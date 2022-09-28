ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

PennLive.com

Emmaus’ Jake Fotta wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote

Jake Fotta went out against Bethlehem Catholic last week, started running and throwing, and when he stopped it just wasn’t good for those guys. Because the Emmaus quarterback put up 211 yards — 161 passing, 50 rushing — and four touchdowns in a 42-13 win. If he were Al Bundy, he would talk about the game the rest of his life, but he’s Jake Fotta so he played it kind of cool this week.
EMMAUS, PA
PennLive.com

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here

Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State special teams coach Stacy Collins on Nick Singleton, Barney Amor and kicking frustrations

Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Shots fired at Penn College officer in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police arrested a man for shooting at a Penn College police officer Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport. Police responded to a property on Vine Street around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Officials say when the officer approached, the Tyree Rasheen Cleveland fired shots before taking...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WBRE

$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Hayrides in Pennsylvania

- If you're looking for a thrilling fall experience, Pennsylvania has some of the best hayrides in the country. This article covers the Harleysville Hayride, Sleepy Hollow Hayride, Hallowscream Nights in East Stroudsburg, and Fear Grove in Zion Grove. These hayrides are great for all ages and a great way to get into the Halloween spirit.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

