Franklin Woman Accused of Hitting 1-Year-Old Son Because He Was Tired and Wouldn’t Fall Asleep Faces Hearing Today

Police say a man admitted to having stamp bags filled with heroin in his hands when he answered a knock at the door from police at the Harmar motel where he was staying. Two people wanted on arrest warrants face multiple felony charges after police got a tip they were staying in a room at the Days Inn on Landings Drive and found drugs in the room, according to a criminal complaint.

BRACKENRIDGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO