ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Friends Launch Franklinton Market to Fill a Void in the Community

The new store at the River & Rich development will sell the typical convenience and grocery items, as well as fresh sandwiches, take-and-go meals and art supplies. Rasheedah Crawley describes it as a temper tantrum. Crawley was in her studio at Franklinton’s Vanderelli Room this April when she messed up two batches of her vegan skincare line, Luxe Skincare. The setback was major, and emotions were high. Crawley knew she needed to walk it off, to go get an oatmeal cream pie or a Diet Coke. Anything to calm her down. But her East Franklinton studio wasn’t in close proximity to such conveniences.
COLUMBUS, OH
wshsthescribe.com

South Clubs Serve to Better Everyone

By joining one of the clubs that Westerville South offers, you will better your school and community. According to the article, “Top 8 Benefits of High School Clubs” from The University Network clubs look great on college applications. Colleges are attracted to students who get involved outside of the classroom.
WESTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Westerville, OH
Westerville, OH
Education
Westerville, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Westerville, OH
Lifestyle
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History

Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Lunch#School Food#Management Skills#Food Drink
1808Delaware

Candy By The Carload Returns In Powell

The City of Powell invites families to participate in its annual Candy by the Carload trick-or-treat event. Area businesses and organizations will fill the parking lot with trick-or-treat stations, handing out candy and other Halloween goodies. In the park, attendees will enjoy “Which Witch is Which?” by Celestial Voices and Halloween-themed performances from the Amazing Giants’ Acro Duo. Families will also be able to take selfies at the Halloween photo booth. Trick-or-treaters must register to participate at www.Powell.RecDesk.com.
POWELL, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 26 Best Things To Eat, Drink, And Do In The Short North

Your guide to a night out on the town in Columbus’ Short North Arts District. Our town has a lot going for it you guys. What, with our unpredictable weather patterns and our roadways that seem to defy all reason with their constant state of construction? It’s enough to get even the grouchiest of Michigan-loving Columbus natives to swell with Buckeye pride (trust me, we know who all of you are, we’ve known for years).
COLUMBUS, OH
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro

DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral

Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 9 Best Taco Tuesday Specials In Town

There are very few days of the week as exciting as Tuesday. And the only reason that Tuesday has become the Queen of all the days is because of the one and only Taco Tuesday. We have some fantastic taco joints around town, but you can also find Taco Tuesday specials at places that you might not expect.
COLUMBUS, OH
103.3 WKFR

Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”

This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Why Are People In Columbus Sitting In Rooms Full Of Salt?

For millennia, halotherapy has been used by people to treat a slew of different conditions, including anxiety. “Just sit back and relax. Breathe. Let your mind drift.”. A soothing voice says this over a recording. I lay back, reclined on a zero gravity chair. Strings of lights blink softly above...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy