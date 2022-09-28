ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone

NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Phillies-Nationals series adjusted because of Hurricane Ian

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ four-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals has been adjusted because of the forecast for rain in the nation’s capital from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Friday instead of Saturday. Early afternoon games are...
