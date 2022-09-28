Read full article on original website
Band Night Celebrates Local Musicians
Marching bands from all over the county were on the campus of Butler Senior High School last night for the annual Band Festival. The yearly event gives high school marching bands in the area a chance to perform their halftime shows and more all in one setting. This year, bands...
Oktoberfest this weekend at St. Joseph Church in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get out your lederhosen — it’s time for Oktoberfest! The 16th annual St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community Oktoberfest will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Joseph (147 W. 24th St.) in Erie. The festival continues through the weekend. It’s 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 […]
SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Host Pink Pumpkin Ladies Night Out Event October 20
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Get together with your girlfriends and support a great cause at Pink Pumpkin Ladies Night Out at Deer Creek Winery. The event will take place Thursday, October 20, from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Enjoy time with good friends, great wine, vendors, live music, and...
Crawford County Recreation Center
New additions to Crawford County are underway! The Crawford County Recreation Center (CCRC) has been five years in the making. As plans are being put into action, they broke ground on September 23, 2022, and are currently shooting for Fall of 2023 to open. This facility will be located on LTC’s campus, but open to the community.
Oktoberfest brewing up Saturday in Ellwood
ELLWOOD CITY – The 12th annual Oktoberfest, the last big bash of the year, is Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ewing Park. Ellwood City's version of the German folk festival in Munich, Bavaria, is their unique fusion of German food and local favorites, as well as German music and popular songs, and it all melds together into an afternoon of food, fun, games and a whole lot more.
Autumn festivities roll into Mars with annual Applefest
Sweet autumn cheer will return to downtown Mars this weekend for the annual Applefest on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free fall festival is run by the Mars satellite of the Rich-Mar Rotary, and this year will be the third year that the branch has organized the event. Rotary event organizer...
Local humane society to make most of new space
The Humane Society of Mercer County has new information on its new building. The shelter is also in the process of coming up with an innovative way to provide more space for dogs.
Elizabeth W. Walters
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters, of Pleasantville, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer. Elizabeth was born January 7, 1938, in Titusville. She was a daughter of the late...
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. – Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors. – Scheduling and confirming appointments. – Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information. – Creating and maintaining electronic health records. Requirements:. – High...
Pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes: These farms go all in for Halloween
You might have a good shot at finding one — and a lot more — at one of these pumpkin patches. As always, its wise to call ahead to check hours, admission costs and availability of activities during the week and weekends. Janoski’s Farm & Greenhouse. •...
Richard M. Swartz
Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe Street, Franklin died peacefully early Friday morning, September 23, 2022 in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born September 22, 1949 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late: Earl P. “Mike” Swartz and Rosie A. “Alice” Ritts Swartz.
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters
Cynthia Kaye “Cindy” Waters, 59, of Cranberry, died at her home on Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 while surrounded by loved ones, following a brief cancer illness. She was born in Oil City on April 17, 1963 to Arthur Daye Phillippi and his wife Dorothy and Carol M. (Heeter) Swartzfager and the late Ernest Swartzfager.
Gail Ann Harvey
Gail Ann Harvey, age 71 of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born October 26, 1950, in Meshoppen, she was a daughter of the late Grant Bowman, Sr. and Lucy Comstock Bowman. She was a homemaker and a member of the Fraternal Order...
Lois “Midge” Gilfillan
Lois “Midge” Gilfillan, formerly of New Bethlehem and Warren, PA, died on August 26, 2022, at her residence in Easton, MD, with her daughter, Ellen Garrison, and son-in-law, Charles Garrison, by her side. Midge was born in Grove City, PA, daughter of Carl Martin and Olive Grace Williams.
Norma J. Barthen
Norma J. Barthen, 87, a well-known resident of 1418 Sunset Avenue, and former City of Franklin and community civic leader, died peacefully during her rest at 1:20 PM Monday, September 26, 2022 in her home; following a period of declining health. She was born April 23, 1935 in Oil City,...
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire
A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian
Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
Naomi J. “Jane” Miller
Naomi J. “Jane” Miller, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville. Born April 3, 1945 in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Edith Rodgers Snyder. Jane was a graduate of East Forest High...
