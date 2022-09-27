Read full article on original website
Related
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Friends Launch Franklinton Market to Fill a Void in the Community
The new store at the River & Rich development will sell the typical convenience and grocery items, as well as fresh sandwiches, take-and-go meals and art supplies. Rasheedah Crawley describes it as a temper tantrum. Crawley was in her studio at Franklinton’s Vanderelli Room this April when she messed up two batches of her vegan skincare line, Luxe Skincare. The setback was major, and emotions were high. Crawley knew she needed to walk it off, to go get an oatmeal cream pie or a Diet Coke. Anything to calm her down. But her East Franklinton studio wasn’t in close proximity to such conveniences.
wshsthescribe.com
South Clubs Serve to Better Everyone
By joining one of the clubs that Westerville South offers, you will better your school and community. According to the article, “Top 8 Benefits of High School Clubs” from The University Network clubs look great on college applications. Colleges are attracted to students who get involved outside of the classroom.
614now.com
One of the largest pumpkin festivals in the entire world returns to Central Ohio next month
Do you feel that? It’s not just the tinge of cold in the air that comes with the changing of the seasons, it’s excitement, because the Circleville Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. The annual event, which has taken place since 1903, will be held this year...
The Horseshoe Bar embodies a country theme with live music and line dancing
The Horseshoe Marquee can be seen from Lane Avenue north of campus. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Giddyup, Columbus, and grab your cowboy boots for a new campus bar, The Horseshoe Country Bar & More.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Local man competing in new season of Outrageous Pumpkins on Food Network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grove City's ‘Tator’ Edwards will be competing on the new season of Outrageous Pumpkins. The season premieres on Sunday, October 2 at 10pm ET on Food Network and discovery+. Ahead of his big debut, Tator joins Good Day Columbus with a live creation.
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
columbusunderground.com
Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History
Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Candy By The Carload Returns In Powell
The City of Powell invites families to participate in its annual Candy by the Carload trick-or-treat event. Area businesses and organizations will fill the parking lot with trick-or-treat stations, handing out candy and other Halloween goodies. In the park, attendees will enjoy “Which Witch is Which?” by Celestial Voices and Halloween-themed performances from the Amazing Giants’ Acro Duo. Families will also be able to take selfies at the Halloween photo booth. Trick-or-treaters must register to participate at www.Powell.RecDesk.com.
columbusnavigator.com
The 26 Best Things To Eat, Drink, And Do In The Short North
Your guide to a night out on the town in Columbus’ Short North Arts District. Our town has a lot going for it you guys. What, with our unpredictable weather patterns and our roadways that seem to defy all reason with their constant state of construction? It’s enough to get even the grouchiest of Michigan-loving Columbus natives to swell with Buckeye pride (trust me, we know who all of you are, we’ve known for years).
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro
DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
cwcolumbus.com
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
Worthington elementary student says man tried to lure her away during walk to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An elementary student walking to school in Worthington said she was approached by a strange man who attempted to try to get her come with him on Tuesday. Slate Hill Elementary, which is part of the Worthington school district but is located in Columbus, reported that the girl ran away from the man and immediately told the school what happened.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral
Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
columbusnavigator.com
The 9 Best Taco Tuesday Specials In Town
There are very few days of the week as exciting as Tuesday. And the only reason that Tuesday has become the Queen of all the days is because of the one and only Taco Tuesday. We have some fantastic taco joints around town, but you can also find Taco Tuesday specials at places that you might not expect.
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”
This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
columbusnavigator.com
Why Are People In Columbus Sitting In Rooms Full Of Salt?
For millennia, halotherapy has been used by people to treat a slew of different conditions, including anxiety. “Just sit back and relax. Breathe. Let your mind drift.”. A soothing voice says this over a recording. I lay back, reclined on a zero gravity chair. Strings of lights blink softly above...
cwcolumbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
Comments / 0