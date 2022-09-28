Read full article on original website
Pawtucket Times
Find Duval County Schools Homepage With The Help Of Communities In Schools
Helping non-privileged children to go to school is the ultimate aim of Communities In Schools. The organization works more like a family to find unprivileged students and send them to school. The organization focuses more on the overall development of the students rather than limiting literacy. You can check the Duval County Schools Homepage to know more about the organization.
Government announces exam grades to be lower next year
Exam grades are to be lower next year under efforts to bring down marks from Covid pandemic highs, the government has announced.It will mark a step back to “normality” after GCSE and A-level grades shot up over the past three years, according to the Department for Education and England’s exam regulator.Ofqual had previously said it wanted to return to pre-pandemic grading from next year and those plans were confirmed on Thursday. A return to tougher grade boundaries would reflect the fact schools remained open to all pupils over the past year unlike others during the Covid pandemic, according to the...
BBC
City of Culture Trust asks for £1m loan to continue legacy
The trust responsible for organising Coventry's events as UK City of Culture has asked the local authority for a £1m loan to continue its legacy. Coventry City Council said the loan was to "address short-term cash flow pressures". A report to the authority said the trust's finances had been...
BBC
University of Leeds support staff strike over pay
Support staff at the University of Leeds have started a three-day strike in a dispute over pay. Members of Unison, including cleaners, porters and library staff have walked out. Angela Blackburn from the union apologised for the disruption to students but said industrial action was a "last resort" as staff...
UW System task force advocates for student, faculty caregivers
EAU CLAIRE — A task force mandated by the UW System Board of Regents’ Education Committee found that student and employee caregivers — particularly women and people of color — tend to report high levels of mental health distress and…
BBC
University students in Wales speak of isolation after graduating
Students are often told their university days are the best of their lives. But after graduating, the "post-university blues" mean some students feel anxious about what's to come, said psychologist Dr Nia Williams. One student said she felt like a "failure" after seeing friends get jobs sooner than her after...
