ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian

COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County. The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
SANFORD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Merritt Island, FL
Brevard County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Brevard County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Mary...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Farm Animals#Horse#Barns#Hurricane Ian
vieravoice.com

Brevard County opens shelters for Hurricane Ian

Brevard County, FL -- Brevard County will open 3 shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas needing safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county some time Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
WESH

Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando officials: Shelter in place, stay off roadways

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials are asking residents to stay off roadways and shelter in place due to reports of flash flooding. Flash flooding has been reported at the following roadways:. Primrose Drive and Colonial Drive. Semoran Boulevard near Lake Underhill Road. Semoran Boulevad and Hoffner Avenue. South...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Lake Eola has overflowed into the surrounding street in downtown Orlando after Tropical Storm Ian dropped torrential rain on the area, causing massive flooding. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi captured the footage showing the popular lake where many swans reside overflowing into East Robinson Street. Ian dropped historic...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy