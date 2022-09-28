Read full article on original website
click orlando
Sailboat crashes against Cocoa Village seawall during Hurricane Ian
COCOA VILLAGE, Fla. – A sailboat was found up against the seawall on Riverside Drive in Cocoa Village as Hurricane Ian’s effects ramp up in Brevard County. The sailboat with a long mast was found at an angle up against the wall. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian...
fox35orlando.com
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An unusual sight!. In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian. It's unclear where the fish came from, but it's likely the fish may have washed up from the...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian floods Central Florida: Parks, streets, homes, neighborhoods drenched
ORLANDO, Fla. - Military vehicles and airboats helped rescue people Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian – now a tropical storm – flooded roadways, stranded vehicles, and knocked out power to thousands in Central Florida. Much of Central Florida remain under flash flood warnings, which means imminent flooding. Officials...
click orlando
Sanford restaurant damaged by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – A seafood restaurant in Sanford was damaged as Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday. News 6 reporter Troy Campbell arrived at St. Johns River Steak & Seafood early Thursday morning where a metal awning at the restaurant was mangled by the wind.
WESH
Volusia County extends curfew due to 'historic levels' of flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County has experienced flooding from Hurricane Ian. Leaders gave an update Thursday morning on the hurricane's impact on the county. The county confirmed a 72-year-old man died after trying to drain his pool in Deltona. “Our county has already experienced historic levels of flooding...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Residents Asked to Limit Water Usage, Will Help Reduce Chances of Backups into Residents’ Homes
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Space Coast area residents are being asked by county and city officials to reduce water usage as rains continue from Hurricane Ian. Brevard County Utilities said residents are asked to reduce water usage, especially flushing toilets, doing laundry and long showers. “Limiting water usage will...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Mary...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: 'Mystery' critter washes up in Florida resident's yard during Hurricane Ian
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Video shared with FOX 35 News by Chris White has some viewers debating about what the creature is that ended up in his yard in Melbourne, Florida during Hurricane Ian. "It jumped on my foot!" a kid is heard saying before screaming as the black, slimy creatures...
vieravoice.com
Brevard County opens shelters for Hurricane Ian
Brevard County, FL -- Brevard County will open 3 shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas needing safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county some time Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
Tropical Storm Ian: Florida counties institute curfews, say violations could mean fines, jail time
Lee, Collier, Volusia and Flagler Counties in Florida instituted curfews in the wake of Tropical Storm Ian, which struck as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Flagler, Seminole counties ask some residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler and Seminole counties has asked residents in some areas to evacuate as an intensifying Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The following Zones are asked to leave and seek shelter:. Residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide. Zone A, the...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Currently, leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said...
WESH
Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
Orlando officials: Shelter in place, stay off roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials are asking residents to stay off roadways and shelter in place due to reports of flash flooding. Flash flooding has been reported at the following roadways:. Primrose Drive and Colonial Drive. Semoran Boulevard near Lake Underhill Road. Semoran Boulevad and Hoffner Avenue. South...
flaglerlive.com
10,400 Customers Without Power in Flagler as Tropical Storm Ian Drenches Toward Atlantic at Melbourne
Previous days’ Ian coverage: Sunday | Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday. If there is some good news about Hurricane Ian Thursday morning, it is that it has degraded into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, and it has carved a more southerly, far less populated path across the Florida Peninsula than feared.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Lake Eola has overflowed into the surrounding street in downtown Orlando after Tropical Storm Ian dropped torrential rain on the area, causing massive flooding. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi captured the footage showing the popular lake where many swans reside overflowing into East Robinson Street. Ian dropped historic...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Florida’s Turnpike shut down in Orange County due to ‘significant flooding’ from Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Florida’s Turnpike is shut down Thursday in both directions in Orange County. Troopers said they shut down both directions of the highway from mile markers 254 through 267 near the Millenia area. The highway was shut down due to...
