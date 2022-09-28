ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UV Cavalier Daily

No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer to take on No. 5 Duke in pivotal ACC matchup

No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer returns to the pitch Friday night in Durham, N.C., where they will take on No. 5 Duke. Last time out, the Cavaliers (9-1-1, 2-1 ACC) defeated ACC foe Louisville 2-0 at home with two late goals from graduate student forward Haley Hopkins and junior midfielder Alexis Theoret. Friday night’s match, however, will be a step up in competition as they face a tough-minded Blue Devil (8-2, 3-0 ACC) squad who can control possession and get shots on goal.
DURHAM, NC
UV Cavalier Daily

Virginia football to seek first ACC win at Duke

After their 22-20 loss to Syracuse Friday night, Virginia has now gone 11 months without winning a road game or beating a Power Five team. The Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) will try to end both of those streaks against Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC) Saturday night in Durham, N.C. when they will face a surprisingly solid Blue Devil team that only just lost its first game of the season to an even more surprising Kansas team, 35-27.
DURHAM, NC
Card Chronicle

Louisville basketball tip times, TV designations announced

Game times and TV designations have been announced for the 2022-23 University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule. The Cardinals will play 12 games on the ESPN family of networks, as well as another 12 games on the ACC Network. Additionally, UofL’s rivalry matchup at Kentucky will air on CBS.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
UV Cavalier Daily

How the Cavalier Marching Band brings game day to life

Whether seen on the field or heard from the stands, the Cavalier Marching Band has been an integral part of Virginia athletics since its initial founding in 2003. With over 320 members today, the band has a significant role across a number of sports at the University — particularly in football.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 15.5. —USA Today has Louisville facing Houston in the Military Bowl in its latest bowl projections. —Scott Satterfield is pleased with the improvements he’s seen in effort and discipline in recent weeks. —DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw are both headed to Big Blue Madness and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Money

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
statechampsnetwork.com

Basketball Recruiting Notebook — State’s Top ’23 Hoopster, B. Rice’s Williams Chooses Louisville

This freshly-delivered Louisville slugger does his punching on the basketball floor. Birmingham Brother Rice senior wing Curtis Williams, the consensus top recruit in the MHSAA’s Class of 2023, committed to the University of Louisville last week. He picked UL over Providence, Alabama, Florida State and Xavier. ESPN ranks him the No. 12 overall small forward in the nation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
UV Cavalier Daily

Newly-installed memorial benches honor members of marginalized communities

Students crossing the bridge from Nau Hall to New Cabell or exploring the McIntire School of Commerce may stumble across one of six newly-installed memorial benches on Grounds. These simple, curved white pieces of concrete — engraved with the names of women and members of other marginalized groups deeply involved in the University — were recently installed as part of fourth-year Commerce student Sanjeev Kumar’s Memorial Benches Initiative.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wdrb.com

Candidates make their case to be Louisville's next mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leading candidates vying to be Louisville's next mayor made their case to voters on Monday night. Whoever takes office between Bill Dieruf, a Republican, and Craig Greenberg, a Democrat, is going to confront a number of challenges in January. The city is facing three-straight years...
LOUISVILLE, KY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Inxeption to Invest $125 Million in New Kentucky Headquarters

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Industrial commerce and supply chain digitization company...
LOUISVILLE, KY
UV Cavalier Daily

Holsinger Studio Portrait Project opens exhibit with over 180 portrait photographs commissioned by local Black citizens

Close to 200 faces of Black Virginians now line the walls of the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library, offering visitors a personal glimpse at life during the peak of the Jim Crow era. On display from now through June of next year, the exhibit features portraits taken in the Holsinger Studio in an effort to redefine perspectives on Black history.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

