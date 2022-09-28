Elevation Beaver Creek presented by Lucchese Spotlights Artists’ Adventurous Side with Excursions and Outdoor Activities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music icon and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, is launching his first-ever podcast show, “TL’s Road House.” The decorated Country singer calls upon genre-bending, record breaker Jelly Roll for the pilot episode, available everywhere now. The season will continue with special guest stars including Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Michael Ray, Dustin Lynch, Tracy Byrd, Alexandra Kay and Dee Jay Silver with more to be announced. Taking place on the Country star’s tour bus, this honest and unrestricted series leaves no question off the table as Lawrence sits down with the biggest names across all genres.

