Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon gets by Hart 5-2 in WMC soccer action
North Muskegon’s boys soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference contest was played at North Muskegon. Hart was undefeated at 6-0-1 in its last seven game before Wednesday’s setback. Dallyn Ellis scored two goals to lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington improves to 15-1-1 with soccer win over Ravenna
Ludington’s boys soccer team won its ninth straight with a tight 3-1 victory over Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference road game Wednesday night. Parker Wendt, Ryan Millspaugh and Nate Wagner each scored a goal for the Orioles. Spencer Holmes and Connor Wendt added assists, while keeper Connor Rudzki...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City soccer earns first-ever conference title with 4-0 win over Newaygo
The Kent City varsity soccer team took on the Lions of Newaygo in a league matchup on Wednesday. The Eagles came away with the 4-0 victory to clinch a share of the CSAA Bronze title, their first in school history. Newaygo took the opening kickoff and applied immediate pressure to...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven shuts out Reeths-Puffer 3-0 in Tuesday soccer action
The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team got shut out by a red hot Grand Haven squad on Tuesday evening. The Rockets were stumped by a score of 3-0. Despite a scoreless first half, the Bucs found a spark and put the game out of reach. The Bucs outshot the Rockets 12-7.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City Soccer battles Zion Christian to scoreless tie
The Kent City varsity soccer team traveled to Zion Christian on Monday for a non-conference matchup against the Mountaineers. After 80 hard-fought minutes, neither team had found the back of the net, resulting in the Eagles second 0-0 tie of the season. Kent City outshot and out-possessed the Mountaineers, who...
localsportsjournal.com
Showdown week as Whitehall travels to Oakridge in West Michigan Conference matchup
All eyes will be on Oakridge High School on Friday night when the host Eagles welcome the Whitehall Vikings. The West Michigan Conference Lakes showdown pits two undefeated teams who know each other so very well after some epic battles over the years. And many of those matchups came with the conference title on the line. This season is not different.
localsportsjournal.com
Romero, Cerhiori, Maitner score goals as Oakridge shuts out Whitehall
The Oakridge boys soccer team tallied a West Michigan Conference win against Whitehall on Wednesday evening. The Eagles topped the Vikings by a score of 3-1. Arturo Romero, Vance Cerchiori and Zach Maitner posted a goal apiece for the Eagles. Assists on the goals came from Tyler Lewis, Romero and...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague gets road win over Fremont 4-2
The Montague boys soccer team was given a win from Fremont on Wednesday evening in West Michigan Conference action. The Wildcats posted the win by a score of 4-2 with two of their goals coming from Fremont friendly fire. The action was back and forth and well matched before the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks finish in a 1-1 draw with Jackson College
The Muskegon Community College mens soccer team couldn’t find the upper hand against Jackson College on Wednesday. The Jayhawks played to a tie by a score of 1-1. Opportunities were there, but the Jayhawks couldn’t manage to slip past the opposing goalkeeper. MCC will travel to face Lake...
localsportsjournal.com
Balanced attack leads Jayhawks past Delta College in volleyball action
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team remained perfect in the MCCAA North Conference with a convincing win over Delta College on Tuesday. The Jayhawks cruised to the win in three sets (25-11, 25-11, 25-12). Reilly Murphy led the way with 15 kills and nine digs followed by Elena Vaara with...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington and Manistee to meet for the 145th time in Friday night football action
It doesn’t have a catchy nickname, like some other long running rivalries, but few can match the Ludington-Manistee football rivalry for its longevity. When the two teams meet on the gridiron at Oriole Field for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night, it will mark the 145th time they’ve done so in a rivalry that dates back more than a century, with the series kicking off in 1895.
localsportsjournal.com
Bruggema, Christoffersen lead Fremont past Orchard View in three sets
The Fremont volleyball team shut down Orchard View in three straight sets on Tuesday evening. The Packers were consistent with set scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-19. The offense was led by Carle Bruggema, who had 17 assists, seven aces and four kills. Marcy Tanner scored six aces, while Mia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City Volleyball dispatches Reed City in three sets
The Kent City volleyball team hosted the Coyotes of Reed City in Tuesday night volleyball action. The Eagles came away with the 3-0 victory to remain undefeated in the CSAA Gold. Kent City came out strong and jumped to a 13-2 lead in the first set. They never looked back...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores finishes in second place at OK Green golf championship
The Mona Shores girls golf team finished with a second place finish at the OK Green Golf Championship on Wednesday afternoon which was played at Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive. The Sailors shot a team round of 375. Reeths-Puffer finished in third place shooting a round of 396.
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby soccer team gets fifth straight win with a 2-0 shutout over North Muskegon
Shelby’s boys soccer team won its fifth straight game with a 2-0 shutout of visiting North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Monday night. The game was scoreless until Carson Claeys received a pass from Mason Garcia and took it to North Muskegon’s penalty box, where he was fouled.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon gets road win over Mason County Central in four sets
The North Muskegon girls volleyball team defeated Mason County Central 3-1 in a West Michigan Conference match at Scottville on Tuesday night. After splitting the first two sets, 25-15 and 20-25, the Norsemen swept the next two, 25-6 and 25-20. Leaders for the Norsemen were senior Natalie Pannucci with 11...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland West in three sets
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in three sets by scores of 13-25, 19-25 and 13-25. Madisyn Dykema led the Rockets with 11 kills and three digs. Sophia Hekkema threw in five kills and an ace, while Lauren...
localsportsjournal.com
Soccer tradition remains strong at Ludington under Coach Anderson
LUDINGTON–Kris Anderson wanted to play high school football for Ludington High School. However, a medical condition prevented him from donning shoulder pads and a helmet, so he turned to soccer to quench his thirst for competitive athletics. But, he had to wait until his sophomore year in 1987. That’s...
localsportsjournal.com
Scharp, Senters score two goals apiece to lead Manistee past Orchard View
It was 1-1 early, but then Manistee’s boys soccer team opened up the floodgates and overwhelmed Orchard View in a 9-1 West Michigan Conference win at Muskegon on Monday night. The Chippewas ended the game with 7 minutes to play in the second half once they scored their ninth...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart’s girls are chasing history this cross country season
Hart’s girls cross country team is attempting to do something no other team, regardless of division, has done in history. That is to win a sixth straight MHSAA Division 3 state championship. Three teams – the Charlevoix boys (1987-91), the Rockford girls (1998-2002) and the Dexter boys of 2002-06) — are the only ones to win five consecutive titles prior to Hart’s current streak.
Comments / 0