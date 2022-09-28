Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Phasmophobia Gets Massive Update With New Locations and Features
With October just around the corner, there's no better time to play a horror video game, and Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games seems well aware of that fact. The team has released a massive new update for the ghost-centric game, adding a significant amount of new content. Version 0.7.0.0 is live now and features new locations, the ability to create custom difficulty presets, changes to the game's ghosts, new player reporting options, and a whole lot more. The whole thing is pretty substantial, and readers can check out full patch notes from Phasmophobia's official page on Steam:
NME
‘Warzone’ brings back “greatest hits” in final major update
Call Of Duty: Warzone has received its last major update, ahead of Warzone 2.0 launching later this year. Developer Raven Software has thanked players for “joining us on this journey,” and outlined what Warzone‘s last big patch brings. The update itself will bring back “a wealth of...
Assassin's Creed deserves an ending that Ubisoft can't afford to give it
Ubisoft's most popular series is a victim of its own success.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Everything We Know About October's Update
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially be out until 2023, but fans who bought the game's Founders Pack Edition or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription can currently enjoy the game in early access. A blend of life sim and adventure game, "Disney Dreamlight Valley" offers gamers a chance to explore, meet characters like Remy from "Ratatouille," and build their dream home and garden.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Title Update With Extensive Patch Notes
Ubisoft has today released a new title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Nearly two years after first launching the latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft has continued to support Valhalla on a routine basis with new updates and DLC. And while support for the game seems to be winding down with Assassin's Creed Mirage on the horizon, that hasn't prevented Ubisoft from letting loose a sizable new patch today.
ComicBook
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
thecinemaholic.com
Overlord Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In the thirteenth episode of ‘Overlord’ season 4 titled ‘The Witch of the Falling Kingdom,’ Climb challenges Aainz to a duel while Aura retrieves a demonic item from the Royal Capital. It is later revealed that Renner had played a crucial role in the fall of the Re-Estize Kingdom for a twisted motive. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Overlord’ season 4 episode 13. SPOILERS AHEAD!
NME
‘Stranded: Alien Dawn’ is a sci-fi mash-up of ‘The Sims’ and ‘Lost’
In Stranded: Alien Dawn, you’ve got your work set out for you. A survival simulator set immediately after a crash landing on an alien planet, players are tasked with keeping their ship’s remaining passengers alive at all costs. Far from Earth, that’s no mean feat. Besides having to...
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Has Way Too Many Damn Rats Thanks To Extra Console Ratpower
Rats were a defining feature of A Plague Tale: Innocence when it first came out in 2019, a physical embodiment of the Plague that was sweeping through Europe and a swarm that had to be avoided at all costs. For the upcoming sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developer Asobo Studio has revealed how it has used current-gen console and PC power to push the limits on its unique rat technology, dialing up the number of rodents to a disgustingly impressive new level.
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
IGN
PUBG Developer Krafton Releases Concept Trailer For Untitled Korean Fantasy Game
PUBG developer Krafton has released a new concept trailer that highlights the look and feel of its upcoming game. The Unannounced Project is an adaptation of Korean author Yeongdo Lee’s 2003 fantasy novel The Bird That Drinks Tears. Krafton says that the concept was inspired by the concept art...
Challenger Platform lets you play-to-earn without NFTs
Challenger Platform features Points Play and Cash Play allow gamers to play-to-earn on a platform that has nothing to do with Web3 or NFT. The Challenger Platform is giving players an alternative play-to-earn experience – one that doesn’t deal with NFTs and cryptocurrency. The game platform has just launched two new ways for players to […] The post Challenger Platform lets you play-to-earn without NFTs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IGN
Edgerunner Easter Eggs In Cyberpunk 2077
Having trouble finding Edgerunner easter eggs in Night City? Don’t worry, Choom, we got you. Here are some of our favorite Edgerunner Easter Eggs in Cyberpunk 2077. In this video, you’ll see how each location, weapon, and item ties into the Cyberpunk’s lore, what to expect in the upcoming DLC Phantom Liberty, and where to unlock exclusive Edgerunner weapons from your favorite Edgerunner characters. Now, don’t be a gonk, and like this video.
5 changes that need to happen for Pokemon cards in Scarlet and Violet
With the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games set to release on November 18, the trading card game should soon follow with its Generation 9 debut. Typically, the new generation of Pokemon cards makes its debut in Japan a couple of weeks after the games are released, but in the United States, those cards don’t usually arrive until February.
Polygon
The Adventure Zone’s new season moves from Dungeons & Dragons to something even better
The Adventure Zone podcast, the popular actual play series featuring the McElroy family, kicks off its fifth full season today. Called Steeplechase, the campaign is set in a fictional theme park in an alternate future Georgia. Unlike some past TAZ seasons, Steeplechase will not use the 5th edition Dungeons & Dragons ruleset. Instead, game master Justin McElroy is relying on John Harper’s Blades in the Dark, another critically acclaimed tabletop role-playing game.
EA unveils Monster Hunter-like 'Wild Hearts' for PC and Xbox
EA has just revealed Wild Hearts, a new action-hunting game set to launch in 2023 by Omega Force, the developers behind Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series.
epicstream.com
Where to Start the Overlord Light Novel After the Anime
The end of Overlord 4 marks the beginning of Ainz Ooal Gown's reign of terror over the remaining empires and countries in the New World. To follow along with Ainz's story of blood and honor, here's where to start reading the Overlord light novel after watching the anime. Table of...
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Proposes Big Buff to Rangers, Nerfs Bards, Adds New Mechanics
Dungeons & Dragons has unveiled its next One D&D playtest, which proposes several major changes to three classes as well as tweaks to existing rules and character options. The new playtest focuses on the Expert Class group, which comprises of the Bard, Ranger, and Rogue classes. Of the three classes, the Ranger has received some much-needed improvements, while the Bard's signature Bardic Inspiration has been notably scaled back. The Rogue has also received some changes, although most are designed to re-balance character progression. Several tweaked mechanics were also proposed in the new playtest, with the most notable being a simplified Exhaustion mechanic.
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Will Add Two New Spooky Pokemon in October
Pokemon Unite will be adding two new Pokemon in the coming weeks, both of which have an appropriate Halloween theme. A recent update to the Pokemon Unite Test Server confirmed that Sableye and Zoroark will be the next Pokemon added to the game. Zoroark will be a Speedster with the ability to use Illusion and hide itself as one of its Ally Pokemon, while Sableye will be a Support Pokemon that can stealth in plain sight and can steal Aeos Energy from opposing players. No release dates have been revealed for either new Pokemon, but one will likely be added on October 26th. Clefable was previously announced for release in October.
