kjzz.com
Moab business owner says he lost 'half my income' from ATV restrictions
Moab, UTAH (KUTV) — We're hearing from some of the businesses suing Moab and Grand County over ordinances they say illegally targeted all-terrain vehicles. As KUTV 2News reported earlier this week, the lawsuit was filed Monday in Seventh District Court, claiming the city and county violated state law by passing those ordinances last year that restricted street-legal ATV usage and activities. The lawsuit argues those ATVs are protected by Utah law.
kmyu.tv
RV driver in Moab dies after driving into path of semi during left turn
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — A 67-year-old man died Thursday evening after a semi-truck vs. motorhome crash in Moab, authorities stated. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the man was driving his Southwinds RV out of the Kane Springs Hole area, located about 10 miles south of Maob, just after 5:30 p.m. when he attempted to turn left onto state Highway 191.
