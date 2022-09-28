ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon gets by Hart 5-2 in WMC soccer action

North Muskegon’s boys soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference contest was played at North Muskegon. Hart was undefeated at 6-0-1 in its last seven game before Wednesday’s setback. Dallyn Ellis scored two goals to lead...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington improves to 15-1-1 with soccer win over Ravenna

Ludington’s boys soccer team won its ninth straight with a tight 3-1 victory over Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference road game Wednesday night. Parker Wendt, Ryan Millspaugh and Nate Wagner each scored a goal for the Orioles. Spencer Holmes and Connor Wendt added assists, while keeper Connor Rudzki...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City Soccer battles Zion Christian to scoreless tie

The Kent City varsity soccer team traveled to Zion Christian on Monday for a non-conference matchup against the Mountaineers. After 80 hard-fought minutes, neither team had found the back of the net, resulting in the Eagles second 0-0 tie of the season. Kent City outshot and out-possessed the Mountaineers, who...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Showdown week as Whitehall travels to Oakridge in West Michigan Conference matchup

All eyes will be on Oakridge High School on Friday night when the host Eagles welcome the Whitehall Vikings. The West Michigan Conference Lakes showdown pits two undefeated teams who know each other so very well after some epic battles over the years. And many of those matchups came with the conference title on the line. This season is not different.
OAKRIDGE, OR
localsportsjournal.com

Romero, Cerhiori, Maitner score goals as Oakridge shuts out Whitehall

The Oakridge boys soccer team tallied a West Michigan Conference win against Whitehall on Wednesday evening. The Eagles topped the Vikings by a score of 3-1. Arturo Romero, Vance Cerchiori and Zach Maitner posted a goal apiece for the Eagles. Assists on the goals came from Tyler Lewis, Romero and...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague gets road win over Fremont 4-2

The Montague boys soccer team was given a win from Fremont on Wednesday evening in West Michigan Conference action. The Wildcats posted the win by a score of 4-2 with two of their goals coming from Fremont friendly fire. The action was back and forth and well matched before the...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks finish in a 1-1 draw with Jackson College

The Muskegon Community College mens soccer team couldn’t find the upper hand against Jackson College on Wednesday. The Jayhawks played to a tie by a score of 1-1. Opportunities were there, but the Jayhawks couldn’t manage to slip past the opposing goalkeeper. MCC will travel to face Lake...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Balanced attack leads Jayhawks past Delta College in volleyball action

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team remained perfect in the MCCAA North Conference with a convincing win over Delta College on Tuesday. The Jayhawks cruised to the win in three sets (25-11, 25-11, 25-12). Reilly Murphy led the way with 15 kills and nine digs followed by Elena Vaara with...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington and Manistee to meet for the 145th time in Friday night football action

It doesn’t have a catchy nickname, like some other long running rivalries, but few can match the Ludington-Manistee football rivalry for its longevity. When the two teams meet on the gridiron at Oriole Field for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night, it will mark the 145th time they’ve done so in a rivalry that dates back more than a century, with the series kicking off in 1895.
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bruggema, Christoffersen lead Fremont past Orchard View in three sets

The Fremont volleyball team shut down Orchard View in three straight sets on Tuesday evening. The Packers were consistent with set scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-19. The offense was led by Carle Bruggema, who had 17 assists, seven aces and four kills. Marcy Tanner scored six aces, while Mia...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kent City Volleyball dispatches Reed City in three sets

The Kent City volleyball team hosted the Coyotes of Reed City in Tuesday night volleyball action. The Eagles came away with the 3-0 victory to remain undefeated in the CSAA Gold. Kent City came out strong and jumped to a 13-2 lead in the first set. They never looked back...
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores finishes in second place at OK Green golf championship

The Mona Shores girls golf team finished with a second place finish at the OK Green Golf Championship on Wednesday afternoon which was played at Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive. The Sailors shot a team round of 375. Reeths-Puffer finished in third place shooting a round of 396.
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon gets road win over Mason County Central in four sets

The North Muskegon girls volleyball team defeated Mason County Central 3-1 in a West Michigan Conference match at Scottville on Tuesday night. After splitting the first two sets, 25-15 and 20-25, the Norsemen swept the next two, 25-6 and 25-20. Leaders for the Norsemen were senior Natalie Pannucci with 11...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls to Zeeland West in three sets

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in three sets by scores of 13-25, 19-25 and 13-25. Madisyn Dykema led the Rockets with 11 kills and three digs. Sophia Hekkema threw in five kills and an ace, while Lauren...
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Soccer tradition remains strong at Ludington under Coach Anderson

LUDINGTON–Kris Anderson wanted to play high school football for Ludington High School. However, a medical condition prevented him from donning shoulder pads and a helmet, so he turned to soccer to quench his thirst for competitive athletics. But, he had to wait until his sophomore year in 1987. That’s...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart’s girls are chasing history this cross country season

Hart’s girls cross country team is attempting to do something no other team, regardless of division, has done in history. That is to win a sixth straight MHSAA Division 3 state championship. Three teams – the Charlevoix boys (1987-91), the Rockford girls (1998-2002) and the Dexter boys of 2002-06) — are the only ones to win five consecutive titles prior to Hart’s current streak.
HART, MI

