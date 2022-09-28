Read full article on original website
WVNews
WVU will learn what it's made of against Robinson, Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Beating Towson and Virginia Tech is one thing. Beating Texas is something else.
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Texas Longhorns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Forget the Horns Down. Forget the Texas is (or isn’t) back. While such things may be fun for some fans to concentrate on, there’s much more at stake as West Virginia heads for brisket country with the goal of lassoing the Horns. One team...
WVNews
Huggins: West Virginia basketball schedule full of tough opponents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Make no doubt that it didn’t take long for Bob Huggins, upon gathering his new West Virginia basketball team around him for their first meeting, emphasized one point that should be the driving force to bring them together and push them through what will be another demanding preseason camp.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
No. 24 Pitt begins ACC defense as Key debuts for Ga. Tech
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pat Narduzzi once appeared to be on shaky ground at Pittsburgh, at least externally. The Panthers slogged to a 5-7 record in his third season in 2017. Rather than put him on the clock, athletic director Heather Lyke awarded him with a seven-year contract extension, confident in Narduzzi's vision.
WVNews
Mary Fanning and Dr. Charles Mullett
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday was a day of firsts for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospita…
WVNews
Martha Vita
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Martha Rowan Vita, 90, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, passed aw…
WVNews
Richard (Trey) Franklin Reed III
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Richard (Trey) Franklin Reed III, 24, of Bridgeport, left us far too early on September 25th, 2022. He was born February 26th, 1998, in Clarksburg, WV, to Lori and Richard (II) Reed. He was a 2016 graduate of Bridgeport High School and a 2022 graduate of WVU with a Doctor of Pharmacy. An avid sports fan, he loved WVU sports, Tennessee Titans and most of all, the Nashville Predators. From a young age, going to Nashville to watch his favorite teams play was a cherished yearly tradition.
WVNews
WVU fraternity cleared of hazing allegation, sanctioned for other violations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A thorough investigation has cleared a West Virginia University fraternity of hazing allegations but revealed other violations resulting in separate sanctions. Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has entered an agreed resolution with the university to end its interim suspension related to the hazing inquiry. However,...
WVNews
Jon Travis Yost
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh o…
WVNews
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
WVNews
Part of Liberty Avenue in Clarksburg, West Virginia, down to 1 lane due to road slippage
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A section of Liberty Avenue has a partial closure reducing it down to a single lane due to a slippage which has compromised a portion of the the roadway. The city's engineer is still investigating reasons for the slippage and engineering a repair, according...
WVNews
Dana Rea Smith
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — S/Sgt. Ret. Dana Rea Smith, USAF, of Clarksburg, born May 15, 1952, passed away September 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Robert "Bud" Smith and Dorothy Sue Montgomery Smith Goughenour, step-mother Bonnie Jean Smith, step-father Harry T. Goughenour, and brother Charles Barry Smith. Surviving are a sister Kandy Franke (David); and many friends.
WVNews
School bus struck in Clarksburg, West Virginia;11 students on board, no injuries reported
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A school bus was struck in a minor vehicle accident on West Pike Street Thursday afternoon coming through Adamston. There were 11 students on board, but thankfully nobody was injured in the crash, according to Harrison/Taylor 911 and Harrison County Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Facilities James Lopez.
WVNews
Sun Valley Road end of W.Va. 98 in Harrison County, West Virginia, closed until further notice
REYNOLDSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Sun Valley Road end of W.Va. 98 is closed to all traffic as crews work to clear an oversized load obstructing the road. The West Virginia Division of Highways anticipates it will take "the rest of the day" to clear the roadway.
WVNews
Harold 'Buzzy' Lindsey Vincent
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold “Buzzy” Lindsey Vincent, 80, of Gregory’s Run, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Salem. He was born on July 29, 1942, in Bridgeport, a son of the late Willard Demsey Vincent and Myrtle “Lucille” Cane Vincent.
WVNews
Police dog Ion
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Clarksburg men are facing four felony drug charges after a…
WVNews
6 named in federal drug indictment centered on West Virginia's Taylor & Mon counties
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Six individuals have been indicted federally in an alleged methamphetamine conspiracy centered on Taylor and Monongalia counties. Named in the conspiracy count are Kayla Marie Cline, Donald Jack Getz, Roy Dean Lipscomb, Charles Edward Shugars, AKA Butch, William Donald Parks and Carolyn Sue Wilson.
WVNews
Harrison County Schools to operate on 3 hour early dismissal Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools will dismiss students three hours early Friday, according to a post on Harrison County Board of Education live feed. The early dismissal comes as a result of communication issues between West Virginia Education Information System (WVEIS) 2.0, the statewide school database, and Livegrades.
WVNews
Michael Patrick Stumpo
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael Patrick Stumpo, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away at UHC Hospital, Clarksburg on September 27th, 2022, following a long battle with extended illnesses. He was born in Clarksburg on November 6, 1943, a son of the late Patsy Joseph Stumpo and Patricia Arbogast...
