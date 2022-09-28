ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Huggins: West Virginia basketball schedule full of tough opponents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Make no doubt that it didn’t take long for Bob Huggins, upon gathering his new West Virginia basketball team around him for their first meeting, emphasized one point that should be the driving force to bring them together and push them through what will be another demanding preseason camp.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22

West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

No. 24 Pitt begins ACC defense as Key debuts for Ga. Tech

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pat Narduzzi once appeared to be on shaky ground at Pittsburgh, at least externally. The Panthers slogged to a 5-7 record in his third season in 2017. Rather than put him on the clock, athletic director Heather Lyke awarded him with a seven-year contract extension, confident in Narduzzi's vision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Martha Vita

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Martha Rowan Vita, 90, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, passed aw…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Richard (Trey) Franklin Reed III

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Richard (Trey) Franklin Reed III, 24, of Bridgeport, left us far too early on September 25th, 2022. He was born February 26th, 1998, in Clarksburg, WV, to Lori and Richard (II) Reed. He was a 2016 graduate of Bridgeport High School and a 2022 graduate of WVU with a Doctor of Pharmacy. An avid sports fan, he loved WVU sports, Tennessee Titans and most of all, the Nashville Predators. From a young age, going to Nashville to watch his favorite teams play was a cherished yearly tradition.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU fraternity cleared of hazing allegation, sanctioned for other violations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A thorough investigation has cleared a West Virginia University fraternity of hazing allegations but revealed other violations resulting in separate sanctions. Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has entered an agreed resolution with the university to end its interim suspension related to the hazing inquiry. However,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Jon Travis Yost

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh o…
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Dana Rea Smith

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — S/Sgt. Ret. Dana Rea Smith, USAF, of Clarksburg, born May 15, 1952, passed away September 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Robert "Bud" Smith and Dorothy Sue Montgomery Smith Goughenour, step-mother Bonnie Jean Smith, step-father Harry T. Goughenour, and brother Charles Barry Smith. Surviving are a sister Kandy Franke (David); and many friends.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Harold 'Buzzy' Lindsey Vincent

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold “Buzzy” Lindsey Vincent, 80, of Gregory’s Run, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Salem. He was born on July 29, 1942, in Bridgeport, a son of the late Willard Demsey Vincent and Myrtle “Lucille” Cane Vincent.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Police dog Ion

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Clarksburg men are facing four felony drug charges after a…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Schools to operate on 3 hour early dismissal Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools will dismiss students three hours early Friday, according to a post on Harrison County Board of Education live feed. The early dismissal comes as a result of communication issues between West Virginia Education Information System (WVEIS) 2.0, the statewide school database, and Livegrades.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Michael Patrick Stumpo

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Michael Patrick Stumpo, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away at UHC Hospital, Clarksburg on September 27th, 2022, following a long battle with extended illnesses. He was born in Clarksburg on November 6, 1943, a son of the late Patsy Joseph Stumpo and Patricia Arbogast...
CLARKSBURG, WV

