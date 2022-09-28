Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Lawmaker's plan reduces Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down
Illinois has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat percentage of 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment and a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
ValueWalk
Here’s How You Can Check Your Illinois Tax Rebates Status
Illinois has now started to send out income and property tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. About six million residents are estimated to receive the Illinois tax rebates, but it could take some time for the authorities to send the payment to all eligible taxpayers. In the meantime, eligible taxpayers can check their Illinois tax rebates status using a new tool.
walls102.com
Illinois Department of Insurance returns millions from lost insurance policies
CHICAGO – If you believe that you’re the beneficiary of a deceased relative’s lost or missing life insurance policy, but you don’t know where to start your search, the Illinois Department of Insurance can help. This year, IDOI has already helped consumers find and collect more than $7.9 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies, using their Life Policy Locator. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners reports that millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed each year. While Illinois law does require insurance companies to attempt to find the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, IDOI’s Life Policy Locator website can assist consumers who want to begin the search on their own and insurance.illinois.gov.
walls102.com
Electronic auto insurance verification leads to dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists
SPRINGFIELD- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has noted the success of the Electronic Automobile Insurance Verification Program, which has led to a dramatic reduction of uninsured motorists. Under this program, insurance companies work with the Secretary of State’s office to confirm electronically that motorists have automobile insurance. Over the first 14 months of the program the percentage of registered vehicles without verified insurance dropped from 12.7% of Illinois vehicles to 6.9%. During this same period, more than 540,000 vehicle owners have either obtained insurance or received license plate suspensions.
walls102.com
Pritzker promises unemployment fund debt payoff by year end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor says the state’s relatively low jobless rate will help him keep his promise to eliminate debt in the state fund that pays unemployment benefits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that he’ll transfer $450 million from the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to pay down the federal loan. The loan was necessary when COVID-19 shut down businesses in 2020 and unemployment soared. New jobs and decreasing unemployment has eased pressure on the fund. The debt stands at $1.8 billion and Pritzker promises to eliminate it by year’s end.
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces significant payment toward Unemployment Insurance Loan
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under Title XII of the Social Security Act. This is the second significant contribution to the outstanding loan balance. In March of...
nprillinois.org
A proposal to have inflation drive down property taxes in Illinois and other top stories
An outgoing Republican lawmakers in Illinois wants to use inflation to drive down property taxes. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
Herald & Review
Illinois retirees may be owed up to $300 in tax rebates, but they may have to file for it
Illinoisans who meet income guidelines may be eligible for up to $300 in the form of a property tax rebate, but those who did not have to file an income tax return in 2021 will need to apply for the check. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 and...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
wjol.com
Illinois Encourages Retirees To Claim Property Tax Rebate
The Illinois Department on Aging is encouraging older adults and retirees to claim their property tax rebate. Residents who weren’t required to file a state income tax return for 2021 could be eligible to claim a property tax rebate of up to 300-dollars. They must submit a form to the Illinois Department of Revenue on or before October 17th.
fox32chicago.com
Google lawsuit settlement: Judge approves payout for Illinois residents
CHICAGO - A judge has approved a $100 million Google privacy deal that clears the way for Illinois residents to receive a payment. Those who filed claims and were approved to receive a payment will receive a check of about $154. The payout comes after Google settled a class-action lawsuit...
Herald & Review
Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Loftus granted final approval of the settlement Wednesday. She granted preliminary...
Here's When Illinois ComEd Customers Might See a Rebate
Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a plan requiring ComEd to issue $38 million in rebate to customers amid a high-profile bribery scandal that saw the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The ICC approved the rebate during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Aug. 17. A $31 million...
WAND TV
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs lowers fees on IL ABLE accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced reduced fees for account owners in a program that allows people with disabilities to save their own money for disability-related expenses. Annual account maintenance fees were lowered by approximately 25 percent for Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (IL ABLE)...
walls102.com
Governor Pritzker proclaims Illinois Electric Vehicle Week
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity launched Illinois Electric Vehicle Week, which runs through Sunday. The week is to raise awareness about Illinois’ robust EV ecosystem – including the benefits of driving an electric vehicle as well as choosing Illinois to locate or grow EV businesses. Illinois has invested in Manufacturing Training Academies, such as Heartland College’s Electric Vehicle Energy Storage training program, which will be administered in partnership with Rivian, an electric truck manufacturer with a factory in Bloomington.
Some say Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment would empower workers, others say it would cost state
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may be hearing some talk about a so-called Workers' Rights Amendment on the November ballot in Illinois.But what does it actually do? CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported depending on whom you ask, it would either empower workers or give unions too much power.Giving Illinois workers the constitutional right to unionize is now Amendment No. 1 on the November ballot. Those in favor of it, like Joe Bowen with Vote Yes for Workers' Rights, have billed in the Workers' Rights Amendment."The Workers' Rights Amendment will also protect Illinois workers from politicians who try to pass anti-worker...
Bridge Hit 41 Times In 2 Years, Are Illinois Drivers That Bad?
Some extra driving lessons might be needed for Illinois residents who keep running into a historic bridge. I don't know why but I've been fascinated by the story of the historic bridge in Long Grove, Illinois. Maybe, it's because I remember seeing it as a kid with my parents. If you're not familiar with the town, I would compare it to Galena. There are lots of shops and restaurants. They also host some festivals too.
starvedrock.media
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
Class Action Complaint Filed Against Walmart Under Same Illinois Law Behind $650 Million Facebook Settlement
A class action complaint was filed earlier this month against Walmart, alleging the retail giant violated Illinois' Biometric Privacy Act by improperly using "cameras and advanced video surveillance systems." James Luthe, an Illinois resident, filed the suit on Sept. 1, alleging that the store's video surveillance obtains biometric data of...
