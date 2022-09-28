ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Retail Notes: Permit issued toward Hobby Lobby in OakLeaf Town Center

The city issued a permit Sept. 21 for Snyder General Construction Inc. to build an 8,345-square-foot addition at OakLeaf Town Center to create a space large enough for the area’s fifth Hobby Lobby store. The project cost is $800,000. The city has been reviewing permits totaling $1.6 million to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9604 and 9612 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, two new quadruplex buildings, $250,000. Memorial Hospital, 3625 University Blvd. S., contractor is Charles Perry Partners Inc., 1,500 square feet, combine two operating rooms, $2.45 million. OFFICE, BANK, PROFESSIONAL. JF Moran, 1200 Riverplace Blvd., No....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Geico seeking Deerwood South space

Geico wants to lease space on the fourth floor of the Deerwood South office building for what appears to be an operations center. Tenant Contractors Inc. is the contractor for the estimated $1.97 million in tenant improvements for the 31,400-square-foot space. That size can accommodate more than 200 people. Geico...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Garbage Pickup Suspended

Waste Management Suspends Garbage Pickup as Hurricane Ian Approaches. Due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, Waste Management will suspend all services on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30. This impacts both residential and commercial garbage. Updates are available at wmfloridastorm.com. Please secure all containers prior to the expected heavy winds.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters

'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3 to 5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Leanna Cumber
Jacksonville Daily Record

Applicants sought for Judicial Nominating Commission

The Florida Bar has the opportunity to nominate three lawyers for appointment to the 4th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. The appointee will serve a four-year term starting July 1. Applicants must be members of The Florida Bar engaged in the practice of law and a resident of Clay, Duval or Nassau county.
FLORIDA STATE
fernandinaobserver.com

City Emergency Declared

Fernandina Beach declares city emergency ahead of Hurrican Ian. Joining the governor and the county, Fernandina Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Mayor Mike Lednovich have jointly declared a state of emergency in the city. It will remain in effect until further notice. Martin said city staff and emergency personnel...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Julie Morgan

Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Hurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian passes through the First Coast, residents will begin cleaning up. This process is likely to include removing yard debris. There's usually a fee associated with dumping yard debris at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility in Green Cove Springs if it is above a certain amount. However, Clay County residents won't have to worry about paying the price for nearly two weeks after the storm.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye

“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: 11 residential lots in Silver Landing Phase 2B. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. ST. JOHNS. $3,900,000. Oaklawn Court, St. Augustine. Type: 33...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
FLORIDA STATE
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

