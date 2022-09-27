ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kmyu.tv

Utah proposal under consideration would add fee to food, Amazon deliveries

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new proposal under consideration on Utah’s Capitol Hill could bring a new retail delivery fee to help pay for the state’s growing transportation needs. The fee was unveiled during a meeting Wednesday morning of Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission, which is...
Salt Lake City, UT
Lehi corn maze makes list of top 10 in the country

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
LEHI, UT
Gondola opponents question timing of UTA reduced bus service announcement

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — An advocacy group is raising questions about why Utah Transit Authority bus service up the canyons is set to be cut this winter, and why that announcement came right during the public comment period for a proposed gondola. UTA announced this week limited...
Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
OREM, UT
GALLERY: Rain, lightning storm leaves gorgeous sunset over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A storm that brought severe weather to parts of Utah left behind some gorgeous clouds and breathtaking skies. Rain and thunder pounded parts of the state Thursday and caused some street closures aacross the Wasatch Front. Downtown, 1300 South between West Temple and 300...
Utahns make last flights out of Florida to flee from Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major airports in Tampa and Orlando have canceled all commercial flights because of Hurricane Ian, leaving some Utahns scrambling to get on the last flights out. “I’m just glad we were able to get home. I’m just happy to be in Utah," said Meghan...
ORLANDO, FL
'It's not uncommon': Lightning strikes Roy transformer, sparks roof fire

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A lightning strike in Roy early Thursday prompted a large police and fire response, and the situation was handled quickly, fire officials said. Crews responded to the area of 5800 South and 1900 West after the incident was reported at around 3:20 a.m. Roy Fire...
ROY, UT

