Seneca, PA

Hearing Continued for Area Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head is facing a hearing was continued on Wednesday. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez that was scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, has been continued and will resume on November 2 at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court.
Police: Franklin Woman Alleges Being Raped by Two Black Men, Faces False Reports to Law Enforcement

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly reported being raped by two black men is facing a charge of false reports to law enforcement. On June 28, 2022, a 28-year-old Franklin woman came to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department and made verbal, as well as, written statements alleging that she had been raped by two black males that had verbally assaulted her.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
Tribune-Review

Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice

The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
explore venango

Franklin Woman Accused of Making Up Story About Being Raped by Two Men

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly reported being raped by two men is facing a charge of false reports to law enforcement. According to a release issued on September 28, Chelsea Martin, 28, of Franklin, arrived at the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on June 28, 2022, and made verbal, as well as, written statements alleging that she had been raped by two black males that had verbally assaulted her.
explore venango

Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
lootpress.com

UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Wheeling woman

UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Murder charges were filed Thursday morning in connection to the death of of a woman in Wheeling on Wednesday night. According to the Wheeling Police Department, 36 year old Jermaine Justin Copeland has been arrested and charged with the murder of 47 year old Shirley Ann Wolfe.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
WKBN

Man pleads guilty in local insurance fraud case

Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
wtae.com

Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
