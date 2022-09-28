ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 8

Carlos Diaz
1d ago

that's what happens when you're part of a family of cartels. if everyone or anyone knew that he was related to CHAPO they should have no that putting him in a medium security was like basically putting the Trump wall in the middle of Mexico. that man had help just with a ladder I can't picture him going under the jail in a medium facility wow 3 days until to find out this man was missing they must have done no kind of counts so then say at the end of the weekend hey we're missing one. when they realize who it was that was missing all hell broke loose now we're looking for a bomb maker in who knows what state with a 3-day has start terrible shame on Nevada prison system.

Reply
5
Shelley Randall
1d ago

Why was he just in Medium Security to begin with 😡

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

CBS News

558K+
Followers
67K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy