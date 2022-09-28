Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
“A really fun event”
For the second time this year, Total Turf sports complex will host its senior expo next Wednesday to give the township’s senior citizens a chance to learn about some of the programs and resources available to them. “It’s an outreach event for seniors to learn about local resources,” said...
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown rec center hosts fall concerts
Mark your calendars for two outstanding concerts this fall. Local, world-class talent will be performing swing, jazz, blues and any combination of the above. Both concerts will take place on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the Church Street Rec Center. Opus Soul will perform on...
thesunpapers.com
Haddon Fortnightly’s Jackpot Bingo is back
Enjoy playing bingo? Like having the chance to win up to $500?. If you said “yes”, then plan to attend The Haddon Fortnightly’s Jackpot Bingo on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Haddon Fortnightly Clubhouse, 301 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, NJ. The doors will open at 1:15 p.m. and the games will start promptly at 2 p.m.
thesunpapers.com
Free SAT prep classes at the Moorestown Library
The Moorestown Library will offer free classes presented by YES Tutoring to help students in grades 10 through 12 prepare for the SAT. The series kicks off with an overview class on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. Students will learn valuable test-taking strategies using real SAT English and Math exam problems.
Two-day Cranberry Festival in Bordentown City set to commence this weekend ‘rain or shine’
BORDENTOWN – The Downtown Bordentown Association is all set to host the 32nd annual Cranberry Festival this weekend in Bordentown City. The two-day extravaganza that is a “rain or shine event” will run each day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and feature crafters, artists and vendors offering handmade, vintage and upcycled items, as well as a food court, beer garden and live music.
thesunpapers.com
Out of the Darkness walk comes to Laurel Acres Park
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s seventh annual Burlington County Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention will be held at the township’s Laurel Acres Park on Saturday, Oct. 15. The goal of the walk is to end the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness. Kyra Berry,...
thesunpapers.com
‘It’s always neat to come back’
It’s rare for high-school class reunions to continue past 25 or 30 years, let alone a half-century. Schedules conflict, people become disinterested, memories fade away over time. But the township high school has one graduating class that has stuck together for a long time – 55 years to be...
thesunpapers.com
Tennis to pickleball: Mullica Hill courts give way to growing sport
The Harrison Township Recreation Commission is offering open play pickleball and clinics for residents of Mullica Hill, taking advantage of the sport’s growing popularity. Pickleball is similar to tennis but is played on a smaller court. The township pickleball program is currently in its second year and was inspired by programs in nearby towns.
thesunpapers.com
Military history on display at flea market
To help out with the day-to-day operations, American Legion Post 452 in Mullica Hill will host a military flea market on Saturday. The outdoor flea market, which will coincide with the post’s first annual American Legion car show, will offer guests the chance at not only glimpsing American military history but also owning it, and even trading it to spread that love for America’s military past together.
Historic Blackwood NJ Bank Undergoing Creative Transformation
The old Blackwood National Bank in Gloucester Township is undergoing renovation inside and out and will be transformed into a creative community space. This building is kind of a local artifact, and has been around since 1911!. It hasn't been a bank for quite some time, but a few different...
thesunpapers.com
Home and school hosts board of education candidate forum
Moorestown’s Home & School organization will be hosting a Board of Education (BOE) Candidate Forum via Zoom on Oct. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Moorestown Braver Angels Alliance will be moderating the event. The candidate forum provides voters with an opportunity to get to know each of the candidates so they can make informed decisions on Election Day.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Memorial High School Students receive letters of commendation
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced on Sept. 20 that 13 Haddonfield Memorial High School (HMHS) senior(s) received Letters of Commendation from the 2023 NMSC®. They are Nathan Field, Moira Geiger, Lilliana M Kuball, Sophie Levine, Henry McFadden, Sabrina Miller, Ciara Smith, Thea Spellmeyer, Jeffrey Tan, Yunjie...
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
thesunpapers.com
Cinnaminson Board of education seeks committed new member
The township board of education discussed the hire of a new member at its Sept. 19 meeting, a move that will increase membership from nine to 10. “The board held a special meeting to conduct interviews of potential board of education candidates,” said School Superintendent Stephen M. Cappello. “Six residents interviewed for the position.”
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden
This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
Beloved Restaurant On Monmouth County, NJ Boardwalk Closes After 33 Years Of Business
This one is going to hurt. Not only do I have another closing announcement, but it is for a business who has been operating for more than 30 years at the Jersey Shore. According to News12.com, "the iconic Avon Pavilion has closed after 33 years of service due to health reasons and the end of a contract."
shorelocalnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY ~ Jeep Invasion and OCNJ Half Marathon Set for the Weekend
Jeeps will be displayed on the Boardwalk on Saturday, and runners will take over on Sunday for two traditional events: the Fall New Jersey Jeep Invasion and the OCNJ Half Marathon. About 500Jeepswill roll down the boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 1 and remain on display in lines that stretch from...
