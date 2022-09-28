Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Florida Farmers Scramble to Reach Cattle After Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Farmers in Florida rushed to reach their cattle on Thursday after trees downed by Hurricane Ian broke fences used to contain the animals and rain from the fierce storm flooded fields used for grazing. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years,...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Putin's Actions on Ukraine Are Sign He's Struggling
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's annexation of parts of Ukraine are a sign he is struggling and warned Russia that the United States will defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Biden said the United States and its allies will not be...
US News and World Report
Biden: America Won’t Be Intimidated by Putin
A defiant President Joe Biden had blunt words Friday for Russian President Vladimir Putin: You don’t scare me, and you should be scared of us if you are thinking about following through on your threats. [. READ:. Putin Vows ‘Anti-Colonial’ War on West ]. “America and its...
US News and World Report
White House Pressed on Biden Gaffe
President Joe Biden has never been regarded as a smooth talker, and his gaffes have become a meme-launching part of his political persona. But Wednesday's cringe-worthy reference to a dead congresswoman – whom Biden called out to at a conference as if she were there – was especially jarring and had the White House press corps peppering Biden's press secretary about what the president was thinking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Jackson, Embarking on First Term, Says Her Appointment Inspires Pride Among Americans
(Reuters) -Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said on Friday that her appointment as the first Black woman to serve on the court has inspired pride among Americans she has encountered. She hears arguments for the first time as the Supreme Court opens its new term on Monday...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from the powerful storm’s strike there as stunned residents began the painstaking task of surveying their losses. Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., terrorized millions for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, where it mustered a final assault on the Carolinas. The storm then weakened throughout the day as it move into the mid-Atlantic. At least 34 people were confirmed dead, including 27 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from the storm’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. Four more deaths were reported in North Carolina and three earlier in the week in Cuba.
Prisoner swap: Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; U.S. frees 2
WASHINGTON — Venezuela freed seven Americans on Saturday, including five oil executives imprisoned for nearly five years, in a swap for two nephews of President Nicolas Maduro’s wife who had been jailed on drug smuggling convictions, authorities said. It is the largest trade of jailed citizens since Joe...
US News and World Report
Trump Is Accused of Stonewalling Rape Accuser to Avoid Oct. 19 Deposition
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The writer suing Donald Trump for defamation after he denied having raped her in the mid-1990s accused the former U.S. president of stonewalling and trying to avoid a scheduled deposition as he tries to delay the case indefinitely. In a letter filed on Friday in federal...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Trump at Center of Oath Keepers Novel Defense in Jan. 6 Case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group, are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were in preparation for orders he anticipated from the then-president — orders that never came.
Former federal prosecutor scoffs at Trump's lawyer reportedly trying to keep him from attacking DOJ in Mar-a-Lago probe: 'Bless you, good luck'
"Donald Trump has one mode, it is all offense all the time," Barbara McQuade told MSNBC on Saturday.
US News and World Report
Wife of Supreme Court Justice Meets With U.S. Capitol Riot Committee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met for about four hours on Thursday with the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Thomas was seen entering the meeting room used by...
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Dismisses Mexico's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Gun Makers, Mexico to Appeal
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. The decision by Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor in federal court in Boston is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Digital World CEO Urges Donald Trump to Press Shareholders to Vote on Merger Extension
(Reuters) - Patrick Orlando, the head of the blank-check acquisition firm that has agreed to take Donald Trump's social media company public, on Friday urged Donald Trump and Trump Media boss Devin Nunes to promote an upcoming vote to extend the merger deadline. The shell company, Digital World Acquisition Corp,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Lawmakers Call for Sanctions on Haitian Gangs and 'Warlords'
(Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday said the United States should sanction Haitian gangs and those who help finance them, as the Caribbean nation remains gripped by a gang blockade that has caused increasingly dire fuel shortages. Gregory Meeks and Michael McCaul, during a hearing of the House of...
US News and World Report
Groups: Retaliation After Migrants Report Detention Center
ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Migrants held by U.S. authorities at a detention center in rural New Mexico have endured retaliation rather than aid after reporting unsanitary conditions at the government-contracted jail, a coalition of civil rights advocacy groups said Wednesday. A public letter signed this week by at least...
US News and World Report
White House's Sullivan: We Take Putin's Nuclear Threats Seriously
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States takes Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats seriously but does not presently see indications of the use of nuclear weapons, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. Sullivan told reporters at the White House the United States was taking the risk very...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Supreme Court's Top Cases for New Term, New Justice Jackson
The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.
US News and World Report
U.S., Allies Need to Be 'Concerned' About Attacks on Western Infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and its Western allies need to be concerned about potential Russian attacks on infrastructure in the wake of alleged sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea. European and NATO officials are blaming sabotage for three...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian and U.S. Defence Chiefs Discuss Russian Invasion
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Friday he and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had discussed the war situation in Ukraine and ways of strengthening Kyiv's military capabilities. In talks held as President Vladimir Putin prepared to proclaim the annexation of Ukrainian territory seized in Russia's...
US News and World Report
U.S. Has Not Seen Acts Indicating Russia Contemplating Nuclear Attack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has not yet seen Russia take any action that suggests it is contemplating the use of nuclear weapons amid its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, despite what he called "loose talk" by Russian President Vladimir Putin about their possible use.
Comments / 0