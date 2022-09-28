Exam grades are to be lower next year under efforts to bring down marks from Covid pandemic highs, the government has announced.It will mark a step back to “normality” after GCSE and A-level grades shot up over the past three years, according to the Department for Education and England’s exam regulator.Ofqual had previously said it wanted to return to pre-pandemic grading from next year and those plans were confirmed on Thursday. A return to tougher grade boundaries would reflect the fact schools remained open to all pupils over the past year unlike others during the Covid pandemic, according to the...

EDUCATION ・ 9 HOURS AGO