Chronicle
Pirates Shut Out Ocosta on the Road
Behind another dominant possession effort, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Ocosta on the beach, 4-0, Wednesday evening. The Pirates outshot the Wildcats, 16-2, and though started off a bit slow after the road trip, found their groove midway through the first half. Destiny Roller got the scoring action started...
Preview Capsules: A No. 1 Comes to Town, and Another Goes Far, Far Away
Would you perhaps be interested in multiple matchups that will help establish the various pecking orders in Lewis and Thurston Counties and make the emerging playoff picture all the clearer? Well, then do I have a slate of games for you. To the matchups:. THURSDAY. Winlock at Sound Christian (In...
Chronicle
Tenino Keeps Seeing Improvement Against Hoquiam
Seeing some improvement across the board, the Tenino boys golf team battled to a 183-190 decision against Hoquiam Tuesday at Tahoma Valley Golf and Country Club in Yelm. The Beavers were led by David Dallaire once again, who shot a 40, one stroke behind the match medalist out of Hoquiam. Jaxsor Gore for Tenino wasn’t far behind with a 47, and Carson Hart shot a 45 for the Beavers. Rounding out the varsity lineup were Ethan Baxter (53), Jake Lucero (52) and Preston Snider (51), with the latter two notching PR matches.
Chronicle
Shake-Ups in AP Poll Set Up Two SW Washington Showdowns
After Royal's upset defeat at the hands of Lynden Christian, a new No. 1 has taken over the 1A poll, and sets up a showdown in Stone City this weekend. Elsewhere in 2A, No. 2 Tumwater will play host to a ranked W.F. West squad looking to unseat the perennial power.
What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?
The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
Huskies Connect with a Second DeBoer, Making for a Proud Dad
Coach's daughter, Alexis, commits to UW softball program.
Chronicle
Longtime Official Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Thurston County Football Game
Longtime South Sound official Mike Kain died on Saturday, Sept. 24, after he suffered a heart attack while officiating a football matchup between Yelm and River Ridge the prior night. Kain served as a referee and as the president of the South Sound Football Officials Association. Toward the end of...
davyjoneslockerroom.com
Kraken to release new mascot on October 1st
The Kraken’s preseason opened with quite the bang — and it wasn’t just because they shut out their Pacific division foes in Edmonton. They also dropped a big piece of off-ice news:. The Kraken will unveil their new mascot on Saturday, October 1st!. Mark your calendars, mascot-heads....
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
Chronicle
In Remembrance of Arthur Turner Sr.: 1938-2022
On Sept. 18, 2022, Arthur A. Turner Sr. passed away at his home. Arthur was born April 29, 1938, in Toledo, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Sharon and his precious puppy. Also surviving him are his sons Arthur A. Turner Jr. and Randy Turner, daughters Joyce Johns and Trinka Turner, stepson Ronald Satterlee Jr., stepdaughter Dawn Satterlee, four granddaughters, three grandsons, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Christine Steense: 1929-2022
Christine (Park/Baldwin) Steensen passed away of natural causes on Sept. 12, 2022, in Lacey, Washington. She was born July 29, 1929, to Cecil and Veneva Park in Bucoda, Washington. She also resided in the Washington cities of Burien, Centralia, Olympia and Shelton. Christine graduated from Centralia High School in 1948....
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
Chronicle
Centralia Pharmacy Puts Customers First
One of the most common compliments Will and Courtney Quimby receive about Centralia Pharmacy is that when customers call them, someone picks up the phone. “That’s what you get from an independent pharmacy that’s so unique in the pharmacy business,” Will Quimby said. “Our customers aren’t going to wait in line for one hour for us to tell them we don’t have that medication in stock.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
kpq.com
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
KUOW
Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.
A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
Pearl Jam, Heart and YES band members to perform in honor of late drummer Alan White
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A hole-in-the-wall Bellevue drum shop was where a rock and roll legend found a humble place to hang. "He would just come and make himself comfortable here," said Gigi White. "It was kind of like a second home." YES drummer Alan White arrived in western Washington...
Chronicle
‘This Doesn’t Just Happen by Chance’: How the Chehalis School District Became a Jewel in Public Education
Editor’s note: This is the first installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. When W.F. West High School held its 2010 graduation, about 77% of the senior class received a diploma. Less...
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
Chronicle
Northbound Interstate 5 Will Close at Exit 60 Overnight on Wednesday and Thursday Nights for Demolition of Damaged Overpass
Northbound Interstate 5 will be closed at Exit 60 near Toledo for two nights this week — Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29 — for crews to demolish the northbound section of the state Route 506/Toledo-Vader Road overpass that was damaged by an oversized logging truck last week.
