Washington, NC

WRAL

Brews and barks join booming local business scene in Little Washington

This article was written for our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Plenty of new businesses are opening and waiting to serve Washington, North Carolina. In a state known for its craft beer, Washington's newest brewery, Pitt Street Brewing Company offers brews overlooking the beautiful Pamlico River. And if you're looking for a place to board your pup or job them off to play for the day, Market Street Mutts ensures your furry friend is treated with love while you’re away. Find out more about the latest businesses to open in Washington, North Carolina.
WASHINGTON, NC
DVM 360

Vets Pets to replace Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital with larger clinic

New clinic to provide better convenience, comfort, and medical capabilities to pet parents within the Wilson, North Carolina area. Vets Pets, a network of veterinary hospitals in North Carolina, has begun construction of a state-of-the-art facility in Wilson, North Carolina. According to a company release,1 the Points East Veterinary Specialty...
WILSON, NC
Washington, NC
WITN

ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
HAVELOCK, NC
piratemedia1.com

Pirate Nation prepares for potential impacts of Hurricane Ian

East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, begin preparations for the possible weather conditions to be created by Hurricane Ian. On Sept. 26, the ECU’s twitter page posted an update on the storm with a link to information from NC Emergency Management’s coverage of the storm as well as ECU’s emergency preparedness guide.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Groups work to help man get new home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Home Transitional Network and Wash Away Unemployment in Craven County are working together to build a new home and future for one man. Kevin Smith has struggled throughout his life, going in and out of homeless shelters and even ending up in prison. But last Wednesday, he saw a […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 25, 26 & 27

Penny Boudreaux, 58, of Beaufort passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Services are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. John Romano, Jr., Newport. John Michael...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
thecentersquare.com

Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two injured in Winterville small plane crash

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were injured Wednesday in a plane crash at a private airstrip off County Home Road. Those two individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not known as of Wednesday evening. No fatalities were reported. North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers responded to […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County highway requires temporary closure

KINSTON, N.C. – A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road.  The two-day closure […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Hardee’s had to do when Mrs. Carver’s was closed

My good friend, Dee Congleton, gave me the recipe for Mrs. Carver’s chili. Dee said that I write about Mrs. Carver’s chili so much that I deserved the recipe. The Radio View Grill was off limits to me as a kid, as were the pool rooms uptown. Mrs. Carver’s was not open at night. The only night drive-in I could go to was Hardee’s-soon to be McDonalds. Charlie Bell’s also closed at night as was Mel’s so that left Hardee’s for the boys to go to.
WASHINGTON, NC

