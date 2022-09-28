SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly reported being raped by two men is facing a charge of false reports to law enforcement. According to a release issued on September 28, Chelsea Martin, 28, of Franklin, arrived at the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on June 28, 2022, and made verbal, as well as, written statements alleging that she had been raped by two black males that had verbally assaulted her.

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO