Letter: Addressing climate change will save money in long run

It will cost trillions more in economic losses, health care costs, property damage and lives lost if we do nothing to stop or slow climate change.

People who say measures to reduce climate change are a waste of money do not get the full picture.

According to the financial media news service BayStreet.ca, climate change could cost the global economy $23 trillion by 2050. The website continued that it is misguided to think that the clean energy transition will be too costly: “It is the only plan that makes any economic sense in the medium or long term.”

A report from Oxford University finds that switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy could save the world 12 trillion U.S. dollars by 2050. The amount gets larger over time as the cost of renewable technologies continues to fall.

The cost of solar energy has plummeted by 80 percent since 2010, and renewables as a whole were the cheapest source of energy in the world in 2020.

Professor Doyne Farmer from the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the Oxford Martin School told BBC News that going forward, clean energy is going to continue being the cheapest option.

An April analysis by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget calculated that climate change could cost $2 trillion each year for the United States alone by the end of the century.

We should ask ourselves, how many climate-driven crises are we willing to endure? How many billions will it cost to clean up after floods and hurricanes? How much will it cost farmers whose crops are destroyed by floods, excess heat or drought? How much will it cost to rebuild houses that have burned in wildfires from excessive heat and drought? How much will it cost to take in migrants from shorelines that are underwater? How much will it cost if we have to desalinate water because all the freshwater rivers, lakes and reservoirs have gotten too low to meet our needs?

How much will it cost to treat people with heat stress or heat exhaustion? A recent study found that 15 percent of heat-related emergency room visits in North Carolina were due to climate change, based on data from 2011 to 2016. (University of Pennsylvania and University of Nebraska)

So the next time someone says dealing with climate change will be too expensive, ignore them. The faster we do something about climate change, the more money we will save.

JUDITH MESKO

Rocky Mount