DeCamara goes on Phillies rant: 'They are not winners!'
The Phillies have lost three in a row and are now 3-7 over their last 10 games, as they continue to fight for their first playoff berth since 2011.
numberfire.com
Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
FOX Sports
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
Phillies Reinstate Castellanos, Option Sands
The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated Nick Castellanos from the injured list.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against rookie right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. What It Means:. Stott will take a seat after starting the last 18 games and going just 2-for-31 (.065) with 13 strikeouts in the last...
WWLP 22News
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs — including the game-winning single in the 10th inning — to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Hurricane Ian Forces Reschedule, Phillies to Play Doubleheader Friday
As the remnants of Hurricane Ian ravage the east coast, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies have rescheduled their Saturday doubleheader to Friday.
FOX Sports
Phillies-Nationals series adjusted because of Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ four-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals has been adjusted because of the forecast for rain in the nation’s capital from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The teams will play a day/night doubleheader Friday instead of Saturday. Early afternoon games are...
Marsh Could be Phillies' Next Breakout Bat
The Philadelphia Phillies held high expectations upon acquiring Brandon Marsh, and thus far, he's lived up to them.
Doug Pederson Makes Feelings On Philadelphia Return Very Clear
This Sunday will mark Doug Pederson's return to Philadelphia, where he spent several years as a player and head coach for the Eagles. While Pederson's tenure leading the Eagles ended unceremoniously following the 2020 season, he still led the franchise to three playoff berths and a victory in Super Bowl LII.
Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo isn’t jumping on Eagles bandwagon
Don’t slow down the Eagles train for Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. People have been getting excited about the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles, but Russo is wary. He thinks it’s too early to judge given the relative ease of the Eagles’ schedule thus far. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
