Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Facebook forced to payout $38million to users over location tracking – find out if you’re owed money
FACEBOOK has reached a $37.5million dollar settlement with users who accused the company of wrongfully tracking their location. Plaintiffs say Facebook tracked them through their IP addresses even after they had shut off location services. "Facebook has been covertly obtaining detailed location information from users regardless of whether a user...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
Phone Arena
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Amazon SHIB Burner: Next Few Days May Be Crucial for Burning Record Amount of SHIB
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
This Women-Powered Social Platform Is Revolutionizing the Way Authors Market Their Work
Only 2.3% of venture funding went to women-founded companies in 2020, but Allison Trowbridge beat the odds to found Copper and amplify authors' voices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg hugs staff during tearful goodbye as she leaves tech giant for new philanthropy venture - but Zuckerberg is seemingly absent from the applauding crowd
One of the most powerful women in tech who taught Mark Zuckerberg 'how to run a company,' stepped down from Meta — then Facebook — on Tuesday after 14 years, but her boss was seemingly absent from the applauding crowd. Sheryl Sandberg, 53, yesterday stepped down as Chief...
CNET
Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok
A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
The Year Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Wants to Forget
The year 2022 was to be that of Mark Zuckerberg. The 38-year-old billionaire seemed to have put the Cambridge Analytica scandal behind him, which had tarnished Facebook's reputation. The social network had allowed the consulting firm, which partnered with the Donald Trump campaign team ahead of the 2016 presidential election, to harvest private data from tens of millions of its users that allowed it to profile voters.
Digiday
TikTok claims to clean up its feeds as it increases the removal of fake accounts, ads and pre-teen users
TikTok released its latest “community guidelines enforcement report” on Wednesday, which showed the short-form video app has removed many millions of ads, videos and accounts for violating a range of policies. TIKTOK TAKES ACTION. Removed 59 million+ accounts in Q2, more than half of which were fake. Removed...
Time to follow Europe’s lead on social media regulation
How did harmful content and misinformation online get so bad — after so much time, money, and scores of people trying to limit the spread of inaccurate, violent, obscene, and harmful content?. For starters, the problem is much bigger than it used to be, and human-driven efforts cannot keep...
teenink.com
The Relationship Between Food Systems and the Media
According to the United Nations, in 2016, 54% of the world’s population were living in urban areas and by 2050, 66% of the world’s population is predicted to live in urban areas. As the number of urban areas in the world increases, so does the population in such areas, and therefore there becomes a need for greater resources.
Editorial: More lawbreaking on Wall Street
When it comes to cultural arrogance built upon unearned elitism, nothing can match Wall Street. Just a few short years after average Americans were forced to bail out the giants of finance who caused a global crisis with their recklessness comes new evidence of dangerous lawlessness. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have combined to impose nearly $2 billion in fines on firms that are designated as global systemically important banks. A GSIB designation all but declares the institution as too big to fail. Read more Blade editorials
3 tips for growing your business using social media
Socialfly is a leading social-first digital agency and one of the first companies to enter the space nearly a decade ago. The New York-based company works with brands such as Madison Square Garden, Conair and Hudson Yards.
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content
While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
TechCrunch
Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will freeze hiring and cut costs
According to Bloomberg, Meta plans to shrink budgets widely within the company, including to teams that it was recently investing in. Meta has thrown a lot of weight behind VR and creating its own metaverse in recent months and is also scrambling to build out short-form video products, like Reels, that can compete with TikTok.
komando.com
How to filter certain words from your Facebook feed
A few months back, the whole internet was buzzing about Wordle. People were sharing results on social media, bragging about beating the day’s game and accidentally spoiling the fun for friends who hadn’t played yet. That’s why one reader reached out to Kim and asked, “Is there a way to mute words on Facebook, so I don’t see my friend’s Wordle posts?”
The FTC takes a second look at Amazon-iRobot deal
Early last month, Amazon announced its $1.7 billion buyout of iRobot, maker of the popular and highly recognizable fleet of Roomba smart home vacuums. The move quickly drew suspicion from over two dozen privacy groups including Fight for the Future and and Public Citizen, who issued an open letter on September 9 to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging it to pull the plug on the corporate purchase.
Comments / 0