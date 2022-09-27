ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah School Bus Driver Told Students She'd 'Shoot Them' for Protesting Missed Turn

A second Utah school district is investigating after another driver "becomes frustrated and begins to scream" at students in a video A Utah school bus driver who told elementary students she'd "shoot them" if another one questioned her driving has led the district to condemn and investigate the incident. "One more person says 'Where are we going?,' I'm going to shoot them," the driver is overheard saying in a video obtained and broadcast by FOX 13 News in Salt Lake City. "OK, now listen — I missed the stop; I'm trying to...
Distractify

TikToker Challenges School Dress Code — and Students Are Stunned by Administrator's Response

Nothing makes my skin crawl more than hearing educators insinuate that they may be looking at female students' bodies in an inappropriate manner. One female student recently confronted her school administrators about the strict dress code policy, and it turns out that these policies might be in place to keep everyone in the building on their best behavior.
Chalkbeat

School choice law discriminates against students with disabilities: complaint

Abram Sisneros was excited to go to kindergarten at the same school his older brother attended and where he had just completed two years of preschool. But at a meeting before the start of kindergarten, his parents were told that Abram, who has Down syndrome, needed more services than the school could provide. He wouldn’t be able to attend the school his parents had chosen for him.The district was able to turn...
campussafetymagazine.com

How to Talk to Students About Gun Violence in Schools

A psychologist offers tips for both school employees and parents on how to speak with kids and teens about school gun violence. Since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting, more than 311,000 U.S. students have experienced gun violence at school. While gun violence in schools is still rare, and mass shootings even rarer, there are still at least 311,000 families who have had to speak with their children or teens about gun violence and the many complicated topics that are inextricably intertwined.
Newsweek

Kids With Head Lice Should Stay at School: New Guidance

There is no need to send kids with head lice home from school, according to new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). In the United States, head lice are most common among preschool and elementary school-aged children and their household members. Anywhere between 6 and 12 million infestations occur every year among children ages 3 to 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
MassLive.com

New bikes, bicycle education program coming to Westfield middle schools

WESTFIELD — At a recent School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, Curriculum Director Susan Dargie and Grants Manager Joanne Lemelin announced that the Westfield Middle School physical education department has been awarded a grant of thirty Specialized bicycles from Outride, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling.
Delphos Herald

Golf outing funds to help with middle school locker rooms

DELPHOS — Jefferson alumni Jace Stockwell brought a 5-6-year plan for improvements to the district with proceeds from the annual Curtis Schwinnen Memorial Golf Outing to the Delphos City Schools Board of Education Monday. The event raised $10,000 in its inaugural year. “I would like to start the first...
Daily Leader

Student, Athlete of the Week

Landrum Helms has been named Student of the Week at Prairie Central Jr. High by his science teacher, Tammy Hamlin. Landrum, an eighth grader from Chatsworth, is the son of Kristi Jackson and the grandson of Penni Masden. “Landrum is always polite and cooperative in science class,” Hamlin said. “He...
