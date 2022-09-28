Franklin Woman Accused of Hitting 1-Year-Old Son Because He Was Tired and Wouldn’t Fall Asleep Faces Hearing Today

Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Newton Township mom accused of beating, slamming 5-year-old son to the ground
Bond is set at $50,000 for a Trumbull County woman accused of administering excessive punishment to a child. According to a complaint filed by a Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputy, 27-year-old Amber McElravy threw her five-year-old son across a room, slammed him to the ground, and continuously struck him with a belt.
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Making Up Story About Being Raped by Two Men
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman who allegedly reported being raped by two men is facing a charge of false reports to law enforcement. According to a release issued on September 28, Chelsea Martin, 28, of Franklin, arrived at the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on June 28, 2022, and made verbal, as well as, written statements alleging that she had been raped by two black males that had verbally assaulted her.
explore venango
Hearing Continued for Area Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head is facing a hearing was continued on Wednesday. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez that was scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, has been continued and will resume on November 2 at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court.
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute Waives Hearing
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local woman accused of assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township were waived for court. According to court documents, the following charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, September 28:
explore venango
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued on September 28, a crime of theft by deception on Bullion Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, was reported. Police say the incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on September 6. Contact...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Man Punches, Chokes Girlfriend, Threatens to Kill Her
PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly punched, choked, and threatened to kill his girlfriend during a domestic dispute that occurred last Thursday evening at a residence in New Bethlehem. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Marc Anthony Brandon, of Creekside...
Parks Township man faces 13 felony charges after police say he sold heroin to informant twice
The Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office filed more than a dozen felony charges against a Parks Township man they accused of being a heroin dealer. Jerramie Marlo Brackman, 38, of the 1100 block of Grant Street was charged with nine felony counts of criminal use of a communications facility, four felony counts of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and four misdemeanor drug charges, according to court records.
explore venango
explore venango
Area Man Allegedly Stabs His Dog Multiple Times After It Bit Him
BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man allegedly stabbed his dog multiple times after it bit him at his residence in Brady Township on Tuesday morning. Around 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, Butler-based State Police responded to a residence on Marigold Lane, in Brady Township, Butler County, for the report of a dog bite incident.
explore venango
Parker Woman Who Allegedly Held Gun to Her Head, Hit Fiancé With Metal Pipe Faces Hearing Today
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker woman who allegedly held a gun to her head and then hit her fiancé with a metal pipe during a domestic dispute is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 38-year-old Crystal Jean Wolfe...
wtae.com
explore venango
State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
Police say man holding bags of heroin answered officer’s knock at Harmar motel door
Police say a man admitted to having stamp bags filled with heroin in his hands when he answered a knock at the door from police at the Harmar motel where he was staying. Two people wanted on arrest warrants face multiple felony charges after police got a tip they were staying in a room at the Days Inn on Landings Drive and found drugs in the room, according to a criminal complaint.
Marshals arrest man accused of knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Pleasantville Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self Checkout Seven Times
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area Police responded to the following calls:. On September 3 around 4:00 p.m., state police responded to Titusville Walmart in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, the Walmart Asset Protection Manager provided police with seven incidents, dating...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Assaulting Wife, Holding Gun to Her Head Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head is facing a hearing on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Painting Services, Failing to Do Work
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man accused of theft by deception and related charges for reportedly accepting payment for painting services but failing to do the work is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 58-year-old Donald Aguilera is...
Farrell woman facing charges in Masury stabbing
A Farrell woman is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man in Masury over the weekend.
New Kensington man arrested, jailed after fight; charges pending on second man
A New Kensington man is being held in the Westmoreland County jail after a fight with another man Saturday. Police charged Shawntre Malik Scott, 24, with a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats. Police said they have identified the other man involved in...
