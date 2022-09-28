Read full article on original website
Hearing Continued for Area Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head is facing a hearing was continued on Wednesday. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez that was scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, has been continued and will resume on November 2 at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court.
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued on September 28, a crime of theft by deception on Bullion Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, was reported. Police say the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on September 6. Contact...
Police: Franklin Woman Alleges Being Raped by Two Black Men, Faces False Reports to Law Enforcement
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly reported being raped by two black men is facing a charge of false reports to law enforcement. On June 28, 2022, a 28-year-old Franklin woman came to the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department and made verbal, as well as, written statements alleging that she had been raped by two black males that had verbally assaulted her.
Franklin Woman Accused of Hitting 1-Year-Old Son Because He Was Tired and Wouldn’t Fall Asleep Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Franklin woman who allegedly struck her one-year-old son in the face because he was crying and wouldn’t fall asleep were held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 20-year-old Tasha Goodman were held for court...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice
The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
Franklin Woman Accused of Making Up Story About Being Raped by Two Men
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly reported being raped by two men is facing a charge of false reports to law enforcement. According to a release issued on September 28, Chelsea Martin, 28, of Franklin, arrived at the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on June 28, 2022, and made verbal, as well as, written statements alleging that she had been raped by two black males that had verbally assaulted her.
Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Wheeling woman
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Murder charges were filed Thursday morning in connection to the death of of a woman in Wheeling on Wednesday night. According to the Wheeling Police Department, 36 year old Jermaine Justin Copeland has been arrested and charged with the murder of 47 year old Shirley Ann Wolfe.
Farrell woman facing charges in Masury stabbing
A Farrell woman is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man in Masury over the weekend.
WFMJ.com
Plea set Monday for Columbiana area man charged with death of infant son
The trial of a Columbiana County man charged in connection with the death of his infant child has been canceled now that he has agreed to enter a plea in the case. According to court records, a plea hearing has been scheduled on Monday for 30-year-old Aaron Delo of Elkrun Township.
WFMJ.com
Newton Township mom accused of beating, slamming 5-year-old son to the ground
Bond is set at $50,000 for a Trumbull County woman accused of administering excessive punishment to a child. According to a complaint filed by a Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputy, 27-year-old Amber McElravy threw her five-year-old son across a room, slammed him to the ground, and continuously struck him with a belt.
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greenfield man, who claimed sleepwalking, sentenced for killing infant son
Luca Neidert would now be 2 years, 9 months and 6 days old. He would be walking, starting to potty train and talking in full sentences, his grandmother said. His imagination would be developing. He would be able to sing and dance. He would be alive. Instead, Luca was killed...
State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
Parker Woman Who Allegedly Held Gun to Her Head, Hit Fiancé With Metal Pipe Faces Hearing Today
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker woman who allegedly held a gun to her head and then hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 38-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe...
Man who tried to wrestle cop for gun sentenced by feds
An affidavit in the case said Rodriguez was charged after Youngstown police Oct. 31 answered a gunfire call about 8:15 a.m.
Man pleads guilty in local insurance fraud case
Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
wtae.com
Dog stabbed multiple times in Butler County
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man stabbed his dog multiple times after the dog bit him. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on Marigold Lane in Brady Township, Butler County. State police said, after the animal bit Christopher Chuhra, 42, of Brady Township, Chuhra grabbed...
Franklin Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Painting Services, Failing to Do Work
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man accused of theft by deception and related charges for reportedly accepting payment for painting services but failing to do the work is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 58-year-old Donald Aguilera is...
