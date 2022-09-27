Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Elk Hunter Makes Big, Gross Mistake Field Dressing Bull In Hilarious Viral Video
An old video that never gets old. And also, a friendly reminder this hunting season… don’t nick the gut bag. We’re taking it back to 2015 for this life lesson on field dressing. It’s a pretty classic video if you’ve been around outdoors interwebs for a while, but with fall hunting season underway in most states, what better time than now to share it again.
Woman horrified when she learns cockroaches are feeding on spilled soda pop and trash in her tenant's apartment: 'Gross'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Being a homeowner is difficult. My parents learned this the hard way after they bought their first home. It was a three-family home, and they lived on the first floor while renting out the top two floors to tenants.
WATCH: Wild Bear Climbs Up Building, Sends Villagers Running in Crazy Video
Black bears are expert climbers, spending as much of their time dozing off in treetops as they do rummaging through your garbage cans each week. However, one wild bear demonstrated what hauntingly looked like parkour as he attempted to climb onto a nearby rooftop. Take a look at the insane footage below.
Missing Woman, 84, Found Unconscious in Street Guarded by Newly Adopted Dog
A Houston woman was found passed out on a sidewalk after being missing for two days, but her newly adopted black Labrador mix, Maximus, seemingly didn't leave her side. Pearl Radcliff, 84, disappeared on Wednesday and was last seen in the 11800 block of Acadian Drive in the afternoon. "Pearl is known to take walks with her dogs," rescue organization Texas EquuSearch said at the time.
Suitcase full of puppies found dumped on highway
An animal shelter in North Carolina has said a “good Samaritan” helped save the lives of four puppies abandoned by the side of a road. A “good samaritan” found the puppies in a suitcase near Greensboro, North Carolina, before handing them over to an animal shelter on Saturday.
WATCH: Mama Warthog Goes Into Full Sprint Rescue Mode to Chase Off Leopard Trying to Take Her Piglet
A viral video featuring a fighting mad mama warthog defending her piglets from a leopard has racked up over 170,000 views. The Instagram account Nature is Metal is famous for showcasing grim footage of the brutality of nature. The account has over 4 million subscribers and boasts celebrities like Joe Rogan buzzing over its candid clips and photos. Nature is Metal never shies away from the reality of animals in the wild. This video Nature is Metal posted of a warthog fighting off a leopard while protecting its piglets is no exception.
Ravenous Crocodile Takes on Five Lions for Waterbuck Kill: VIDEO
When a lion pride wandered away from their waterbuck kill at Kruger National Park, a crafty crocodile tried to take advantage of the free meal. However, once the gang of cats caught on to the croc’s plans, it became a vicious fight over a pile of scraps. The incident...
WATCH: Bear Goes From Perfectly Calm to Charging Full Speed in Terrifying Clip
Bears aren’t known for their grace, however, we can definitely applaud them on their agility as one mama bear was caught in a video going from a completely calm state to a full-on charge. Check out the intense clip below. @breannarosemusic #bear #mama #run #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Creepy and...
Dog's 'Clever' Method to Stop Slipping on Wooden Floor Has Internet Howling
The hilarious way one dog avoids slipping on the apartment floor has left the internet in stitches this week after a video captured viral attention. Dog owner Ester, who runs the account myathefoxy on TikTok, posted a video Friday of her 3-year-old shiba inu Mya which has since received over 2 million views.
Florida homeowners catch bears 'dancing' in driveway in viral video
Two black bears were caught on camera "dancing" paw-in-paw in a Florida driveway. The Naples, Florida homeowners, Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra, told Fox 35 that they often see wildlife on their security cameras on the front of the homes. The two black bears are seen to be playfully wrestling and...
WATCH: Bold Squirrel Refuses to Back Down When Bear Goes After Its Food
Nature is full of David and Goliath stories. The huge number of animals that reside in the forest makes it a survival of the fittest. A clip from the Disney+ documentary series American the Beautiful captured a unique moment of big versus small in nature. An angry squirrel is filmed...
WATCH: Curious Bear Nibbles on Hunter’s Shoe in Tree Stand
When perched in a tree stand during hunting season hunters need to be very quiet and incredibly still. All as the wildlife go about its business. This is the best way for a hunter to ensure they will be landing a prized trophy. However, one hunter has shared a video showing that he was a little too good at this skill as a curious black bear decides to nibble on the hunter’s boot.
'Spoilt' Dog Refusing to Get Into His Own Bed Leaves Internet in Stitches
Billie the kelpie makes puppy-dog eyes in a viral TikTok video as he desperately tries to stay in his owners' bed.
Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic
Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
WATCH: Man Absolutely Loses His Mind When Squirrel Interrupts His Zoom Conference
Remote work Zoom calls aren’t often super exciting. However, one squirrel decided to fix this, it seems, when it decided to pop into a meeting recently. With absolutely hilarious – and chaotic – results, of course. Making some hilarious footage as wildlife goes indoors, and we can’t help watching over and over again.
WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack
For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
Moronic Tourist Attempts to Pet Wild Bull Elk in Unbelievable Video
We think you might start singing that classic rock song People Are Strange after seeing what this dude tries to do with a bull elk. OK, so you want to see the bull elk up close and personal. Sure, most can relate to that. In this viral video, you will see one human being try and be friendly.
"We Called It The Murder Death Cabin": People Are Sharing Their AirBnb Horror Stories, And I'm Screaming, Crying, Throwing Up, For Real
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
