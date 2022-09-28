Read full article on original website
msn.com
Is this Lewis Hamilton's successor?
Slide 1 of 16: Esteban Ocon is currently racing in an Alpine Formula 1 car, but the Frenchman also has connections at Mercedes. Will Ocon become Lewis Hamilton's successor at Mercedes? Who knows. Although Lewis Hamilton recently let it be noted that he is not planning to quit Formula 1 just yet.
‘They are not idiots, they will get it right’: Ross Brawn backs Mercedes to improve before end of F1 season
Ross Brawn has backed Mercedes to adapt to Formula 1’s new regulations, declaring: “They are not idiots.”Rule-changes introduced for the 2022 F1 season have seen alterations made to the front and rear wings of cars, as well as to the vehicles’ floors.Mercedes won the constructors’ championship in 2021 and only missed out on the drivers’ title after a controversial final lap in the last race of the season, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first championship. Mercedes have been well off the pace this year, however, but Brawn believes that they will improve.The F1 managing director, who previously...
Damon Hill reveals difference between ‘anxious’ Charles Leclerc and Michael Schumacher
Damon Hill has revealed a key difference between Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari driver’s most famous predecessor, Michael Schumacher.Leclerc started the 2022 Formula 1 season well, but Max Verstappen has been ruthless for Red Bull while Ferrari has repeatedly made mistakes, meaning the defending champion may claim his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (2 October).At 24 years old, Leclerc still looks to have a bright future in F1, but he has an ‘anxious’ personality that distinguishes him from Ferrari legend Schumacher, according to Hill. “Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid, but he’s anxious....
Yardbarker
Comparing Max Verstappen’s Dominance to Other Legendary Seasons in the 21st Century
The 2022 Formula One championship may be over, but Max Verstappen doesn’t seem to be done winning. The 24-year-old Dutchman has won the past five races starting from all over the grid. He currently has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc with six races to go. Verstappen already has...
Alan Carr larks around with Jamie Redknapp as they film scenes for A League Of Their Own ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix
Alax Carr was his usual witty self as he enjoyed a giggle with Jamie Redknapp as they filmed scenes for A League of Their Own on Thursday. The pair were seen larking around the Marina Bay City Circuit where the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.
speedonthewater.com
Class 1 World Championship Series Tight With Three Races Remaining
With the final three races of the Class 1 World Championship Series in Key West, Fla., a little more than a month away, the teams currently in the mix—222 Offshore Australia, df Young, Huski Chocolate and JBS Racing—have much-appreciated time to prepare for the weeklong Race World Offshore-produced event. The standings are close with Huski Chocolate ahead of 222 Offshore Australia by 33 points and JBS Racing by 36 points.
Lewis Hamilton hopes Mercedes aren’t ‘too far away’ from first win ahead of ‘epic’ Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Mercedes are “not too far away” from a first win of the season as F1 returns to Singapore this weekend. The eight-time constructors’ champions are yet to taste victory in 2022 and with just six races to go, the Silver Arrows are looking to avoid their first winless season since 2011. Hamilton himself has a record to maintain too, having won a race in each of his previous 15 seasons in F1, yet has not been top of the podium in the previous 16 Grands Prix this year. But Hamilton, a four-time winner in...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton 'feels for fans' amid Max Verstappen dominance ahead of first title chance at Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton says he "feels for the fans" amid Max Verstappen's domination of the 2022 Formula 1 season and has stressed his hopes for changes to create a closer championship next year.. Verstappen heads to this weekend's Singapore GP, live on Sky Sports F1, with his first chance of wrapping...
Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies
Sept 29 (Reuters) - European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday.
