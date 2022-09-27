Read full article on original website
Looking into Utah home insurance policies as devastation unfolds in Florida
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the devastation in Florida homes and properties, 2News wanted to look at insurance policies in Utah when it comes to disasters. Tracy Klausmeier works in the Property and Casualty Division of the Utah Insurance Department. She said that unless you have a mortgage,...
Young child injured in Salt Lake City auto-pedestrian crash overnight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police and medical personnel responded to East High School late Thursday after a child was hit by vehicle, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before midnight in the lot near the school's stadium. There was a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot...
Utah volunteers with Red Cross setting up, assisting at Florida evacuation centers
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns are on the ground busy helping Floridians whose lives are forever changed from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 1 has firefighters helping with search and rescue missions and the Red Cross sent volunteers from Utah to set up evacuation centers. Bonnie and David Kenison, from...
Utah proposal under consideration would add fee to food, Amazon deliveries
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new proposal under consideration on Utah’s Capitol Hill could bring a new retail delivery fee to help pay for the state’s growing transportation needs. The fee was unveiled during a meeting Wednesday morning of Utah’s Unified Economic Opportunity Commission, which is...
Jeremy Hauck back in court more than decade after being deemed insane
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man who has spent more than a decade in a state mental hospital for killing his mother could be coming closer to release. Jeremy Hauck killed his mother Laura in 2006 but was deemed insane and sent to the state hospital. Based on testimony...
Lehi corn maze makes list of top 10 in the country
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
DA Sim Gill announces no charges filed for two officer-involved critical incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced no charges will be filed in two officer-involved critical incidents. DA Sim Gill announced the update on Friday stating both cases did not fall within the statutory definition of an officer-involved critical incident including there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
Gondola opponents question timing of UTA reduced bus service announcement
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (KUTV) — An advocacy group is raising questions about why Utah Transit Authority bus service up the canyons is set to be cut this winter, and why that announcement came right during the public comment period for a proposed gondola. UTA announced this week limited...
Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
Business ethicist says wedding venue dispute caused by groom's death is 'tricky' situation
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A Brigham Young University business ethics professor is weighing in on a wedding venue dispute that has divided public opinion. “These kinds of things happen in business and they’re a little bit tricky,” said Brad Agle, a professor of ethics and leadership at BYU’s Marriott School of Business.
GALLERY: Rain, lightning storm leaves gorgeous sunset over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A storm that brought severe weather to parts of Utah left behind some gorgeous clouds and breathtaking skies. Rain and thunder pounded parts of the state Thursday and caused some street closures aacross the Wasatch Front. Downtown, 1300 South between West Temple and 300...
UDAF announces 400,000 turkeys killed, euthanized on farms since April from bird flu
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) announced that 400,000 turkeys have been killed or euthanized on farms since April because of avian influenza, also known as the bird flu. "Thousand sounds like a lot, thankfully we do have a good food supply...
Utahns make last flights out of Florida to flee from Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Major airports in Tampa and Orlando have canceled all commercial flights because of Hurricane Ian, leaving some Utahns scrambling to get on the last flights out. “I’m just glad we were able to get home. I’m just happy to be in Utah," said Meghan...
Family concerned Bountiful man who killed his mother could be set free
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who killed his mother might walk out of the Utah State Hospital as a free man. In 2006, Jeremy Hauck killed his mother, Laura Hauck, and was deemed insane and instead of going to prison he went to the state hospital. “She...
Water seen gushing into air near Highway 89 in Layton after semi hits fire hydrant
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday morning worked to repair a broken fire hydrant that was shooting water above rooftops near Highway 89. The eruption was caught on video, which showed the water spraying into the trees on the north side of the highway near Valley View Drive.
'It's not uncommon': Lightning strikes Roy transformer, sparks roof fire
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A lightning strike in Roy early Thursday prompted a large police and fire response, and the situation was handled quickly, fire officials said. Crews responded to the area of 5800 South and 1900 West after the incident was reported at around 3:20 a.m. Roy Fire...
Chad Daybell requests for trial to be pushed out, separated from Lori's
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Chad Daybell's attorney has submitted a motion asking for his trial to be postponed until at least October of 2023 and to be held separately from that of his wife, Lori Vallow-Daybell. In connection with the deaths of Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell,...
Residents in Southwest Florida say Hurricane Ian might be worst storm they've been through
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KUTV) — Hurricane Ian battered much of Southwest Florida for more than nine hours on Wednesday leaving a wave of destruction and impacting millions across the region. “And then it just got a little bit stronger and stronger as the day went,” said Hank Morroni, the...
Father of Orem Mayor calls schools 'evil' during prayer at city council meeting
OREM, Utah — Alan Young, the 93-year-old father of Orem Mayor David Young, was invited by his son to give the invocation at the Orem City Council Meeting on Sept. 27. Young prayed to God, lamenting about the “evil” being taught in schools. He then prayed for the passage of Prop 2 in November.
