Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Celtics seek to re-hire Clippers' Jay Larranaga to help Joe Mazzulla
The Celtics are apparently looking to hire another veteran coach to assist interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. They are seeking permission to talk to Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla’s staff this season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweets. He’s a familiar face in Boston. Larranaga joined Tyronn Lue’s...
Report: Celtics eyeing reunion with former longtime assistant coach
The Boston Celtics fully support Joe Mazzulla in his new role as interim head coach. But they also recognize that the 34-year-old may benefit from some extra experience on his bench. The Celtics are seeking permission to speak with Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga about joining Mazzulla's staff,...
NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff
A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga reportedly declines opportunity to return to the Boston Celtics
It appears the Boston Celtics will not have a reunion in the works with assistant Los Angeles Clippers head coach Jay Larranaga. The former Celtics assistant has reportedly turned down a chance to return to his former team to help interim head coach Joe Mazzulla out in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal according to new reporting from Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.
Former Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga reportedly will not be joining Joe Mazzulla’s staff
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported on Tuesday that the Celtics were seeking permission to interview Larranaga. As interim head coach Joe Mazzulla considers the possibility of adding to his staff, one former Boston assistant will not be returning to the Celtics’ sidelines. According to SI’s Chris Mannix, Jay Larranaga,...
Jay Larranaga won’t join Celtics coaching staff after Ime Udoka suspension (report)
The Celtics are still active in the market for bringing aboard another coach to their staff in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. However, one potential candidate for the team will be staying put as Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga has elected to stay in Los Angeles according to a report from Chris Mannix of SI.com.
Despite late-offseason tumult, ESPN projects the Boston Celtics as the East's top seed in 2022-23
The Boston Celtics are projected to win 53.9 games this season according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton’s statistical projections (check out the full article for his methodology). Good enough for the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference Standings for the 2022-23 season, it should be noted this modeling of course does not take into account the impact of head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension.
Larranaga staying with Clippers, won't rejoin Celtics' staff
BOSTON -- The Celtics asked Jay Larranaga to return to the team as an assistant on Joe Mazzulla's bench. Larranaga has reportedly turned down that opportunity, according to SI's Chris Mannix.Larranaga "prefers to remain in Los Angeles" as an assistant on Ty Lue's staff on the Clippers, and it's hard to blame the 47-year-old. The Celtics entered the offseason as the favorites to win a title this season, but they're a bit of a mess at the moment following head coach Ime Udoka's season-long suspension. In Udoka's place, Boston turned to the 34-year-old Mazzulla as the leader on the bench,...
