Read full article on original website
Related
What Is The Best TV Or Movie Performance From A Young Actor?
Honestly, I still think Noah Schnapp's work in Stranger Things Season 2 is some of the best acting on the show.
TODAY.com
Listen to the encouraging voicemail the late Taylor Hawkins once left for Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus has shared a private voicemail sent to her by the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. “What up, Miley? It’s Taylor. Heard you’re moving,” Hawkins can be heard saying in the clip. “I’m listening to ‘Photograph’ by Def Leppard. You could kill that one.”
Remember When Peak Internet Humor Was Watching A Pixelated Dancing Banana? Thankfully, We've Evolved Since Then, And These 27 Hysterical Tweets By Women Prove It
"Putting my overheated MacBook on my stomach to make the cramps go away" —@pyschodior
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
5 Seconds of Summer performs their hit song ‘Youngblood’
5 Seconds of Summer rocks the TODAY plaza with a performance of one of their biggest hits, “Youngblood,” as part of the Citi Concert Series.Sept. 30, 2022.
TODAY.com
Gwyneth Paltrow shares her biggest regret as a stepmother
Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her "only regret" as a stepmother after marrying Brad Falchuk. During the Sept. 26 episode of her podcast "Goop," Paltrow, 50, and Falchuk, 51, paired up for a discussion on second marriages, parenting and the future of their family. The GOOP founder shares daughter Apple, 18,...
TODAY.com
TS Madison of 'Bros' on going from Vine star to movie star: 'I am where I belong'
Backstage at RuPaul’s DragCon in May 2022, I was in the midst of a fashion emergency. I was about to go on stage and moderate a panel, but my hair was in bad shape and needed some product to tame it. Looking schlubby in front of a convention floor of straight people is one thing. But an audience full of wanna be drag queens and queer people? Hell no.
TODAY.com
Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean wins 'RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race'
Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean is now also an award-winning drag queen. McLean took home the top spot on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” on Sept. 30 as fan-favorite queen Poppy Love. "You’re a winner, baby! 👑 Condragulations to America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar!" the show's Instagram...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Alfonso Ribeiro reveals how he reacts to fans asking him to ‘do the dance’ from ‘Fresh Prince’
It’s not unusual for people to ask Alfonso Ribeiro to do his signature dance from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” — just don’t expect him to oblige. Ribeiro says he has grown to understand that most people identify him with Carlton, his classic character from the equally classic sitcom, even if he’s not interested in dancing.
The Internet Is High-Key Obsessed With Emma Chamberlain's New House, And Honestly, It's Restored My Faith In Celebrity Homes
If this is the future of Gen Z home design, I'm 100% here for it.
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis on Ukrainian roots, new movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Mila Kunis joins Willie Geist to talk about her role in the upcoming Netflix drama “Luckiest Girl Alive.” She also discusses her childhood move from Ukraine to the United States and what it’s like reprising her ‘That’s 70’s Show’ role alongside husband Ashton Kutcher.Oct. 2, 2022.
Comments / 0