Summer internships help students enhance profession-based experience
Northwest Missouri State University students completed an array of summer internships — ranging from working with the National Football League to an opera company — while applying the knowledge and skills they’re learning in their coursework. “Internships are so valuable because they allow students to be exposed...
2 southwest Iowa students receiving Butler, Faust scholarships
Pictured left to right are Drey Newell, Michael Faust and Brianna Wilson (Photo by Lauren Adams/Northwest Missouri State University) Northwest Missouri State University has again awarded scholarships this fall to a pair of students in honor of two Atlantic, Iowa, natives with ties to the University. Northwest’s Michael L. Faust...
Students gain academic, international experiences through summer study abroad programs
Seven Northwest Missouri State University students took their education internationally during their summer study abroad and internship programs. The summer abroad programs ranged from a few weeks to a few months and gave students cultural experiences in Ireland, Spain, South Korea and Singapore. With advisement from faculty Northwest’s Study Abroad Office, the students tackled the challenging and rewarding benefits of studying abroad.
