older girl in the video appears shocked when she puts her ear to the landline phone and discovers that it "really works." The two young girls' behavior in the video can be explained by statistics, especially given that most American homes have probably moved even more toward mobile use in the last decade.
Who Gets to Read Your Text Messages After You Die?

This week, the New York Times reported on the forthcoming publication of a new unauthorized biography of the late TV star Anthony Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018. The story included one particularly striking detail about author Charles Leerhsen’s sourcing: “The book’s most revealing material comes from files and messages pulled from Mr. Bourdain’s phone and laptop, both of which are part of the estate.”
The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day

The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
How To Remember Everything You Read

Focus on these effective tips. Why you don’t remember anything after you finished a book?. Reading the book by itself is not enough. Our goal is to remember and use the acquired information for the future, not memorize it. In this case, we should use practical and scientific approaches in order to make the knowledge stick.

