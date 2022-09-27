ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
inForney.com

Six states sue Biden administration over student loan forgiveness

(The Center Square) – Six states are suing the Biden administration over its plans to cancel millions of dollars in student loans. President Joe Biden announced his plan last month to cancel $10,000 in student loans for those who meet certain income requirements and $20,000 for students who received Pell Grants who met the same requirements.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Hal Rogers
Person
Henry Hyde
The Daily Reflector

John Robert Harris: Protecting DACA recipients is moral obligation

The Bible commands Christians to welcome and care for the most vulnerable among us; that includes the immigrant and sojourner. In Hebrews 13, for example, we are called upon to “show hospitality to strangers” as though they were angels. It is with this knowledge, and faith in God’s love, that we pray for the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the hundreds of thousands of young people who depend on it. The Biden administration is moving to turn DACA into...
IMMIGRATION
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy