Military

The Independent

Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’

The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
SANIBEL, FL
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'

A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
