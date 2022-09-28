Recently, I wrote about a specific kind of specialized tent/home known as yurts that are making a comeback here in the United States. Now, I am going more into detail about what it is like for people who decide to live in these kinds of homes and try to survive in this form of alternative housing. Now, some people have been questioning how a yurt is different from a traditional tent, and there are plenty of differences between living in a traditional camping tent & living in a modern yurt that is able to enjoy a lot more modern comforts. Unlike regular tents, yurts tend to have sturdy door frames, flooring, and the kind of stable structure that allows them to have windows and doors installed.

