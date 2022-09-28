Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox32chicago.com
Top 2 best school districts in the US are in Illinois
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - Two Illinois school districts are America's best!. Niche's 2023 best schools and districts list has been released. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District in Lincolnshire and Glenbrook High School District 225 are ranked one and two respectively in the United States. The education platform also ranked Payton...
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
Underground Railroad stop in Illinois honored
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A new dedication shined a light on a stop along the Underground Railroad here in Illinois. The land near the Little Calumet River in Chicago, also known as the “Ton Farm,” was recognized as an official stop. The “Tons” were Dutch farmers who used their property in the mid-1800s to help […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
starvedrock.media
Major Turn Of Events In La Salle Machete Case
Sometimes the truth doesn't always come out right away. A charge of aggravated battery has been dropped against 26-year-old Donte Griffin of La Salle. He was initially jailed last Wednesday after police believed he attacked an individual with a machete during a fight at an apartment in the 100 block of Marquette Street in downtown La Salle.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois firefighter with terminal cancer takes final ride home in ambulance with fiancé, dog
ITASCA, Ill. - An Illinois firefighter diagnosed with terminal cancer took his final ride home Tuesday in the very same ambulance he once used to transport patients. Frank Nunez, 34, was diagnosed with a rare form of soft tissue cancer called synovial sarcoma in 2019. He was treated with chemotherapy,...
starvedrock.media
Indictment Handed Down In La Salle Animal Cruelty Case
A grand jury believes there's enough evidence to pursue an aggravated cruelty to animals charge against a Mendota man. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was indicted Tuesday. He was arrested earlier this month after La Salle Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Bucklin Street about a suspicious dog death. Officers found a dead puppy wrapped in a garbage bag at the home. The female pup was about 4 months old and appeared to be a mix of German Shepard and Blue Healer.
RELATED PEOPLE
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
$5K reward for man wanted on multiple warrants in Illinois
Officials are asking for the public's help finding a Jerseyville, Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants.
walls102.com
Illinois State Police offers Rapid Deployment Training to law enforcement statewide
SPRINGFIELD – To help prevent an active shooter situation or be able to save lives, the Illinois State Police will be offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement across Illinois. Rapid Deployment training is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skills needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. The training provided teaches future instructors how to set up exercises and provides a framework for deployment so officers from many different agencies can more easily work together. ISP instructors cover basic tactical team movements, room clearing, and firearms handling skills, as well as how to teach these skills to students’ peers. While ISP officers go through Rapid Deployment training annually, ISP began offering training to outside agencies for the first time earlier this year.
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
Meet The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
Frost Advisory issued for counties in Northwest Illinois
A Frost Advisory has been issued for several counties for overnight. The advisory runs from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday and includes DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. Protect outdoor plants with coverings or bring them inside. Wednesday’s high should eventually reach 60 degrees with a 30% chance for showers.
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
Illinois ALDI Fans, Here’s When the Popular Advent Calendar Hits Stores
Hours, and in some cases, days before these ALDI Advent calendars drop, the lines begin to form. They sell out fast. Here's the stuff you should know this year. No need to scour the internet looking for clues as to when the year's most sought-after calendar is released. The release date details literally fell into my lap, I dropped my phone into my lap and it must've clicked the link that led me to this date.
Home near O’Fallon, Ill. engulfed in flames
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire guts a home in St. Clair County Monday morning, not far from O’Fallon, Illinois. Crews got the call for the fire at a home on Simmons Lane near Bethel Road just after 7:00 a.m. When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Assistant Chief for the Hollywood […]
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
Comments / 0