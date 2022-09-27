Moab, UTAH (KUTV) — We're hearing from some of the businesses suing Moab and Grand County over ordinances they say illegally targeted all-terrain vehicles. As KUTV 2News reported earlier this week, the lawsuit was filed Monday in Seventh District Court, claiming the city and county violated state law by passing those ordinances last year that restricted street-legal ATV usage and activities. The lawsuit argues those ATVs are protected by Utah law.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO