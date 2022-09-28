Jake Fotta went out against Bethlehem Catholic last week, started running and throwing, and when he stopped it just wasn’t good for those guys. Because the Emmaus quarterback put up 211 yards — 161 passing, 50 rushing — and four touchdowns in a 42-13 win. If he were Al Bundy, he would talk about the game the rest of his life, but he’s Jake Fotta so he played it kind of cool this week.

EMMAUS, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO