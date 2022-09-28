Read full article on original website
Gov hopeful Kalus signed doc designating RI house her ‘second home’
The Republican nominee has faced questions about the depths of her ties to Rhode Island as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democrat Dan McKee.
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
Foundations for Learning: RI voters to decide on $250M school repair bond
In November, Rhode Island voters will be asked if they want to approve another $250 million in state spending for school construction projects.
Did You Know These Famous People Are From Rhode Island?
Even though it’s the smallest state, there are many famous people from Rhode Island. Some of them remain in Rhode Island, while others have moved on. Many have become influential leaders in their fields, from media and the military to sports and the performing arts. You may be surprised to learn who they are and what they’ve done!
NFL・
ABC6.com
McKee stands behind comments made about political rival Ashley Kalus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is standing behind comments he made about his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. In an interview with the Boston Globe Tuesday, McKee said that Kalus is a “seagull manager” who is “crapping all over the state of Rhode Island.”. Wednesday,...
rhodycigar.com
Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement
Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
Block Island Times
Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s
Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
travelexperta.com
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Grebien teams with DoorDash to battle hunger in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien announced that the city will partner with DoorDash to battle hunger. DoorDash will work with the mayor to give Community Credits gift cards to nonprofits to help parts of the Pawtucket community. The gift cards will help to ensure the local...
13 WHAM
Prestigious cancer doctor at center of several dine-and-dash cases
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run-in with the law in Rhode Island isn’t adding up after his career of service spanning more than two decades was revealed. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested Friday in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He is accused...
Valley Breeze
Car wash proposed where last Rhode Island Friendly’s used to be
NORTH PROVIDENCE –Three years after Rhode Island’s last Friendly’s Restaurant closed suddenly at 1883 Mineral Spring Ave., near the intersection of Smithfield Road, a developer is seeking to convert the property into a car wash business. ScrubaDub Car Wash, with multiple locations in the region, is applying...
RI native flees Florida to avoid Ian’s impacts
When it comes to hurricanes, Rhode Island native John Sabourin doesn't take any chances.
nrinow.news
Two Burrillville teachers honored at WaterFire Providence
PROVIDENCE – Two teachers from Burrillville were among those honored on Saturday, Sept. 24 at an annual event recognizing outstanding educators from across Rhode Island. Nancie Lawrence and Lauren Leonti participated in WaterFire Providence’s, “Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island,” with a full lighting ceremony as part of the yearly fall event. The event is held annually in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education in recognition of award-winning educators.
johnstonsunrise.net
Local Miss America contestants
"There she is, Miss America. There she is, your ideal; the dream of a million girls who are more than pretty can come true..." The theme song of the Miss America pageant has rung in the ears of the nation for decades. Begun in 1921, the beauty pageant was a ploy to bring business to the boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ by giving patrons beautiful girls to look at. The event became an annual spectacle with girls from each state, between the ages of 17 and 25 vying for the crown based on the attractiveness of their features and how they looked in a bathing suit. Over time, the sexist aspect of the pageant saw the contest transform from a beauty pageant to a scholarship pageant where voting was based on the talent and vocal interviews of the contestants.
77 hired at Providence Public Schools career fair
Out of the 110 people who interviewed for positions at the fair which spanned roughly six hours, 77 were hired and could start as early as next week.
ecori.org
Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process
This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
GoLocalProv
City of Warwick Sues Firefighters Union, AFL-CIO, and Retirees Over “Overpayments”
Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi with authorization from the Warwick City Council announced on Thursday he has initiated a lawsuit in the Kent County Superior Court on behalf of the City of Warwick against the Local 2748, International Association of Fire Fighters, AFL-CIO (the union) and retirees. “I want to make...
lazytrips.com
How long does it take to drive across Rhode Island?
Rhode Island is the smallest state in the US by area and sits on the Atlantic Coast in Eastern US, bordering Connecticut on its west and Massachusetts to the north. Consisting of four major islands and five counties, have you ever wondered how long it would take to drive across Rhode Island?
