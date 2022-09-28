ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Business Insider

Putin effectively told the world his army is 'losing' in Ukraine by calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists and threatening to use nuclear force

Putin has announced a partial military mobilization as Russia struggles with manpower issues in Ukraine. Ex-diplomats and Russia experts said it showed that Russia is losing the war in Ukraine. Mobilization "seven months into a war means you're losing," a former US ambassador to NATO told Insider. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear War#Nuclear Blackmail#Ukraine War Politics#Russian
BBC

Ukraine war: US says it takes Putin nuclear threat seriously

The US is taking "seriously" Vladimir Putin's veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to defend areas in Ukraine, a top White House official told the BBC. John Kirby said the US was not changing its "strategic deterrent posture", but that Mr Putin spoke irresponsibly. On Wednesday Russia's leader warned his...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Ukraine's Zelensky doesn't think Putin is bluffing over nuclear arms

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he doesn't think Vladimir Putin is bluffing when he says Moscow would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. The Russian president said in a televised address last week that Moscow would use "all available means" to protect Russia and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Approaching 'Dangerous Line' Amid Nuclear Warnings

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently warned the U.S. against bringing tensions with Russia "closer to a dangerous line" following key Biden administration officials warning Moscow against the use of nuclear weapons. The potential of Russia using nuclear weapons became a global concern when President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine...
POLITICS
International Business Times

North Korea Denies Sending Weapons To Russia, Warns US For 'Reckless Remarks'

North Korea denied that it is supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, terming the allegations as "rumors" spread by "hostile forces" aimed at tarnishing the country's image. "We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Putin's Nuclear 'Bluff' Designed to 'Scare People': Ex-PM of Russia

Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats are merely a "bluff" because he is panicking about his mistake in invading Ukraine, his former prime minister has said. In announcing the partial mobilization of reservists to shore up his losses in Ukraine, the Russian president accused NATO countries of trying to "blackmail" Moscow with nuclear weapons, warning he would use "all available means to protect Russia and our people."
POLITICS
msn.com

Russia’s Nuclear Threats Are All Putin Has Left

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Yesterday, I discussed the shambolic attempt under way in Russia to conscript hundreds of...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Biden Thinks Non-Nuclear Threats Will Stop Putin. His Military Doesn't

The United States would "respond forcefully" to any Russian nuclear strike, President Biden said—but there's a divide between his administration and some of his military advisers over the role of American nuclear weapons and the most effective way to deter Vladimir Putin, knowledgeable sources tell Newsweek. "It's the closest...
MILITARY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy