ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Deliverance reviewed: ‘a finely structured allegory about America’ – archive, 1972

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuboV_0iD3w92k00
Burt Reynolds, Bill McKinney and Jon Voigt in Deliverance, 1972.

The great thing about John Boorman’s Deliverance (Warner Rendezvous, X) is that it’s a cracking good story. One puts it in these terms first because that’s just what most new films meanderingly aren’t. The cinematic art of narrative drive, often the prime quality of those film-makers we tend to deride, has largely been lost by less instinctive successors it is possible to admire too much for what they are saying, rather than how.

This is not to say that Deliverance is purely a commercial undertaking, though there is no real harm in that. Actually, since it is an adaptation by James Dickey, novelist and poet, of his own sensitive and frightening book, it is also a finely structured allegory about America and Americans. But at least it works properly on a more basic level. It’s good to watch, and then to think about.

The film is about four men – civilised, nice suburbanites – who go on a canoeing expedition in the dangerous Chattooga River, deep in the wild Appalachian countryside. They go for a mixture of motives. Lewis (Burt Reynolds) insists on proving himself at one with nature. Ed (Jon Voight), more happily rooted in urban life, is more curious than challenging. Bobby and Drew (Ned Beatty and Ronny Cox) are there for the romantic ride. By the end of a horrifying journey that includes death, sexual assault and intense physical hardship, each has learnt a hard lesson and one has died. Their romantic illusions, part of a wider American myth, are shattered. Their innocence is upended, their search for what Boorman calls a holy grail is exposed as pathetic and fraudulent.

Part of the allegory is the river itself, beautifully photographed by Vilmos Zsigmond, whose often fatal lushness has here been kept firmly in check. Part concerns the in-bred and poverty-stricken mountain people, whose gaunt faces alone are enough to remember the film by. The strength of these twin images is shored up by the fact that the whole valley is due to become a huge man-made reservoir. It is thus a first journey for the men, and the last. Sometimes the screenplay fails to deepen the parable as it should – any one who says “Sometimes you’ve got to lose yourself before you find anything” is asking for a raspberry. But one doesn’t mind occasionally losing contact when a film is good enough purely as cinema.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvPyu_0iD3w92k00
Ronny Cox, Ned Beatty, Burt Reynolds and Jon Voight in Deliverance, 1972. Photograph: Warner Bros./Allstar

The shooting of the rapids, at first with undisguised, boyish joy and then with the devil behind them after the murder of the mountain man is very finely done. The ensuing struggle for survival and the fear of discovery at the end make it every bit as good a psychological thriller as Point Blank, Boorman’s first American movie. In a sense, the film is also as good as the ill-starred Hell in the Pacific should have been, and it is clearly superior to Leo the Last, where the allegory looked thought of first and the story stitched on afterwards. One day perhaps, Mr Boorman will try again nearer home. In this form he’d certainly open an eyelid or two if he did.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Fairy Tale by Stephen King review – a terrifying treat

Once upon a time there was a boy called Charlie. His mother died in a terrible accident when he was young, and his father turned to drink, but Charlie grew up to be a good, strong, clever young man. The sort who helps strangers in need – such as the misanthropic Mr Bowditch, who has an equally elderly dog and a crumbling property. Which, as this is a Stephen King novel, sits on a tunnel leading to a mysterious world in need of saving from a horrifying evil.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVOvermind

Five Best Religion-Based Movies

Religious movies have been around for a while since religion predates cinema by a very big stretch. But religion in the movies has almost always been a touchy subject since trying to represent one group or another since there’s such a huge margin for error that can lead to one offense or another. What’s interesting about any movie that deals with religion in any way is that it often shines a light on the subject and even makes people think about their beliefs in very profound ways. Those who are rock solid in their beliefs often tend to make light of such movies or offer their own opinions using their own experience to view such movies. There’s nothing wrong with these stories, though some might feel the need to correct them from time to time since Hollywood does put their own spin on a lot of different tenets of religion, much to the enjoyment of some and the consternation of others.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boorman
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Ronny Cox
Person
James Dickey
Person
Jon Voight
Person
Vilmos Zsigmond
Person
Ned Beatty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#United States#Allegory#Americans#Appalachian
The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Seth Meyers on Donald Trump: ‘What is wrong with you?’

Seth Meyers opened with the escalation of threats from Vladimir Putin after a series of setbacks in his invasion of Ukraine. Putin vowed that Russia will use “all means” at its disposal to continue the occupation of Ukraine, adding: “I am not bluffing.”. “OK, the problem with...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

The Guardian

456K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy