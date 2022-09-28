ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

97ZOK

Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?

Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
LONG GROVE, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois weather impacting track of Hurricane Ian

Illinois is experiencing an extended run of dry weather this week. You can blame it on a high-pressure system settling over the central U.S., which is impacting the trek of Hurricane Ian, according to State Climatologist Trent Ford. He says the big cold front that swept through mid-week last week...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Electronic auto insurance verification leads to dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists

SPRINGFIELD- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has noted the success of the Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program, which has led to a dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists. Under this program, insurance companies work with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists have automobile insurance. Over the first 14 months of the program the percentage of registered vehicles without verified insurance dropped from 12.7% of Illinois vehicles to 6.9%. During this same period, more than 540,000 vehicle owners have either obtained insurance or received license plate suspensions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Eligible Illinois Citizens Can Get Up To $300

States are still sending out money to residents. Are you one of these eligible citizens?. Illinois residents can get up to $300. This state tax rebate is for households. And it requires eligible and interested households to fill out a form here. It is the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The program offers one-time rebates to residents who meet specific criteria. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Pritzker promises unemployment fund debt payoff by year end

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor says the state’s relatively low jobless rate will help him keep his promise to eliminate debt in the state fund that pays unemployment benefits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that he’ll transfer $450 million from the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to pay down the federal loan. The loan was necessary when COVID-19 shut down businesses in 2020 and unemployment soared. New jobs and decreasing unemployment has eased pressure on the fund. The debt stands at $1.8 billion and Pritzker promises to eliminate it by year’s end.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

A proposal to have inflation drive down property taxes in Illinois and other top stories

An outgoing Republican lawmakers in Illinois wants to use inflation to drive down property taxes. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Department on Aging reminds retirees: Action Required to Claim Property Tax Rebate

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue by October 17th. Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjpf.com

Illinois farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A recent survey shows Illinois farmland values continue to escalate. According to a survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the last year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Central Illinois Regional Airport wins state recognition

The Central Illinois Regional Airport has been named the primary airport of the year, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The agency said the Bloomington-Normal airport has a strong record of cooperation with the transportation department, a commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, and good facility maintenance. “Our community...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
B100

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
ILLINOIS STATE

