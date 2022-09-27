Read full article on original website
WRAL
Brews and barks join booming local business scene in Little Washington
This article was written for our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Plenty of new businesses are opening and waiting to serve Washington, North Carolina. In a state known for its craft beer, Washington's newest brewery, Pitt Street Brewing Company offers brews overlooking the beautiful Pamlico River. And if you're looking for a place to board your pup or job them off to play for the day, Market Street Mutts ensures your furry friend is treated with love while you’re away. Find out more about the latest businesses to open in Washington, North Carolina.
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
DVM 360
Vets Pets to replace Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital with larger clinic
New clinic to provide better convenience, comfort, and medical capabilities to pet parents within the Wilson, North Carolina area. Vets Pets, a network of veterinary hospitals in North Carolina, has begun construction of a state-of-the-art facility in Wilson, North Carolina. According to a company release,1 the Points East Veterinary Specialty...
WITN
ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.
Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
piratemedia1.com
Pirate Nation prepares for potential impacts of Hurricane Ian
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, begin preparations for the possible weather conditions to be created by Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 26, the ECU’s twitter page posted an update on the storm with a link to information from NC Emergency Management’s coverage of the storm as well as ECU’s emergency preparedness guide.
Groups work to help man get new home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Home Transitional Network and Wash Away Unemployment in Craven County are working together to build a new home and future for one man. Kevin Smith has struggled throughout his life, going in and out of homeless shelters and even ending up in prison. But last Wednesday, he saw a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27
Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
coastalreview.org
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
WITN
Pamlico County native turns favorite pastime into full time job
PAMLICO COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Julius Ipock has been able to watch his kids grow up while bonding with them over their biggest catch of the day and learning all there is to know about fishing. He since has shifted gears from fishing in his free time to educating and...
WITN
ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
wunc.org
Lawyers are seeking clients for Camp Lejeune water claims. But veterans may be better off waiting.
It’s been more than a month since President Joe Biden signed a bill that makes it easier for people to sue the government for illnesses from contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, the military training facility in Jacksonville, N.C. By some estimates, more than 1 million veterans, family members and...
thecentersquare.com
Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Two injured in Winterville small plane crash
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were injured Wednesday in a plane crash at a private airstrip off County Home Road. Those two individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not known as of Wednesday evening. No fatalities were reported. North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers responded to […]
wcti12.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
Lenoir County highway requires temporary closure
KINSTON, N.C. – A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road. The two-day closure […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hardee’s had to do when Mrs. Carver’s was closed
My good friend, Dee Congleton, gave me the recipe for Mrs. Carver’s chili. Dee said that I write about Mrs. Carver’s chili so much that I deserved the recipe. The Radio View Grill was off limits to me as a kid, as were the pool rooms uptown. Mrs. Carver’s was not open at night. The only night drive-in I could go to was Hardee’s-soon to be McDonalds. Charlie Bell’s also closed at night as was Mel’s so that left Hardee’s for the boys to go to.
