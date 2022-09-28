Read full article on original website
cryptoslate.com
ATOM up 3% as Cosmos releases new whitepaper
Layer-0 blockchain network Cosmos has released a new whitepaper to update its Cosmos Hub and ATOM token. The whitepaper was released on Sept. 26 during the Cosmoverse conference in Medellin, Colombia. Cosmos Hub. Cosmos Hub is the blockchain at the center of the Cosmos ecosystem and first served as an...
Discussing Web3 Security with Forta Ecosystem Lead Andrew Beal
Andrew Beal is the spokesperson of Forta, a decentralized network for monitoring, detecting, and alerting users about potential threats and anomalies. Forta monitors and protects over $36 billion across Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Beal explains why some Web3 protocols fail to prevent these attacks in some instances. The Forta Network monitors on-chain activity in real-time for threats, but there is a close relationship between the alerts emitted by Forta and the incident response function. In the future, we expect there to be more mechanisms for incident response, which may include transaction simulations and user and contract reputation systems.
u.today
Ethanim Network Formally Entered the Metaverse AR Field, Redefining People, Space and Applications
On September 28, Ethanim Network's new official website was officially launched with the core theme of metaverse AR applications, presenting Ethanim Network's ambition to redefine people, space and applications through the underlying blockchain technology. As a comprehensive solution for metaverse from the decentralized bottom layer to the XR application performance layer, Ethanim Network will build a rich and prosperous, open and free, compatible and interoperable metaverse ecology, become the infrastructure and entrance of metaverse, and let Web3.0 and metaverse AR achieve further integration.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance takes aim at cyber financial crime; CEL tanks after Celsius’ Alex Mashinsky resigns
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 27 includes Binance’s new global program that aims at helping law enforcement fight cybercrime, FTX’s acquisition of the bankrupt Voyager, and Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky’s resignation. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Binance announced the launch of its new Global Law Enforcement...
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys Nokia’s private LTE network for Brazilian energy integrator
Speedcast has disclosed that its Brazilian entity, SC Caprock, has completed the deployment of a mission-critical, private, LTE network at four natural gas plants and associated wells for an energy integrator in Brazil, providing high-quality, critical voice and video connectivity for workers on site — this marks the first energy company with onshore production to implement the technology in Brazil.
cryptoslate.com
California issues cease, refrain order to Nexo over offering clients an Earn Interest Product
Nexo revealed that it stopped onboarding new U.S. clients to its Earn Interest Product in February 2022 after financial regulators in eight states initiated legal actions against it. According to the U.S., Nexo violated securities law by offering their residents interest-bearing crypto accounts. California issues cease and refrain order. California’s...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
The best university for blockchain in 2022 is the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which started the city’s first degree program in blockchain four years ago. The faculty as well as instructors teaching blockchain and related subjects are members or leaders of some of the most influential professional and industry organizations in the world, and bring their expertise to bear in the classroom and in research projects.
themarketperiodical.com
Open Metaverses: The Future of Digital Nation States
The widespread adoption of the metaverse was never going to happen overnight. However, recent data indicate that acceptance of these new digital worlds is undoubtedly occurring worldwide and at an increasing rate year on year. This is evidenced by the nearly tenfold increase in metaverse users from the beginning of 2020 to late 2021, as well as recent estimates that one in every four people will be using the metaverse for at least an hour per day by 2026.
cryptoslate.com
Huobi Ventures Invests in Magic Square to Transform the Future of Crypto
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 27th September, 2022, Chainwire — Magic Square announced today that it has secured funding from Huobi Ventures for its...
TechCrunch
Latin American NFT marketplace Minteo raises $4.3M seed round
The major hype around NFTs may have died down a bit since the crypto subsector took off last year, but that isn’t stopping startups from building and raising capital in the space. Minteo, a Latin American-based NFT marketplace, is betting on the digital asset sector going big in the...
todaynftnews.com
China’s University launches first metaverse major and renames its department on the metaverse
The rapidly advancing metaverse and its growing popularity have pushed the world’s attention to this futuristic technology. Observing the high demands and the tremendous growth of metaverse, China’s University in the Jiangsu province has introduced metaverse as a major along with other subjects. The School of Artificial Intelligence...
cryptoslate.com
Chainlink launches Economics 2.0 staking programs
Decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink has announced the launch of its long-awaited staking reward programs- the SCALE and BUILD. The programs are part of the Economics 2.0 plan to secure the network and reward participants by introducing staking. Chainlink SCALE Program. The Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement...
cryptoslate.com
Polkadot looks to 10x transaction speed in new updates
Polkadot (DOT) announced new updates to its roadmap, including the asynchronous backing optimization that will increase its transaction speed by at least 10x. In a Sept. 26 blog post, Polkadot stated that it has been working to improve the network’s parachain scalability, relay-chain governance, cross-chain communication, and parachain development.
technode.global
Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding
Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
todaynftnews.com
NFTGO founder says, NFT sector needs major innovations for its mainstream adoption
NFTs have become a global sensation nowadays. Though NFTs are with us since 2014, their market flourished in 2021 making it a million-dollar industry. Moreover, the emergence of concepts like metaverse and blockchain games further promoted the growth of NFTs. The community witnessed major unicorns and players in NFT collections like BAYC, and Doodles; OpenSea in the NFT marketplace; Metamask in wallets, and hundreds of NFT investors and entrepreneurs.
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
blockchainmagazine.net
Ex-Snapchat Marketer Gives Recommendations on Augmented Reality
Augmented reality (AR) and digital marketing specialist Marta Plone joined Team Overly this year. She supports business clients in creating, developing, and implementing successful augmented reality ventures. Marta has assisted Snapchat in establishing a notable presence in the Baltics and Finland. Currently, she is defining Overly’s global offering. Product Owner is her job title, which comprises two responsibilities. First, she is pioneering the creation of its self-service augmented reality (AR) developer, ensuring that AR is accessible to as many people as possible and is understood. Marta guarantees that Overly Creator is continuously improved, allowing users to build anything from tiny augmented reality (AR) surprises for their families to substantial commercial efforts.
cryptoslate.com
Decentralized data warehouse Space and Time secures $20M in funding
Space and Time, a Web3-native decentralized data platform, has secured $20 million in a strategic funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. The company previously raised $10 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, which participated in the latest funding round alongside HashKey, Polygon, Coin DCX, and several other Web3 communities and angel investors.
