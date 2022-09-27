ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
u.today

Amazon SHIB Burner: Next Few Days May Be Crucial for Burning Record Amount of SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
CNET

Apple Fires Executive After He Makes Crude Remark on TikTok

A longtime Apple executive involved with the company's procurement efforts has been fired following a crude comment he made to a popular TikTok interviewer earlier this month, according to a report by Bloomberg. The TikTok star, Daniel Mac, recorded himself approaching the Apple executive, Tony Blevins, who was driving an...
TheStreet

The Year Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Wants to Forget

The year 2022 was to be that of Mark Zuckerberg. The 38-year-old billionaire seemed to have put the Cambridge Analytica scandal behind him, which had tarnished Facebook's reputation. The social network had allowed the consulting firm, which partnered with the Donald Trump campaign team ahead of the 2016 presidential election, to harvest private data from tens of millions of its users that allowed it to profile voters.
The Hill

Time to follow Europe’s lead on social media regulation

How did harmful content and misinformation online get so bad — after so much time, money, and scores of people trying to limit the spread of inaccurate, violent, obscene, and harmful content?. For starters, the problem is much bigger than it used to be, and human-driven efforts cannot keep...
teenink.com

The Relationship Between Food Systems and the Media

According to the United Nations, in 2016, 54% of the world’s population were living in urban areas and by 2050, 66% of the world’s population is predicted to live in urban areas. As the number of urban areas in the world increases, so does the population in such areas, and therefore there becomes a need for greater resources.
The Blade

Editorial: More lawbreaking on Wall Street

When it comes to cultural arrogance built upon unearned elitism, nothing can match Wall Street. Just a few short years after average Americans were forced to bail out the giants of finance who caused a global crisis with their recklessness comes new evidence of dangerous lawlessness. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have combined to impose nearly $2 billion in fines on firms that are designated as global systemically important banks. A GSIB designation all but declares the institution as too big to fail. Read more Blade editorials
CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content

While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
TechCrunch

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta will freeze hiring and cut costs

According to Bloomberg, Meta plans to shrink budgets widely within the company, including to teams that it was recently investing in. Meta has thrown a lot of weight behind VR and creating its own metaverse in recent months and is also scrambling to build out short-form video products, like Reels, that can compete with TikTok.
komando.com

How to filter certain words from your Facebook feed

A few months back, the whole internet was buzzing about Wordle. People were sharing results on social media, bragging about beating the day’s game and accidentally spoiling the fun for friends who hadn’t played yet. That’s why one reader reached out to Kim and asked, “Is there a way to mute words on Facebook, so I don’t see my friend’s Wordle posts?”
Popular Science

The FTC takes a second look at Amazon-iRobot deal

Early last month, Amazon announced its $1.7 billion buyout of iRobot, maker of the popular and highly recognizable fleet of Roomba smart home vacuums. The move quickly drew suspicion from over two dozen privacy groups including Fight for the Future and and Public Citizen, who issued an open letter on September 9 to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging it to pull the plug on the corporate purchase.
