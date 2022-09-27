Not many bands can say they’re putting out some of their best music after nearly 60 years together, but not many bands are like The Cowsills. Formed in 1965 by brothers Bob, Bill, and Barry Cowsill, the group would become pop culture icons with both their music (“The Rain, The Park & Other Things,” “Hair”) and by inspiring The Partridge Family, after siblings Paul and Susan Cowsill joined the group, along with their mother, Barbara. “When we were children, when we were kids, we were in the thick of it,” Bob Cowsill tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of the group’s first album in 30 years, the dynamic Rhythm Of The World (out tomorrow (Sept. 30) via Omnivore Recordings)

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO