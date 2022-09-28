Read full article on original website
Hershey edges Palmyra in big Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup
Every Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup is a battle, and Thursday’s contest between Palmyra and Hershey was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. At home, the Trojans were able to take care of business against a terrific Palmyra team, edging the...
State College, Mifflin County field hockey tie 0-0 in defensive battle
Anyone who was looking for goals in Thursday’s State College-Mifflin County field hockey game was disappointed. But anyone looking for a competitive contest got more than they bargained for. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The two District 6 teams battled for four...
Emmaus’ Jake Fotta wins Pa. high school football player of the week fan vote
Jake Fotta went out against Bethlehem Catholic last week, started running and throwing, and when he stopped it just wasn’t good for those guys. Because the Emmaus quarterback put up 211 yards — 161 passing, 50 rushing — and four touchdowns in a 42-13 win. If he were Al Bundy, he would talk about the game the rest of his life, but he’s Jake Fotta so he played it kind of cool this week.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley football live stream: Watch here
Most Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchups are big at this time of year, and Thursday’s meeting between Chambersburg and Cumberland Valley fits the bill. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 30-14 defeat at the hands of Harrisburg last Saturday. They’ll host the Chambersburg Trojans (2-3), who are seeking their first win in Commonwealth play.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Cumberland Valley quarterback Isaac Sines talks about team’s dynamic start this season
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas chat with Cumberland Valley’s quarterback Isaac Sines about how the team was able to get off to such a good start this football season. The Eagles (4-1) were undefeated before taking a 30-14 loss to...
Penn State special teams coach Stacy Collins on Nick Singleton, Barney Amor and kicking frustrations
Through four weeks, Penn State’s special teams has had its highs and lows. Barney Amor has been a revelation at punter. After taking over for NFL draft pick Jordan Stout, Amor has continued that line of excellence with nine of his 18 punts landing inside the 10-yard line. His kicks have led to the Nittany Lions winning the field position battle, which has led to short fields and points.
Penn State’s James Franklin on the first four games from Manny Diaz and Sean Clifford, more Tuesday takeaways
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s arrow continues to trend up with the Nittany Lions a third of the way through their regular season. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions entered September unranked and now 4-0 PSU is No. 11 heading into its Big Ten matchup with 1-3 Northwestern Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State’s talented defensive ends face their biggest test to date in Northwestern star Peter Skoronski
Northwestern’s football team will likely struggle to stay out of the Big Ten West cellar. Pat Ryan’s Wildcats are 1-3 and their remaining schedule includes Saturday’s road date at No. 11 Penn State, home games with Wisconsin and Ohio State and future road games with Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.
‘Hey, Jones!’: On Clifford vs. Allar; B1G vs. SEC; and 3 epic Penn State games, all against ... Minnesota
Only three questions are plenty to fill the mailbag, especially the last one about which PSU games could inspire a “30 For 30″ documentary. But first, an intriguing angle on the Penn State quarterback situation... This, from Carole Kirkpatrick: Game experience, prowess, and toughness versus 5-star power, arm...
James Franklin on Drew Allar’s playing time and Penn State’s push to establish depth
Standing in a makeshift media room adjacent to Ross-Ade Stadium’s visiting locker room, James Franklin was crystal clear about the intent behind playing underclassmen in Penn State’s opener at Purdue: “I am determined to develop depth.”. It was a point he made in the offseason. It was...
Police investigate locker room incident involving football players at central Pa. high school
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating whether potential crimes were committed when three older football players confronted a younger player in a locker room at Williams Valley Junior/Senior High School this month. The senior players on the high school football team interacted with a younger player in the boys’ locker room...
Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union prediction, odds for MLS on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia takes on Charlotte in MLS at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET. This betting preview for Charlotte...
skooknews.com
Jersey Mike's near Saint Clair/Pottsville to Hold Grand Opening Next Week
The grand opening of the new location of Jersey Mike's near Pottsville is scheduled to take place next week. The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to hold a special ribbon cutting at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. The new location is located at 378 Pottsville Saint...
14-year-old football player killed in Philly school shooting identified: reports
Police have identified the 14-year-old boy that was shot and killed outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia Tuesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer and 6ABC. Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, Delaware County, was among five teenagers shot on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football...
Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, betting odds for MLB on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Chicago Cubs in MLB at Wrigley Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 2:20 p.m. ET. The...
Shots fired at Penn College officer in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police arrested a man for shooting at a Penn College police officer Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport. Police responded to a property on Vine Street around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Officials say when the officer approached, the Tyree Rasheen Cleveland fired shots before taking...
therecord-online.com
Keystone Central announces public meeting on future of Liberty-Curtin Elementary
MILL HALL, PA – The Keystone Central School District has posted word there will be a special school board meeting/work session next week, the topic the future of the district’s Liberty-Curtin elementary school in Blanchard. The public session will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5M sold in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5 million was sold in Dauphin County. The $5 Million Money Maker ticket was sold at the Beer N Cigar at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
PhillyBite
5 Best Hayrides in Pennsylvania
- If you're looking for a thrilling fall experience, Pennsylvania has some of the best hayrides in the country. This article covers the Harleysville Hayride, Sleepy Hollow Hayride, Hallowscream Nights in East Stroudsburg, and Fear Grove in Zion Grove. These hayrides are great for all ages and a great way to get into the Halloween spirit.
