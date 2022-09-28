Read full article on original website
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Eater
One of Greater Boston’s Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving
Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
WCVB
Woman hit by falling light pole on Boston bridge in serious condition
BOSTON — The woman who was struck by a falling pole Tuesday while she walked across a bridge in Boston's Seaport is being treated at Tufts Medical Center, 5 Investigates has learned. She is in serious condition. The pedestrian was struck at about 3 p.m. on the Evelyn Moakley...
newbedfordguide.com
Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston
Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Boston
First responders were called to a Boston roadway Wednesday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to the Boston Police Department. According to BPD, the car collided with the pedestrian in the area of Spice and Cambridge Street. The victim was conscious and alert when they were...
nbcboston.com
New Details About Woman Injured by Falling Light Pole on Boston's Moakley Bridge
NBC10 Boston has learned that the woman who was hurt Tuesday when a light pole fell and hit her on a bridge in Boston is a 35-year-old who is originally from out of state. She remains in a Boston hospital being treated for her injuries, according to sources. She is...
NECN
The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened
For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charleston on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
WCVB
Person struck by box truck in Charlestown
BOSTON — A person was struck by a box truck in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood Wednesday evening. The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cambridge and Spice streets near Sullivan Square. Boston EMS said one person was taken to a local hospital, however the extent of the...
Plans for marijuana dispensary in Boston's North End met with opposition
BOSTON -- The North End is full of shops and restaurants with a lot of history, and now an aspiring business owner is trying to bring a new industry to the neighborhood.It's not cannolis...it's cannabis, and a vacant storefront at the corner of Hanover and Commercial Streets is sparking quite a bit of controversy. "It's a bad idea, it's a bad location," said restaurant owner Damien DiPaola.The company Bay State Herbal Solutions has submitted their plan to the city in hopes of winning their approval for the store. "I think CBD, THC, whatever gets you through the day is a gift," said...
School bus issues continue to bother Boston parents
“It’s been a little bit rocky,” says Shamieh Wall, a Boston Public Schools parent. That’s because getting picked up for school is hit or miss for Shamieh Wall’s 4-year-old daughter, Ryan. She says the district’s “robo calls” are inconsistent on when the bus is coming and when it’s not.
newbedfordguide.com
Two 20-year olds found deceased on Boston’s MBTA tracks
On Monday morning at 6:00am, an MBTA Red Line train operator came across two bodies on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station, in Quincy. The subsequent investigation caused significant delays on the Red Line for several hours while shuttle buses replaced train service until the scene was eventually cleared.
What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
Dorchester Reporter
Cannabis team makes pitch for Mattapan Square storefront
With an eye toward getting to a hearing before the Boston Cannabis Board (BCB) next month, the team behind a proposed adult-use cannabis dispensary at 538 River St. in Mattapan Square held its final community meeting on Sept. 21, earning equal amounts of excitement and concern for the shop, called “The POT” as co-founders Dru Ledbetter and Marquis Cohen touted their own roots in Mattapan.
Witnesses recall moment light pole fell on woman in Seaport District
BOSTON – Ricky Caswell said he always noticed rust chips at the base of lamp posts walking to his job at the Barking Crab restaurant over the Evelyn Moakley Bridge. But he was still shocked by what he witnessed Tuesday afternoon.Caswell was on the bridge in Boston's Seaport District when a light post suddenly fell and landed on a woman who was walking in the area. I-Team sources said the woman suffered serious injuries to her head and legs. She remains hospitalized in stable condition. "It smashed and the glass exploded everywhere and the top piece of the lamp fell into the...
Woman hospitalized after being struck by falling light post on Boston bridge
BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after a light pole on the bridge she was walking on toppled over and fell on top of her. The woman was walking on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in the Seaport when she was struck. According to the Boston Police Department, the woman’s injuries were considered to be non-life threatening.
Dorchester Reporter
Hicks Auto Body hailed as a ‘legacy business’ after 52 years on Talbot Avenue
When he was growing up in 1950s South Carolina, a young man named Willie Hicks Sr. wanted to be a doctor, but being a Black man there in those days, he found that few colleges were interested in training him, and that society had no interest in allowing him to practice medicine.
WCVB
Crisis at 'Mass and Cass' persists for Mayor Wu, Boston city leaders
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says things are improving in the troubled part of the city known as "Mass and Cass," but admits there is more work to do when it comes to tackling the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area. It has been more...
Daily Free Press
Charles River Watershed Association receives $894,000 to combat river flooding
The Charles River Watershed Association announced the Massachusetts state government awarded a $894,000 grant to the organization on Sept. 20 to increase climate resilience in the watershed, according to a CRWA press release. The Charles River watershed extends as far south as Wrentham and as far west as Milford. It...
Cannabis cafes' long road ahead in Boston
Tito Jackson imagines a Boston where locals have a neighborhood hangout, a place where — as trite as it sounds — "everyone knows your name" like the iconic Boston-based sitcom "Cheers." Except the customers order cannabis products, not beers. Why it matters: Jackson, a city councilor-turned-cannabis executive, is far from alone in envisioning such a place. The cannabis consumption industry has flourished in California and Colorado — and a new law could allow Massachusetts to follow suit. But the state's morass of regulatory hurdles — only partially corrected by the law signed in August — has left would-be cannabis cafe...
whdh.com
Call to local artists: New Dorchester apartment complex seeks artwork to decorate interior spaces
BOSTON (WHDH) - The new apartment complex DotBlock is looking for 30 ready-made and commissioned pieces to decorate the interior of the building, the Dorchester Art Project announced in an Instagram post. The apartment building on Dorchester Avenue is looking for pieces to decorate the inside the building including hallways...
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Karina Teixeira
The YMCA of Greater Boston has announced Karina Teixeira as the new executive director of the Huntington Avenue branch. Having worked with the YMCA of Greater Boston for over 15 years, Teixeira will help drive the organization’s mission and commitment in the South End, Back Bay and Fenway communities.
