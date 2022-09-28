Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
wdrb.com
Baptist Health looking to hire 50 full-time employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center. The health care organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees. Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits. The job...
WHAS 11
DEA seized over 10 million fentanyl pills across United States in just 4 months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, the DOJ announced the results of an enforcement operation that seized millions of deadly doses of fentanyl across the United States. As part of the One Pill Can Kill initiative, the DEA and its law enforcement partners seized over 10 million fentanyl pills, in addition to 980 pounds of fentanyl powder, from May 23 through Sept. 8.
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
wdrb.com
WHAT’S THAT SMELL? Here is the reason for that odor across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the question inundating the WDRB newsroom on Tuesday, and it comes from every corner of Jefferson County: What's that smell?. Callers, viewers and even our own employees describe it as everything from rotten eggs to sulfur and a few words we can't repeat. But MSD confirms to WDRB that the cause of the odor is sewer gas odor trapped in catch basins, which is caused by a lack of rain.
Wave 3
Man pushing for reinvestigation into husband’s death at Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two and a half years since Christopher McKinney died after a confrontation with a bouncer at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road. No one was charged in McKinney’s death, and his husband is pushing to get the case reinvestigated. Everyday, Nick...
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
wdrb.com
Shipment seized at Louisville's UPS Worldport with enough drugs to kill 220,000 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shipment seized in September at Louisville's UPS Worldport contained enough drugs to kill 220,700 people. In a news release Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said the shipment of cocaine and fentanyl arrived from South Africa. CBP officers checked the shipment, which was marked as...
WHAS 11
'We're going to do something': Louisville Cuban community worried for loved ones' safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lousiville's Cuban community is worried for their loved ones after Hurricane Ian ripped through Cuba's western tip Tuesday morning. Cuba native Ruben Plascencia said many of his family members also lost their homes, Including his parents. "I have family without roofs, family without electricity, and family...
'I'll flip this whole bus': JCPS parent who threatened students to spend no time in jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last month, a father boarded a Jefferson County Public School bus and threatened elementary school children for allegedly bullying his daughter. Delvantae King was recorded on a cellphone, saying to the kids on the Carter Elementary School bus, "I'll flip this whole bus with everybody on it and I mean that."
Supply in Demand: Here’s why some in Louisville continue to struggle to find affordable housing
Experts say Louisville has a pressing need for homes that low-to-moderate income residents can afford — and the pandemic has only made things worse. A 2021 the report found that local house prices were inflated by 15%.
WLKY.com
Church in east Louisville holding diaper drive Wednesday to help those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saint Bernadette Church wants to help relieve the need for diapers on Louisville's low-income and impoverished families. To do so, they're asking the community to come out and support their "Stuff the Truck" event for Diaper Need Awareness Week. The event will be taking place Wednesday...
WTVQ
Ky woman found dead in her home after 3 days; unharmed infant daughter found near body
(CNN NEWSOURCE/WLKY) — A Kentucky mother is looking for answers after her daughter was found fatally shot in her own home. Authorities say the woman’s 2-year-old daughter was with her mother for three days before the body was discovered. And it appears someone else was in the house during that time to take care of the child.
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
wdrb.com
New images show progress on $840 million VA hospital in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Robley Rex VA Medical Center posted new photos Monday showing crews working on the site of its future home. Sections of the basement wall for the main hospital are up. Work continues on the site of one of the future parking garages. Crews are working...
WHAS 11
Louisville mother wants people to remember late daughter for her heart
Kierra Stone was found shot to death Sept. 21 in the Newburg neighborhood. Her mother is now asking why this happened.
'I knew it was a unique visual history unlike anything else': UofL Archives receives massive photo donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections received a massive donation of photos from one of Louisville's most historic newspapers. The Courier Journal and the newspaper's parent company Gannett donated an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the UofL Archives. Members of the Bingham...
leoweekly.com
The Creativity Shines At Louisville Sandwich Shop – Melt 502
My job as a teacher — at its heart — is about intel. And as has been true for decades, high school students are a wellspring of intel. Who’s got a crush on who, when that other teacher’s assignment is due, how much the new iPhone is going to cost, and, occasionally, the answer to the content question you were asking that rudely interrupted their conversation.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Is a property maintenance crusader keeping up her own property?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council member Donna Purvis has been on a property maintenance mission. “The grass is so tall,” she said about one part of town in a budget hearing. “The grass is at least three feet tall and it’s just terrible looking.”. Louisville doesn’t...
leoweekly.com
10 Upcoming Events In Louisville You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink and be merry. This Wednesday, three bands — Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the waterfront. Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year, and this is the last Waterfront Wednesday of 2022. Don’t miss it.
