Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
Golf carts allowed on Orange Park streets? Town Council discussing possible ordinance
The Town of Orange Park does not have a golf cart ordinance, but that could change. Tuesday night, the town council voted unanimously to move forward with the staff researching the subject.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retail Notes: Permit issued toward Hobby Lobby in OakLeaf Town Center
The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Snyder General Construction Inc. to build an 8,345-square-foot addition at OakLeaf Town Center to create a space large enough for the area’s fifth Hobby Lobby store. The project cost is $800,000. The city has been reviewing permits totaling $1.6 million to...
floridapolitics.com
As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency
School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9604 and 9612 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, two new quadruplex buildings, $250,000. Memorial Hospital, 3625 University Blvd. S., contractor is Charles Perry Partners Inc., 1,500 square feet, combine two operating rooms, $2.45 million. OFFICE, BANK, PROFESSIONAL. JF Moran, 1200 Riverplace Blvd., No....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville Daily Record
Geico seeking Deerwood South space
Geico wants to lease space on the fourth floor of the Deerwood South office building for what appears to be an operations center. Tenant Contractors Inc. is the contractor for the estimated $1.97 million in tenant improvements for the 31,400-square-foot space. That size can accommodate more than 200 people. Geico...
fernandinaobserver.com
Garbage Pickup Suspended
Waste Management Suspends Garbage Pickup as Hurricane Ian Approaches. Due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, Waste Management will suspend all services on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30. This impacts both residential and commercial garbage. Updates are available at wmfloridastorm.com. Please secure all containers prior to the expected heavy winds.
Gov. DeSantis: Duval County will see impacts from Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, a very powerful Cat. 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida sometime Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference early Wednesday morning to warn all Floridians to stay alert and prepared for the storm. "Trees are going to come down,"...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters
'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3 to 5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jacksonville Daily Record
Applicants sought for Judicial Nominating Commission
The Florida Bar has the opportunity to nominate three lawyers for appointment to the 4th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. The appointee will serve a four-year term starting July 1. Applicants must be members of The Florida Bar engaged in the practice of law and a resident of Clay, Duval or Nassau county.
fernandinaobserver.com
City Emergency Declared
Fernandina Beach declares city emergency ahead of Hurrican Ian. Joining the governor and the county, Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Mayor Mike Lednovich have jointly declared a state of emergency in the city. It will remain in effect until further notice. Martin said city staff and emergency personnel...
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian passes through the First Coast, residents will begin cleaning up. This process is likely to include removing yard debris. There's usually a fee associated with dumping yard debris at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs if it is above a certain amount. However, Clay County residents won't have to worry about paying the price for nearly two weeks after the storm.
floridapolitics.com
Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye
“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Type: 11 residential lots in Silver Landing Phase 2B. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. ST. JOHNS. $3,900,000. Oaklawn Court, St. Augustine. Type: 33...
Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Green Cove Springs, Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County and City of Green Cove Springs officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The following information was provided by Clay County:. The Emergency Operations...
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Residents remain despite evacuation order in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The evacuation order for the city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and areas along the coast impacts more than 20,000 people. But First Coast News teams saw no heavy traffic leaving the city Tuesday morning. People were out in downtown St. Augustine getting their...
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections
Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
St. Augustine Lighthouse thanks local marina for housing its research vessel during Ian's damage
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A local marina may be the only reason an important boat used to conduct shoreline research is still able to float after Ian's tropical storm winds hit the Jacksonville area. The historic St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum took multiple precautions to weather the gust...
Comments / 1