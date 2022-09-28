ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossyrock, WA

Pirates Shut Out Ocosta on the Road

Behind another dominant possession effort, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Ocosta on the beach, 4-0, Wednesday evening. The Pirates outshot the Wildcats, 16-2, and though started off a bit slow after the road trip, found their groove midway through the first half. Destiny Roller got the scoring action started...
WESTPORT, WA
T-Wolves Hold On to Defeat Rainier in Five

After taking a two set lead in White Pass Tuesday, the Morton-White Pass volleyball team clung to victory in a five-set match against Rainier, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 17-25, 15-13. The Timberwolves had a spread out offensive attack, with five players registering multi-kill nights. “It was a tight match,” T-Wolves coach...
RAINIER, WA
Shake-Ups in AP Poll Set Up Two SW Washington Showdowns

After Royal's upset defeat at the hands of Lynden Christian, a new No. 1 has taken over the 1A poll, and sets up a showdown in Stone City this weekend. Elsewhere in 2A, No. 2 Tumwater will play host to a ranked W.F. West squad looking to unseat the perennial power.
TUMWATER, WA
Tigers Take Win By Games After Splitting Matches With Wolves

With Centralia boys tennis winning all the doubles points and Black Hills taking all the singles, it once again came down to games for the Tigers, who held a 50-41 advantage to beat the Wolves on the road Thursday. Singles. First singles: Josh Do (BH) def. Connor O’Dell (Cen) 6-0,...
CENTRALIA, WA
Blazers Finish in Scoreless Draw With LCC

Riding a two-game losing streak, the Centralia College women’s soccer team tied up its rival Lower Columbia, 0-0, Wednesday night in Longview. The Trailblazers were outshot in the loss, but held on strong on the back end to preserve a tie. Blazers coach Clarence Gunderson credited his keeper Maggie...
CENTRALIA, WA
Tenino Keeps Seeing Improvement Against Hoquiam

Seeing some improvement across the board, the Tenino boys golf team battled to a 183-190 decision against Hoquiam Tuesday at Tahoma Valley Golf and Country Club in Yelm. The Beavers were led by David Dallaire once again, who shot a 40, one stroke behind the match medalist out of Hoquiam. Jaxsor Gore for Tenino wasn’t far behind with a 47, and Carson Hart shot a 45 for the Beavers. Rounding out the varsity lineup were Ethan Baxter (53), Jake Lucero (52) and Preston Snider (51), with the latter two notching PR matches.
TENINO, WA
In Loving Memory of Christine Steense: 1929-2022

Christine (Park/Baldwin) Steensen passed away of natural causes on Sept. 12, 2022, in Lacey, Washington. She was born July 29, 1929, to Cecil and Veneva Park in Bucoda, Washington. She also resided in the Washington cities of Burien, Centralia, Olympia and Shelton. Christine graduated from Centralia High School in 1948....
LACEY, WA
Centralia Pharmacy Puts Customers First

One of the most common compliments Will and Courtney Quimby receive about Centralia Pharmacy is that when customers call them, someone picks up the phone. “That’s what you get from an independent pharmacy that’s so unique in the pharmacy business,” Will Quimby said. “Our customers aren’t going to wait in line for one hour for us to tell them we don’t have that medication in stock.”
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case

The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon

The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
WSDOT: Bridge Work Closes Northbound Interstate 5 Lane in Chehalis

Photos by Jared Wenzelburger for The Chronicle. Bridge work on northbound Interstate 5 at mile marker 77.84 near state Route 6 has the right lane closed for emergent bridge repairs over Dillenbaugh Creek beginning at 1:10 p.m. Thursday until further notice. Use caution in the area, expect delays and move over for flashing lights.
CHEHALIS, WA
KXRO.com

Paralytic shellfish poison closure issued within Grays Harbor

Recreational shellfish harvesting is closed within Grays Harbor. In a release, officials state that Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), formerly known as “red tide,” has been detected at concentrations above the closure level in shellfish samples collected from Westport. Due to this concentration, the Washington State Department of Health...
U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE

