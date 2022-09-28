ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

advantagenews.com

Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down

Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
ValueWalk

Here’s How You Can Check Your Illinois Tax Rebates Status

Illinois has now started to send out income and property tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. About six million residents are estimated to receive the Illinois tax rebates, but it could take some time for the authorities to send the payment to all eligible taxpayers. In the meantime, eligible taxpayers can check their Illinois tax rebates status using a new tool.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Illinois Department of Insurance returns millions from lost insurance policies

CHICAGO – If you believe that you’re the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy, but you don’t know where to start your search, the Illinois Department of Insurance can help. This year, IDOI has already helped consumers find and collect more than $7.9 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies, using their Life Policy Locator. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year. While Illinois law does require insurance companies to attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, IDOI’s Life Policy Locator website can assist consumers who want to begin the search on their own and insurance.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Electronic auto insurance verification leads to dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists

SPRINGFIELD- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has noted the success of the Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program, which has led to a dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists. Under this program, insurance companies work with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists have automobile insurance. Over the first 14 months of the program the percentage of registered vehicles without verified insurance dropped from 12.7% of Illinois vehicles to 6.9%. During this same period, more than 540,000 vehicle owners have either obtained insurance or received license plate suspensions.
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
walls102.com

Pritzker promises unemployment fund debt payoff by year end

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor says the state’s relatively low jobless rate will help him keep his promise to eliminate debt in the state fund that pays unemployment benefits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that he’ll transfer $450 million from the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to pay down the federal loan. The loan was necessary when COVID-19 shut down businesses in 2020 and unemployment soared. New jobs and decreasing unemployment has eased pressure on the fund. The debt stands at $1.8 billion and Pritzker promises to eliminate it by year’s end.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

A proposal to have inflation drive down property taxes in Illinois and other top stories

An outgoing Republican lawmakers in Illinois wants to use inflation to drive down property taxes. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
collinsvilledailynews.com

Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election

(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Illinois Encourages Retirees To Claim Property Tax Rebate

The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees to claim their property tax rebate. Residents who weren’t required to file a state income tax return for 2021 could be eligible to claim a property tax rebate of up to 300-dollars. They must submit a form to the Illinois Department of Revenue on or before October 17th.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate

Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

Governor Pritzker proclaims Illinois Electric Vehicle Week

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity launched Illinois Electric Vehicle Week, which runs through Sunday. The week is to raise awareness about Illinois’ robust EV ecosystem – including the benefits of driving an electric vehicle as well as choosing Illinois to locate or grow EV businesses. Illinois has invested in Manufacturing Training Academies, such as Heartland College’s Electric Vehicle Energy Storage training program, which will be administered in partnership with Rivian, an electric truck manufacturer with a factory in Bloomington.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Some say Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment would empower workers, others say it would cost state

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may be hearing some talk about a so-called Workers' Rights Amendment on the November ballot in Illinois.But what does it actually do? CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported depending on whom you ask, it would either empower workers or give unions too much power.Giving Illinois workers the constitutional right to unionize is now Amendment No. 1 on the November ballot. Those in favor of it, like Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers' Rights, have billed in the Workers' Rights Amendment."The Workers' Rights Amendment will also protect Illinois workers from politicians who try to pass anti-worker...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?

Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.

