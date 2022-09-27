ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Get Out#Heading Out#First World
Gwyneth Paltrow shares her biggest regret as a stepmother

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her "only regret" as a stepmother after marrying Brad Falchuk. During the Sept. 26 episode of her podcast "Goop," Paltrow, 50, and Falchuk, 51, paired up for a discussion on second marriages, parenting and the future of their family. The GOOP founder shares daughter Apple, 18,...
TODAY.com

TS Madison of 'Bros' on going from Vine star to movie star: 'I am where I belong'

Backstage at RuPaul’s DragCon in May 2022, I was in the midst of a fashion emergency. I was about to go on stage and moderate a panel, but my hair was in bad shape and needed some product to tame it. Looking schlubby in front of a convention floor of straight people is one thing. But an audience full of wanna be drag queens and queer people? Hell no.
TODAY.com

Mila Kunis on Ukrainian roots, new movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Mila Kunis joins Willie Geist to talk about her role in the upcoming Netflix drama “Luckiest Girl Alive.” She also discusses her childhood move from Ukraine to the United States and what it’s like reprising her ‘That’s 70’s Show’ role alongside husband Ashton Kutcher.Oct. 2, 2022.
