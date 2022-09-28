Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Pirates Shut Out Ocosta on the Road
Behind another dominant possession effort, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Ocosta on the beach, 4-0, Wednesday evening. The Pirates outshot the Wildcats, 16-2, and though started off a bit slow after the road trip, found their groove midway through the first half. Destiny Roller got the scoring action started...
Chronicle
T-Wolves Hold On to Defeat Rainier in Five
After taking a two set lead in White Pass Tuesday, the Morton-White Pass volleyball team clung to victory in a five-set match against Rainier, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 17-25, 15-13. The Timberwolves had a spread out offensive attack, with five players registering multi-kill nights. “It was a tight match,” T-Wolves coach...
Chronicle
Shake-Ups in AP Poll Set Up Two SW Washington Showdowns
After Royal's upset defeat at the hands of Lynden Christian, a new No. 1 has taken over the 1A poll, and sets up a showdown in Stone City this weekend. Elsewhere in 2A, No. 2 Tumwater will play host to a ranked W.F. West squad looking to unseat the perennial power.
Chronicle
Tigers Take Win By Games After Splitting Matches With Wolves
With Centralia boys tennis winning all the doubles points and Black Hills taking all the singles, it once again came down to games for the Tigers, who held a 50-41 advantage to beat the Wolves on the road Thursday. Singles. First singles: Josh Do (BH) def. Connor O’Dell (Cen) 6-0,...
Chronicle
Blazers Finish in Scoreless Draw With LCC
Riding a two-game losing streak, the Centralia College women’s soccer team tied up its rival Lower Columbia, 0-0, Wednesday night in Longview. The Trailblazers were outshot in the loss, but held on strong on the back end to preserve a tie. Blazers coach Clarence Gunderson credited his keeper Maggie...
Chronicle
Tenino Keeps Seeing Improvement Against Hoquiam
Seeing some improvement across the board, the Tenino boys golf team battled to a 183-190 decision against Hoquiam Tuesday at Tahoma Valley Golf and Country Club in Yelm. The Beavers were led by David Dallaire once again, who shot a 40, one stroke behind the match medalist out of Hoquiam. Jaxsor Gore for Tenino wasn’t far behind with a 47, and Carson Hart shot a 45 for the Beavers. Rounding out the varsity lineup were Ethan Baxter (53), Jake Lucero (52) and Preston Snider (51), with the latter two notching PR matches.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Christine Steense: 1929-2022
Christine (Park/Baldwin) Steensen passed away of natural causes on Sept. 12, 2022, in Lacey, Washington. She was born July 29, 1929, to Cecil and Veneva Park in Bucoda, Washington. She also resided in the Washington cities of Burien, Centralia, Olympia and Shelton. Christine graduated from Centralia High School in 1948....
Chronicle
Longtime Official Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Thurston County Football Game
Longtime South Sound official Mike Kain died on Saturday, Sept. 24, after he suffered a heart attack while officiating a football matchup between Yelm and River Ridge the prior night. Kain served as a referee and as the president of the South Sound Football Officials Association. Toward the end of...
Chronicle
Centralia Pharmacy Puts Customers First
One of the most common compliments Will and Courtney Quimby receive about Centralia Pharmacy is that when customers call them, someone picks up the phone. “That’s what you get from an independent pharmacy that’s so unique in the pharmacy business,” Will Quimby said. “Our customers aren’t going to wait in line for one hour for us to tell them we don’t have that medication in stock.”
Chronicle
‘This Doesn’t Just Happen by Chance’: How the Chehalis School District Became a Jewel in Public Education
Editor’s note: This is the first installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. When W.F. West High School held its 2010 graduation, about 77% of the senior class received a diploma. Less...
Chronicle
State Salmon Recovery Board Awards Nearly $2.8M to Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor County Projects
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB) announced in a news release on Monday the approval of almost $76 million in grants to help recover salmon populations around the state. Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor county projects will be receiving a total of $2,791,766 in grant funding. The amount...
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
northcoastnews.com
Solid salmon return numbers forecast for next several weeks in Grays Harbor
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Nina conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest ones...
Chronicle
Former Miss Lewis County Wins Pageant, Will Compete for National Title
Emily (Parnham) Skeers, competing as Mrs. Olympia, was crowned Mrs. Washington in the United States of America’s Miss Oregon and Washington Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Richard E. Wildish Community Theater in Springfield. Skeers, who served as Miss Lewis County in 2008, is a stay-at-home mom, a...
Chronicle
Northbound Interstate 5 Will Close at Exit 60 Overnight on Wednesday and Thursday Nights for Demolition of Damaged Overpass
Northbound Interstate 5 will be closed at Exit 60 near Toledo for two nights this week — Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29 — for crews to demolish the northbound section of the state Route 506/Toledo-Vader Road overpass that was damaged by an oversized logging truck last week.
Chronicle
Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case
The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
Chronicle
Rural Communities in Washington's 3rd Congressional District Say 'We Want to Be Heard'
Clark — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (35.92 percent) and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (21.48 percent) out of 140,028 ballots cast. Cowlitz — Perez (23.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (23.3 percent) out of 31,514 votes. Lewis — Joe Kent (32.33 percent) and Herrera Beutler (26.32 percent) out of 24,266 votes...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon
The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
Chronicle
WSDOT: Bridge Work Closes Northbound Interstate 5 Lane in Chehalis
Photos by Jared Wenzelburger for The Chronicle. Bridge work on northbound Interstate 5 at mile marker 77.84 near state Route 6 has the right lane closed for emergent bridge repairs over Dillenbaugh Creek beginning at 1:10 p.m. Thursday until further notice. Use caution in the area, expect delays and move over for flashing lights.
KXRO.com
Paralytic shellfish poison closure issued within Grays Harbor
Recreational shellfish harvesting is closed within Grays Harbor. In a release, officials state that Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), formerly known as “red tide,” has been detected at concentrations above the closure level in shellfish samples collected from Westport. Due to this concentration, the Washington State Department of Health...
